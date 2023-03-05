Western Isles patients may have to eat ready meals as hospital canteen faces closure amid staff shortages

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

A Western Isles hospital canteen may have to close despite catering jobs being advertised 20 times in the past four months.

NHS Western Isles has revealed the canteen at Uist and Barra Hospital may have to close due to a shortage of kitchen staff.

The health board advertised three catering jobs at the hospital 20 times in the past four months without any success with the department’s vacancy rate at 46%.

Vacancy figures in the hospital’s catering department is set to increase even further as further staff are due to retire.

‘Unable to recruit vacant posts’

NHS Western Isles said they would ensure that hospital vending machines are “well stocked” with drinks and sandwiches for staff, but admitted the situation isn’t ideal.

The board’s chief executive, Gordon Jameson, said: “Despite our ongoing efforts, we have been unable to recruit to the three vacant posts in Uist, and we are potentially facing temporary closure of the dining room in the hospital if we are unsuccessful in our current recruitment efforts.

“We are unable to sustain the current level of service with only four permanent staff in post, having to cover every shift.

“We have explored options, including assistance from other agencies, however we are now having to look at contingency arrangements for both staff and patient meals.”