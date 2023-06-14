Grieving islanders angry at ‘disrespect’ as Luskentyre beachgoers take up cemetery parking spaces

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Grieving islanders angry at ‘disrespect’ as Luskentyre beachgoers take up cemetery parking spaces

Lynne MacKay of Tarbert, Harris, has started a petition because she 'can't get anywhere near' the car park to visit her late husband Calum.

By Rita Campbell
Cars and camper vans visiting Luskentyre Beach are taking up parking spaces for patrons to Luskentyre Cemetery.
Cars and camper vans visiting Luskentyre Beach are taking up parking spaces for patrons to Luskentyre Cemetery.

More than 1,500 people have backed a grieving widow’s campaign to stop tourists blocking access to an island cemetery.

With its stunning white sands and crystal clear waters, Harris’s Luskentyre Beach is rated as one of the best in the world.

Luskentyre Beach on the Isle of Harris. Image: Shutterstock.

Thousands of tourists flock to the beach during summer months.

As Luskentyre is also the home of the island’s main cemetery, the crowds are causing problems for islanders trying to pay their respects.

Now Harris woman Lynne Mackay, who lost her husband Calum to cancer in April, has launched an online petition on the Change.org site.

It simply calls to “stop the parking of motorhomes and cars in designated cemetery spaces”.

Luskentyre Beach car park is ‘tiny’

The cemetery car park has an adjoining car park for the beach. But Lynne says this is “tiny”.

Motorhomes and cars regularly spill into spaces meant for cemetery visitors.

While this is upsetting in itself, she says beach-goers often hang wetsuits and towels on the cemetery fence.

Which she feels is “beyond disrespectful”.

Islanders agree. Lynne’s petition has been signed by more than 1,535 people.

Lynne Mackay with her late husband Calum.

The 50-year-old moved to Harris from Oban 14 years ago when she married islander Calum.

Devastated by her loss this year, she started visiting Calum’s grave every second day. The cemetery is a 20-minute drive from her home in Tarbert.

But as the summer weather started coming in, so did the tourists.

She said: “You can’t get a parking space anywhere due to camper vans and cars taking up spaces meant for people using the cemetery.

Signs clearly state ‘spaces are reserved for cemetery patrons only’

“There are signs which clearly state that the spaces are reserved for cemetery patrons only.

“I’m told it has been like this for years. I didn’t know about it. You don’t find out about these things until you are in the situation yourself.”

Lynne said that she and other cemetery users are being treated with disrespect by tourists.

She said: “I blocked someone’s car when I had to park by the gate as there were no other spaces. I was only five minutes but I had two men shouting asking how long I was going to be.”

The parking spaces are for cemetery patrons.

Lynne felt insult was added to injury when she was met by a woman undressing her children in the car park.

“The towels were hanging over the fence. It was like a changing room.”

And she added: “These people wouldn’t like that if their loved ones were in that cemetery.

“The whole thing was disrespectful and upsetting.”

What is Western Isles Council saying about the situation?

Harris Councillor Grant Fulton said: “I have been contacted by numerous people about the same issues. We really need to get it resolved.”

Councillor Fulton is in the process of setting up a meeting for cemetery users.

He added: “People seem to have a different mindset as soon as they come up here.

“Would this happen if the cemetery was in Glasgow, Edinburgh or even Oban? I don’t think so.”

A spokesman for Western Isles Council said: “Luskentyre beach consistently features on lists of the best beaches in the world which naturally draws high numbers of visitors.

“Visitors to Luskentyre Beach should follow all instructions given by signage.”

