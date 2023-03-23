Our Union Street: Everything you need to know about new Granite Mile taskforce

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home News Aberdeen & Aberdeenshire

Our Union Street: Everything you need to know about new Granite Mile taskforce

By Ben Hendry
March 23, 2023, 12:01 am
What is Our Union Street and how will it help save Aberdeen city centre?
What is Our Union Street and how will it help save Aberdeen city centre?

Our Union Street is the new organisation determined to breathe new life into Aberdeen’s struggling Granite Mile.

The announcement of the group comes after years of decline, with the double whammy of the oil downturn and Covid restrictions hammering the city centre.

By the end of last year, with various units lying empty, things reached crisis point.

Union Street has seen better times.

An emergency summit was convened at Market Street’s Douglas Hotel, with local leaders desperate to find a way forward.

It was at those crunch talks that Our Union Street began to take shape…

How was Our Union Street formed?

Before scores of interested parties, the idea of a “Union Street taskforce” was suggested.

The coalition, it was pitched, would be formed with the sole aim of staving off decline. 

It came amid fears that long-term solutions, like the new Aberdeen Market, could come too late – with action needed urgently to being the centre back from the brink.

The construction of Aberdeen's new market in Union Street has already received £20m in UK Government levelling up funding. Image: Aberdeen City Council.
The new Aberdeen Market is a while away yet.

Brought forward by Aberdeen and Grampian Chamber of Commerce, the taskforce would “spearhead the marketing and development” of the central stretch.

The chamber’s Ryan Crighton highlighted how searching for Union Street on the internet tends to bring up stories of urban decay and crime.

He said: “Controlling the message and imagery is what we need to do. And it is how we could lure new companies to Union Street from elsewhere.”

Attendees at the Union Street summit were asked to debate their own ideas on the short-term fix for Aberdeen’s main high street. Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson

What happened next?

In the weeks that followed the summit, organisers were left poring over dozens of ideas mooted to bring Union Street back to life.

In December, we revealed a list of 51 suggestions to come from the event. 

But in the background, talks were already under way about how to make this “coalition” idea a reality. 

Four months later, we appear to have an answer.

How will Our Union Street work?

Our Union Street is described as a “community-led” initiative.

Though captained by leading entrepreneur Bob Keiller, the start-up organisation wants the public to get involved as much as possible.

It’s being set up by Aberdeen and Grampian Chamber of Commerce, Aberdeen Inspired, Aberdeen City Council and Opportunity North East, with additional support from Shell – which recently relocated to Union Street.

The not-for-profit outfit will look at other ways to raise money.

Our Union Street wants to hear from locals.

Aberdeen City Council will plough £100,000 into the initiative over the next three years – helping to cover staff and running costs.

The first £33,000 chunk was agreed at the budget meeting earlier this month.

It will be based from a premises, yet to be named, on the Granite Mile.

As chairman Bob Keiller put it: “To date, there has been no single body that has the remit to take on these challenges and opportunities.

“That’s what the brand-new organisation is for.”

Some Union Street units have been empty for years.

What will they do to save Union Street?

Mr Keiller broke it down into some simple main aims, for now.

They want to get more businesses into the 47 vacant units by launching a nationwide hunt for takers.

And they want to harness people power to keep the Silver City sparkling – even if that means volunteers donning a pair of rubber gloves and scrubbing the granite themselves.

Bob Keiller wants people to help make the Granite City gleam.

They believe making Union Street a more attractive place will make it an easier sell to would-be traders.

Shouldn’t the council be doing this?

Though the condition of Union Street is a matter of some significance, Our Union Street leaders agree it shouldn’t be at the top of the council’s spending list.

Mr Keiller says that, at a time when purse strings are tightened like never before, it’s not realistic to expect too much public investment.

What about Aberdeen Inspired?

Our Union Street draws an important distinction between its work and that of business improvement district, Aberdeen Inspired.

Wheres that organisation is run on behalf of businesses, who pay a levy to keep it going, Our Union Street aims to have a broader reach…

Aberdeen Inspired is behind plans like these fairy lights on Shiprow.

The group wants to have an “encompassing approach”, acting on behalf of everyone from building owners to locals walking the mat.

How can I help?

There is a website – www.ourunionstreet.com – where people can put forward their own suggestions on improvements.

As the scheme gathers pace, there will be opportunities to volunteer.

Who is Bob Keiller?

Bob Keiller is an energy industry veteran and one of Scotland’s leading entrepreneurs.

He is helming Our Union Street free of charge, as he believes he is the best man for the job.

The future of Aberdeen

Editor's Picks

Most Commented