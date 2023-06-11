David Knight: Why daytime TV is such a turn off

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Opinion

David Knight: Why daytime TV is such a turn off

'There must be countless ordinary people who relate to the Schofield saga. Junior staff or trainees who go to work every day - while This Morning is broadcasting no doubt - to be abused mentally by older, powerful colleagues.'

For ITV bosses right now it's not so much about This Morning, but this Wednesday morning. That's when MPs dish out a grilling about their handling of the Phillip Schofield scandal. Image: PA
For ITV bosses right now it's not so much about This Morning, but this Wednesday morning. That's when MPs dish out a grilling about their handling of the Phillip Schofield scandal. Image: PA
By David Knight

I’ve been taking a closer than usual interest in daytime tv show This Morning and it feels like watching the orchestra playing on the Titanic.

A sinking sensation while they smile through gritted teeth.

The deck beneath them is not quite as sound as they might have thought.

It seems to prove something I suspected: the illusory nature of daytime television where all is sweetness and light is fragile at its core.

Foundations as solid as a souffle built on blancmange.

It’s obviously no different from any other workplace full of creative ambitious people with the same rivalries and weaknesses.

Where toxic cultures driven by narcissistic hypocrisy flourish because executives turn a blind eye or are simply out of touch.

For ITV bosses right now it’s not so much about This Morning, but this Wednesday morning.

That’s when MPs dish out a grilling about their handling of the Phillip Schofield scandal.

After an excruciating departure by the presenter over his shenanigans with a much younger male colleague whom he mentored.

The 61-year-old star shone like silver but is now irreparably tarnished.

There must be countless ordinary people who relate to the Schofield saga.

Junior staff or trainees who go to work every day – while This Morning is broadcasting no doubt – to be abused mentally by older, powerful colleagues.

They suffer in silence for fear of losing their jobs or careers.

Or there are those who wake up fearing that this is the day their lives are ruined forever.

This might be due to a sacking or something equally catastrophic like being convicted in a  court case.

They don’t make the national headlines; they simply fade away or find a way to rebuild their lives and reputations.

Famous people have made TV comebacks after setbacks like Schofield

Even famous people have made a comeback after suffering horrendous setbacks like  Schofield.

As a court reporter years ago it wasn’t uncommon for me to see the families of convicted people approach journalists afterwards to beg for their stories not to be published.

Their loved ones might kill themselves otherwise, they pleaded.

This always presented an awful dilemma as our legal system encourages the media to cover court cases for a very good reason: to ensure that justice is seen to be done.

This is a healthy outcome for any society built on transparency, but inevitably painful for some of those involved.

The suicide issue was clearly on Schofield’s mind when he was interviewed on tv.

For some like him, and tragic Love Island presenter Caroline Flack, the fall from great heights of public adoration into the depths of despair and ridicule induces such thoughts.

Especially when they feel they are being crucified by endless derision.

ITV has dug its own hole

There are certain ironies about this deep hole ITV has dug.

For a start, their dirty linen is being hung out in front of a committee of MPs to pick over on Wednesday.

Given MPs’ appalling record for all sorts of indiscretions, who are they to sit in judgment over anyone else?

I don’t mean to suggest anything untoward about individuals on the select committee, but MPs in general as a much-maligned entity.

The other double standard is that all this has been festering away on This Morning while ITV was championing its flagship mental health charity campaigns.

A few months ago it announced a new series of mental health initiatives after attracting a number of public figures to head them up.

These included former Scottish Tory leader Baroness Ruth Davidson.

Former Scottish Conservative leader Ruth Davidson has taken her seat on the red benches in the House of Lords. Image: PA Wire

Her role was to chair a committee on how the tv industry cares for participants in certain shows.

I have a lot of respect for her and not suggesting for a moment that she has anything to answer for by association.

Far from it; she must be horrified.

But the Schofield saga, along with Piers Morgan’s spectacular exit from the network over Meghan Markle’s state of mind, does cast a cloud over ITV’s mental health projects.

I’ve always thought there were hypocritical contradictions running through This Morning.

Little did we know Schofield was so conflicted and compromised by his personal life as he dished out relationship and moral advice to vulnerable callers.

I always found it particularly patronising how fabulously-rich contributors, some with royal connections, sat there smugly advising the rest of us how to live on frugal budgets during the cost of living crisis.

The final straw for me came after a belt-tightening segment when one of these very presenters appeared in a commercial break seconds later – encouraging viewers to buy £1000 top-of-the-range mobile phones.

This Morning executives have already ruffled the feathers of the powerful MPs’ committee.

Such as Scots editor Martin Frizell’s buffoon-like response when asked outside his door about the so-called toxic culture, “I’ll tell you what’s toxic – an aubergine.”

They say great power carries great responsibility; it also appears to carry great hypocrisy.

David Knight is the long-serving former deputy editor of The Press and Journal

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from Opinion

So many Scottish young people were clearly having a blast in the sunshine at Radio 1's recent Big Weekend festival (Image: Kim Cessford/DC Thomson)
Alex Watson: Long live excitable teenagers and that racket they're listening to
This was the shocking message sent to audience members as Our Union Street staged a meeting at Aberdeen Music Hall. Image: Ben Hendry/DC Thomson.
The Flying Pigs: There’s a bittie o’ light on the horizon for Union Street
Prince Harry leaves court after finishing giving evidence in a lawsuit against Mirror Group Newspapers. Image: Tayfun Salci/ZUMA Press Wire/Shutterstock.
What a week: Prince Harry's evidence at hacking trial, inflation to remain sticky and…
Running in the early morning sun is popular with some. Image: Shutterstock
Yvie Burnett: I really need to become that early bird to catch the summer…
David Knight: Why daytime TV is such a turn off
Campbell Gunn: Looking to Norway for inspiration on independence…
Phillip Schofield has undergone immense public scrutiny since he admitted having an affair with a younger male colleague.
Catherine Deveney: When it comes to Phillip Schofield, enough is enough
Moreen Simpson was all in a fluster when she forgot her roast beef, but an online Asda delivery came to the rescue. Image: Helen Hepburn
Moreen Simpson: When nothing was going my way, the Asda gods saved the day
Memorial benches are a reminder of people who once lived.
Lindsay Bruce: Bench the idea of flowerless memorials and sit among the memories
5
Around 500 residents, 200 cars, 40 vans and 20 lorries gathered at the main port on South Uist on Sunday in a protest over publicly owned operator CalMac's decision to cancel almost every ferry service in June.
Iain Maciver: Hi-vis jackets are now more visible than ever
Aberdeen's Union Terrace was once a bustling hive of activity when the International Market came to town and it could thrive again once more if we allow it to be a platform for local producers.
Rebecca Buchan: After success of Taste of Grampian, could regular servings from local larder…

Conversation

[[title_reg]]

Please enter the name you would like to appear on your comments. (It doesn’t have to be your real name - but nothing rude please, we are a polite bunch!) Use a combination of eight or more characters that includes an upper and lower case character, and a number.

By registering with [[site_name]] you agree to our Terms and Conditions and our Privacy Policy

Or sign up with

Facebook Google

[[content_reg_complete]]

[[title_login]]

Or login with

Facebook Google

Forgotten your password? Reset it

[[title]]