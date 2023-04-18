Scott Begbie: Keep old-fashioned racism out of old-fashioned pubs

I love a traditional pub, and would quite happily travel miles to seek out a good boozer that smells of polished brass, wooden bars and nostalgia – just not the one with a reek of racism about it. Which means the White Hart Inn in Essex is definitely off my “must-have-a-pint-in” bucket list.

This is the place that hit the headlines after its display of golliwogs was seized by police investigating an alleged hate crime – a move that, astonishingly, divided public opinion across the country. I say “astonishingly” because if you think the dolls are acceptable in the 21st century, then you truly need to give your head a shake.

These are not “old-fashioned toys” or lovely pieces of nostalgia. They are racist, offensive and deserve to be what I thought they already were: a footnote in history to highlight less enlightened (let’s just call them ignorant) times.

I say this as part of the generation which grew up with gollies in our everyday lives. They were on our jam jars at the breakfast table, and we thought nothing of it.

Urchins such as myself were encouraged to save up the labels and send away for figurines of golliwogs playing in a band, or to get badges. There was a doll in every home in the country.

But that was half a century ago, at a time when casual, unthinking racism and bigotry were absolutely rife. We were in desperate need of the welcome and hard-fought change of society’s values that came about.

No one with an ounce of common decency would today see a display of golliwogs in a public bar as “charming”. And no one with an ounce of sense, when customers pointed out they found it offensive, would choose that particular hill to die on. Although wearing a Britain First shirt for press photos, as the pub landlord did, might be a clue as to why you would.

Some use ‘traditional British values’ as launching pad for hate

Some of the online comments supporting the White Hart’s choice of decoration would fear you and sicken you in equal measure. Using the excuse of: “It was perfectly fine in my day and age, the world’s gone mad” doesn’t cut it.

Also back in the good old days, television programmes like Love Thy Neighbour, Mind Your Language and The Black and White Minstrel Show ruled supreme. Should we bring those back? Of course not – although some GB News pundits might argue otherwise.

Clearly, the White Hart Inn will continue its battle to display these dehumanising symbols of oppression it loves so much

This isn’t about “cancel culture”. Golliwogs were cancelled long ago. Society cancelled them. They are unacceptable in a modern, enlightened nation.

If they are lingering anywhere, it is only as a dog whistle to racists of the most insidious and vile sort; the kind who use “traditional British values” as a launching pad for hate.

Clearly, the White Hart Inn will continue its battle to display these dehumanising symbols of oppression it loves so much. May it end up with the sort of customers it deserves.

The rest of us can find real, old-fashioned pubs that do what they were meant to do – offer a warm welcome to everyone who comes through the door, regardless of who they are.

Scott Begbie is a former journalist and editor for The Press & Journal and Evening Express