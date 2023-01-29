Thor, Micky and Keela are looking for new homes – can you help?

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Are you looking for a cute companion to help brighten your day?

Look no further than the Scottish SPCA’s Drumoak rehoming centre.

The SSPCA’s north-east base is purpose-built to care for a whole host of domestic animals, but the centre can only do so much and these animals are lying in wait to find their forever homes.

Hundreds of animals are rehomed from Drumoak each year, with creatures from cats and dogs, to ferrets and snakes just waiting to find a family of their very own.

This week we also have two returning favourites from the centre in Aberdeenshire who are still looking for their new companion.

Why not take a look at this week’s future pets Thor, Micky and Keela.

Thor

Thor, the German shepherd, is a sweet and gentle older boy who loves nothing more than playing fetch and will always drop the toy then sit and wait to go again!

The lovable dog featured last month in one of our pleas to find new homes for those in the care of the Scottish SPCA.

However, Thor is still working on his manners when it comes to unfamiliar people and dogs. He will need an experienced owner who can help him learn how to behave around others.

This handsome boy is currently on long-term medical treatment and needs to stick to a strict diet, which his new owner would need to continue with.

Thor loves staying active and playing fetch to his heart’s content in a secure garden. Since he is an older boy, Thor is also best suited to a home with no children or other animals.

If you can give Thor his new home, please apply via the Scottish SCPA website.

Micky

Micky is an adventurous corn snake who is looking for their new home.

They are quite the escape artist and like to have a slither around an open room.

Once settled in, Micky warms to people quite quickly and enjoys being handled.

Due to Micky’s escaping habit, the Scottish SPCA is looking for a knowledgeable owner with a secure and suitably sized vivarium.

If you can give Micky a new home, please apply via the Scottish SCPA website.

Keela

Keela is a lovely Staffordshire bull terrier who is ready to find a fun and loving new family.

She featured last September in a round-up of the animals staying at the centre in Drumoak.

This gorgeous girl would require a new owner who has experience with the breed so they can continue her positive reinforcement training and socialisation.

As she has lots of energy and enjoys adventure, the Scottish SPCA would need an active family who she can wear out!

She’d also love to have the freedom of a secure garden to play with her favourite toys in.

As Keela is still learning, she would require an adult only home with no other animals so she can be the centre of attention in the home.

If you can give Keela a new home, please apply via the Scottish SCPA website.