Scott Begbie: We must all talk about how to build a great future for Our Union Street

Finally, there might be a cure in sight for an affliction that is peculiar to the people of Aberdeen.

You know the one, that involuntary tic where folk step onto Union Street, tut, shake their head and mutter “would you look at the state of this… what a damn shame”.

They can’t help themselves and, yes, they have a point. The Granite Mile is a sorry-looking place these days, no one can deny that as they survey vape shops and empty units.

And there should be civic pride and a sense that Union Street needs and deserves a brighter future than just languishing in this decrepit disarray.

However, with that must come a will and a determination to do something about it, not just moan and point the finger at the powers-that-be for not doing enough.

If we want to make it better, we have to be part of the solution, not just shrug and say it’s up to someone else.”

Union Street is a problem but it’s everyone’s problem. Even for folk, like me, who live outside the city but see Aberdeen as the place where they work and play.

So, let’s give a warm welcome to the arrival of Our Union Street – the new body that stands a fighting chance of being a force for good in breathing new life into our most important street.

Typical of Aberdeen that the arrival of this new drive to save the heart of the city was met with the usual weary chorus of disapproval from the social media keyboard warriors.

“Waste of time and money” apparently… no doubt mouthed by the same motley crew screaming about the state of the street.

So the first thing we need to do to fix Union Street is politely ask the Abermoaners to wheesht, then ignore them when they don’t – because they won’t, as being miserable is the only pleasure they have in life.

Once that’s out the way, let’s get foursquare behind Our Union Street.

Let’s cheer them on as they try to find new and exciting tenants for empty units.

Let’s answer Bob Keiller’s call to make sensible suggestions and positive proposals about what we want to see on Union Street, and what would make it thrive as an attractive place to go and linger.

Debate is healthy and there needs to be healthy debate about which direction we want Union Street to take.”

There will, of course, be many different thoughts and ideas and I predict raised eyebrows and disagreements along the way – but that’s good.

Having an open, frank and hopefully exciting and enthusiastic discussion is far better than the current attitude of tutting and shrugging and doing nothing.

The more we talk about it, the more we talk it up, the more likely that we will end with somewhere at the very heart of Aberdeen we can all enjoy and be proud of.

Let’s all do our bit to make it Our Union Street.

Roll call of shame as venal Tories grub for cash

Just when you don’t think Tory MPs can do anything else to shock you, they come up with a wizard wheeze of utter venality.

Shame on the roll call of senior Tories who were caught offering advice to a fake Korean company for as much as £10k a day – including the likes of Matt Hancock and Kwasi Kwarteng.

At a time when ordinary people in ordinary jobs are worried about whether they can heat their homes, pay their weekly shopping bill or keep up with soaring mortgages, these ghouls are out trying to line their own pockets on the back of being an MP.

I don’t know about you, but I thought the idea of representing your constituents in Parliament was to, well, represent them.

Instead, this band of mercenaries are busy shilling for the equivalent of the Lotto’s Set For Life on steroids – instead of 10 grand a month they’re going for 10 grand a day.

Now, you would think the Conservative party would be shamed by the actions of their MPs. But, nope, there’s Michael Gove saying taking on work outside of Parliament is within the rules.

Well that’s okay then – it’s not wrong, just an affront to a sense of decency at a time when people are hurting.

The question isn’t about whether rules were broken. It’s about whether the right rules are in place.

Of course, there is an argument that having second jobs allows MPs to bring experience of the real world into the House of Commons to better serve the people.

But the counterargument is anyone expecting to get paid a day rate of £10,000 isn’t living in the real world.

It is time for a root and branch review of the practices and regulations of our Parliamentarians to ensure they are doing their job – serving the people not serving their own interests.

Good luck Humza Yousaf… you are going to need it

Jolly good luck to Humza Yousaf as he takes on the role of the leader of the SNP and First Minister of Scotland.

It’s a job title that would more succinctly be summed up as Poisoned Chalice.

Because not only will Humza have to try to find his feet in the top job in Holyrood, while being constantly vilified and trolled from the anti-independence brigade, he will be busy trying to re-unite his own party.

It has been an unedifying sight, watching the SNP tearing lumps out of itself as it tries to find a successor to the astonishing legacy left by Nicola Sturgeon.

Hopefully, all that infighting can be put to one side now and Humza can get on with the day job of leading Scotland to a better future.