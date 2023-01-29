Thor, Micky and Keela are looking for new homes – can you help?

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Lifestyle Pets

Thor, Micky and Keela are looking for new homes – can you help?

By Findlay Mair
January 29, 2023, 6:00 am
Thor, Micky and Keela are all looking for their forever home in this week's Scottish SPCA appeal.
Thor, Micky and Keela are all looking for their forever home in this week's Scottish SPCA appeal.

Are you looking for a cute companion to help brighten your day?

Look no further than the Scottish SPCA’s Drumoak rehoming centre.

The SSPCA’s north-east base is purpose-built to care for a whole host of domestic animals, but the centre can only do so much and these animals are lying in wait to find their forever homes.

Hundreds of animals are rehomed from Drumoak each year, with creatures from cats and dogs, to ferrets and snakes just waiting to find a family of their very own.

This week we also have two returning favourites from the centre in Aberdeenshire who are still looking for their new companion.

Why not take a look at this week’s future pets Thor, Micky and Keela.

Thor

Thor has previously appeared in our weekly appeals and is still looking for his forever home

Thor, the German shepherd, is a sweet and gentle older boy who loves nothing more than playing fetch and will always drop the toy then sit and wait to go again!

The lovable dog featured last month in one of our pleas to find new homes for those in the care of the Scottish SPCA.

However, Thor is still working on his manners when it comes to unfamiliar people and dogs. He will need an experienced owner who can help him learn how to behave around others.

This handsome boy is currently on long-term medical treatment and needs to stick to a strict diet, which his new owner would need to continue with.

Thor loves staying active and playing fetch to his heart’s content in a secure garden. Since he is an older boy, Thor is also best suited to a home with no children or other animals.

If you can give Thor his new home, please apply via the Scottish SCPA website.

Micky

Micky loves nothing more than to slither around an open room and is quick to warm to people. 

Micky is an adventurous corn snake who is looking for their new home.

They are quite the escape artist and like to have a slither around an open room.

Once settled in, Micky warms to people quite quickly and enjoys being handled.

Due to Micky’s escaping habit, the Scottish SPCA is looking for a knowledgeable owner with a secure and suitably sized vivarium.

If you can give Micky a new home, please apply via the Scottish SCPA website.

Keela

Keela is ready for an adventure with a new family. Image: Scottish SPCA

Keela is a lovely Staffordshire bull terrier who is ready to find a fun and loving new family.

She featured last September in a round-up of the animals staying at the centre in Drumoak.

This gorgeous girl would require a new owner who has experience with the breed so they can continue her positive reinforcement training and socialisation.

As she has lots of energy and enjoys adventure, the Scottish SPCA would need an active family who she can wear out!

She’d also love to have the freedom of a secure garden to play with her favourite toys in.

As Keela is still learning, she would require an adult only home with no other animals so she can be the centre of attention in the home.

If you can give Keela a new home, please apply via the Scottish SCPA website.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from Pets

To go with story by Emma Grady. YL 2801 12 TAZ having a good stretch at top of stairs. Fiona Coutts 1 Gordon Terrace Lumsden Huntly Aberdeenshire Ab544GL Picture shows; Taz. 1 Gordon Terrace Lumsden Huntly Aberdeenshire Ab544GL. Supplied by Fiona Coutts Date; 11/01/2023
Pet Portraits: Taz streches out to grab the prize
cat falls
Happy new home for cat that lost leg in Aberdeen tower block fall
To go with story by Findlay Mair. Weekly appeal for adoption of animals under care of Scottish SPCA Picture shows; Animals up for adoption from Scottish SPCA. n/a. Supplied by Scottish SPCA Date; Unknown
Clover and Clive, Sienna and Pugsley are looking for new homes – can you…
YL 2101 13 From: Lynn Mclean To: Pets Subject: Pets Hi This is Luna the rabbit in our back garden. Lynn McLean 4 Nevada Court Newmachar Aberdeenshire AB21 0LZ
Pet Portraits: This week's winner is rabbit Luna who has a need for speed
Sally, Winnie and Polly are in the care of the Scottish SPCA centre in Drumoak. Image: Scottish SPCA
Sally, Winnie and Polly are looking for new homes – can you help?
Dolly Part-hen will be ruffling feather back home when her sisters learn of her prize win.
Pet portraits: Dolly Part-hen rules the roost 9 to 5 (and the rest of…
Phoenix, Sasha, Sophia, Tommy and Ruby are some of the Scottish SPCA animals up for adoption. Image: Scottish SPCA
Phoenix, Sasha, Sophie, Tommy and Ruby are looking for new homes – can you…
YL0701 15 From: Lauren Gill cavapoo Ruby. Lauren Gill Peterculter
Pet portraits: Ruby the cavapoo looks all cosy in her winter jumper while cat…
YL 3112 03 Lorraine Cochrane Scout our 8 month old Parson Russell Terrier puppy. The photo was taken at Kingoodie. My name is Lorraine Cochrane, Dundee
Pet portraits: Dapper puppy Scott steals crown from intrepid Mintlaw cat
Bruno, Scooter, Jack and Hatter are some of the Scottish SPCA animals up for adoption. Image: Scottish SPCA
Bruno, Scooter, Handsome Jack and Hatter are looking for new homes – can you…

