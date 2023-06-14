Colin Farquhar: Gray’s degree show proves Aberdeen’s art scene has turned a corner

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Opinion

Colin Farquhar: Gray’s degree show proves Aberdeen’s art scene has turned a corner

There are plenty surprises to be had at Robert Gordon University's latest exhibition.

Gray's School of Art 2023 Degree Show shows Aberdeen's art scene has turned a corner. Image: Robert Gordon University
Gray's School of Art 2023 Degree Show shows Aberdeen's art scene has turned a corner. Image: Robert Gordon University
By Colin Farquhar

One of my favourite paintings in the world hangs in the Gothenburg Art Museum.

As I remember it, it is placed in a gallery on one of the upper floors, maybe the third or fourth. You head upstairs and leave the staircase in an amble, turn a corner and there it is: Nordic Summer Evening (1889-1900) by Richard Bergh.

It’s a vision of a woman and a man, looking from a balcony over a still lake, all light and slight tension.

There are trees of deep, Nordic, green, and gentle reflections cast upon the water. You happen upon it and it is large and stunning.

I’m quite unsure why it so affected me, but it did. The colours; the characters and the scene, imprinted into my visual memory.

The impression lingers on.

Sometimes when I turn a corner in an exhibition, or a gallery, I wonder if the next painting, or sculpture, might wound me in a similar way.

It raises the importance of how delicate exhibition design is, and where and how works might have their fullest impact.

It reminds me that all artists ask themselves how best they may puncture a person with what they show.

It used to be that one may have to go somewhere like Gothenburg, from Aberdeen, to have such an experience, or perhaps that was the perception.

Gothenburg, Bilbao; Lisbon or Florence, European Capitals of Culture, the lot.

The good old ‘nothing ever happens here’, and a view that we just couldn’t see Aberdeen like that. I hope that has now been blasted into smithereens.

Aberdeen is now a place you can be struck by exquisite art

Aberdeen is now a natural place to turn a corner and have hope that you can be struck by such exquisite and engaging art.

In the last decade, we’ve brought Nuart and Spectra on ourselves, turning the city centre itself into a granite palette; we’ve also invested millions in our Art Gallery.

Nuart has become a distinctive part of Aberdeen’s landscape over recent years. Image: Darrell Benns/DC Thomson

Like Gothenburg Art Museum, which sits atop Kungsportavenyen, Aberdeen Art Gallery now commands attention, both within and from without.

Away from our City Centre, but tethered by partnerships and relationships, as well as the trusty number 1 and 2 buses, is Gray’s School of Art.

On Friday the 2023 degree show opened, kicked off by Dean Libby Curtis.

‘Neon Futures’ as the show is titled this year, may both refer to the flash at the front of the city’s art offering, but also the long, bright, roots, which the creatives working in our city have laid, for now and for the decades to come.

Gray’s Degree Show is particularly strong this year

There are plenty of corners to turn throughout Gray’s School of Art, and as I twisted around the exhibitions on Friday I considered what impressions might happen upon me.

I am always partial to a good painting, and usually, I find this is where the work I connect with most lies at the Degree Show. This year is particularly strong, I think.

I found beautiful, delicate, wood-carved birds, and precise, picturesque still life, so beautifully painted that I felt I could have put my finger onto the canvas and lifted out an item, fully formed – a doll, a shell,  a bow or a ribbon peeled from the image.

To turn a corner and find two ladies, bent over and flashing their behinds, a small dog holding a sign that says ‘Let Them Eat Cake’ in front of them. A different, distinct impression from the one I had in Gothenburg, but a strong impression nonetheless, from one of the best paintings in the show.

When I turned the corner to it I cracked and smiled.  That the best art doesn’t take itself too seriously and can make you laugh, is something often forgotten.

In the next room, a large triptych of Archibald Simpson’s, complete with pints of Tennents, liveliness in the faces around the table, the stillness in the dregs, all visible. Wonderful work.

Like I said, painting was particularly strong, and there isn’t quite room to mention every canvas, or tactile off-canvas work, that I loved or liked.

In CAP (Contemporary Art Practice), Fashion, Photography, Communication Design and 3D design there was more spectacular work.

A swamp table, with a wonderfully succinct explanation, ‘the artist thinks about: bacteria, fermentation, licking…’ and more. A ‘Pawn Shop For Values’ with the slogan above, ‘NO WEALTH BUT LIFE’. I agree.

That such creativity and beauty can exist right under our fingertips, a short bus journey or drive down Auchinyell Road, or walk along the Deeside Line, is heartening.

The thing that struck me most about the Degree Show this year was the light, humour, and joy.

In other years the work has been very dark. Paintings with thick textures and lines. But this year, ‘no wealth but life’.

A positive vision for what’s coming. Our neon future, and surprises around the corner.

Colin Farquhar works as a creative spaces manager and film programmer in the north-east culture sector

