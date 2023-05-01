Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Opinion

Baukje de Roos: Remember to consider the health and environmental impact of ready meals

Microwaving your evening ready meal might be more inviting than cooking, but you may not realise the overall impact.

How often do you eat ready meals? (Image: Monkey Business Images/Shutterstock)
How often do you eat ready meals? (Image: Monkey Business Images/Shutterstock)
By Baukje de Roos

Ready meals are very popular in the UK – more than 90% of us eat them regularly, with two out of five people eating ready meals every week.

It’s not difficult to see why these options are so popular – many of us may not have much time to cook, do not know how to cook, or simply dislike cooking. In recent times, we have also seen a growing number of single-person households who may be less likely to cook for themselves.

However, ready meals may not always be the most healthy, environmentally friendly, or affordable choice. Most of them can be classified as ultra-processed foods, often with multiple added ingredients such as sugar, salt, fat, artificial colours, or preservatives.

Some studies have suggested that consuming ready meals can lead to a higher risk of obesity, or cardiovascular disease. Furthermore, we know relatively little about the environmental impact of these products.

We compared 54 chilled or frozen ready meals with their home-cooked equivalents, in terms of nutritional composition, greenhouse gas emissions and price. We found that, on average, ready meals contained higher levels of free sugars than equivalent home-cooked meals, but their salt and fat contents were not that different.

We also compared greenhouse gas emissions relating to buying and cooking ready meals versus equivalent home-cooked meals. As expected, greenhouse gas emissions associated with the food products we buy in the supermarket were twice as high in animal-based meals compared with plant-based meals, both in ready meals and in equivalent home-cooked ones.

We also found that ready meals, especially those that were animal-based, had significantly higher greenhouse gas emissions than equivalent home-cooked meals.

Pay more attention to the ready meals you choose

The cooking of all meals added further emissions – oven cooking added up to 20% to greenhouse gas emissions. In contrast, stove and microwave cooking were the better environmental choices, adding only up to 4% and less than 1% to greenhouse gas emissions, respectively.

Thus, the most environmentally-friendly and cheapest meals were plant-based and home-cooked on a gas or electric stove, or in the microwave.

Cooking plant-based meals at home on the hob or in the microwave is cheaper and greener than other options (Image: Micolas/Shutterstock)

Recipes for ready meals already vary considerably, and our results highlight a significant scope for the food industry to improve the nutritional quality and carbon footprint of their ready meal products. Producers may want to consider product innovation to optimise ingredient choices, manufacturing, and processes for refrigeration, which are all major determinants of greenhouse gas emissions.

In the meantime, consumers may want to pay more attention to which ready meals are ending up in their shopping baskets – ideally we should be choosing more plant-based options, with extra vegetables and, thus, extra fibre, and products that are low in sugar, fat and salt.

Baukje de Roos is a professor of human nutrition at the Rowett Institute, University of Aberdeen

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

Most Read

1
The incident involved a Flixbus and a flat-bed lorry. Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson.
Bus and lorry crash closes A92 at Bridge of Muchalls
2
A row has broken out over CCTV in the garden of a home in the west end of Aberdeen
Aberdeen CCTV row as ‘decade-long’ war between west end neighbours reaches boiling point
4
3
A memorable day for Siberia Bar. Image: Wullie Marr / DC Thomson
20 pictures from Siberia Bar & Hotel’s 2023 May Day celebrations in Aberdeen
4
Donald Trump
Donald Trump says it’s ‘good to be home’ after landing at Aberdeen Airport
11
5
Inverness Sheriff Court
Five-year ban for disqualified driver who crashed while over the limit
6
Lindsay Bartlet, 61, from Old Aberdeen, who had a drink with Michael Bublé at P&J Live.
Michael Bublé orders Aberdeen man three pints and has a drink with him
7
Post Thumbnail
Five-times-the-limit drink-driver banned from the roads
8
To go with story by Kathryn Wylie. court story Picture shows; Ryan Gallon appeared at Elgin Sheriff Court.. Elgin. Supplied by Facebook/ DC Thomson Date; Unknown
Man told partner: ‘If I get lifted you are getting a punch in the…
9
The scene at High Street in Elgin following a serious assault on Sunday night. Image: Jasper Images.
Police hunt for 14-year-old boy after man critically injured in Elgin assault
10
Huge sandstone blocks fell from the roof of the Thurso building. Image: Supplied
Thurso town centre street closed after large chunks of masonry fall to street

Conversation

[[title_reg]]

Please enter the name you would like to appear on your comments. (It doesn’t have to be your real name - but nothing rude please, we are a polite bunch!) Use a combination of eight or more characters that includes an upper and lower case character, and a number.

By registering with [[site_name]] you agree to our Terms and Conditions and our Privacy Policy

Or sign up with

Facebook Google

[[content_reg_complete]]

[[title_login]]

Or login with

Facebook Google

Forgotten your password? Reset it

[[title]]