Most Read

1
vandalism aberdeen
Scotland’s favourite park targeted in a weekend of vandalism mayhem in Aberdeen
2
Fishing crew standing at the end of the boat
From Croatia to Shetland: Meet the fishermen sailing 7,000 miles with two new vessels
3
Ivan Laverton changed his name to Ace McGrath. Image: Facebook
Man who doesn’t ‘recognise laws’ jailed over £35,000 heroin haul
4
North Sea assets are earning their owners bumper profits.
News Agenda: The Westminster windfall tax has fuelled a furious reaction across the north…
5
Liam Scales trudges off after being sent off for Aberdeen against Hibernian. Image: Vagelis Georgariou/Action Plus/Shutterstock (13744075bh)
Duncan Shearer: Aberdeen players should be worried after Jim Goodwin sacking
6
Makiyah Gayle admitted to slashing two men in Aberdeen over a debt. Image: DC Thomson.
Victims slashed and stabbed multiple times in Aberdeen high-rise knife attack
7
Dess Falls glamping pods have been approved
Posh pods for luxury camping at Dess Falls and makeover to save rotting million-pound…
8
Former Labour council leader Jenny Laing cut the sod to begin work in Union Terrace Gardens in 2019. She came out of retirement for a photo opportunity in December - as the overbudget and late reopening of UTG took place. Image: DC Thomson.
Revealed: The cost of April’s abandoned Union Terrace Gardens opening
3
9
Bus on fire. A90 near Brechin. Imge: Fubar News/ Facebook.
Fire on an Aberdeen-bound bus closes A90 in both directions near Brechin
10
Brian Whitters of Barra, pictured with wife Joan, was unaware he was showing signs of prostate cancer. Image: Brian Whitters
Barra man’s prostate cancer warning: ‘It just wasn’t on my radar’

More from Press and Journal

People have been marvelling at these beautiful clouds which hardly ever occur here in the north of Scotland but their beauty may be masking their destructive tendencies. Image: Peter Stronach.
Colourful mother of pearl clouds in our skies may be 'harbingers of doom' says…
The all-male fashion show Brave is looking for courageous men to come forward. Image: Paul Glendell/ DC Thomson.
Aberdeen charity appeals for 'Brave' men to get involved in fundraising catwalk show
Police detected 21 crimes when they stopped 30 cars in Skye and Lochalsh. Image: Police Scotland.
Highland road policing officers find 21 offences in 30 vehicles stopped
Neil Moncrieff is this year's Guizer Jarl and, after a long wait due to Covid, can't wait for the big day to arrive. Image: Dave Donaldson
Up Helly Aa: Meet the Lerwick man who has been prepping for almost two…
Inverness' Daniel MacKay skips past Raith's Ross Millen. Image: SNS.
Caley Thistle fan view: Deadline day deals could be key to who wins promotion
Expensive energy concept. More expensive electric power increases people's expenditures.; Shutterstock ID 2223102257; purchase_order: ; job:
Could separate electricity and gas markets reduce your energy bills?
Ross County's Eamonn Brophy (R) celebrates scoring to make it 1-0 with Yan Dhanda. Image: SNS.
Ross County fan view: Staggies choose the perfect time to find form
Aberdeen loan signing Mattie Pollock in action for Chelthenham Town. Image: Shutterstock.
Who is Aberdeen loan signing Mattie Pollock? The run down on the Watford defender…
Aberdeen chairman Dave Cormack was at Easter Road. Image: SNS.
Joe Harper: Aberdeen must take their time to get this appointment right
Billy Mckay heads in the Caley Thistle equaliser. Image: SNS
Billy Mckay not eyeing Caley Thistle scoring record just yet after Raith leveller

Editor's Picks

Most Commented