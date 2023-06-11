Aberdeen comes to life following the return of Nuart

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Aberdeen comes to life following the return of Nuart

A total of 13 acclaimed artists were selected to create captivating new artworks for a range of locations across Aberdeen.

By Michelle Henderson
The bold artwork by Manola Messa on Blackfriars Street.
A striking piece by Manola Messa towers over Blackfriars Street in Aberdeen, becoming the latest addition to Nuart Aberdeen. Image: ClarkeJossPhotography.

Organisers of Nuart Aberdeen have hailed this year’s event a resounding success as crowds gathered for the return of the popular street art festival.

Thousands of people turned out over the course of the weekend to see firsthand the array of murals transforming the streets of the Granite City.

A total of 13 acclaimed artists were selected to create captivating new artworks for a range of locations across Aberdeen, centred around the topic of rewilding

The Primark building at Rennie’s Wind, Annan House on Poynernook Road and walls on Crooked Lane, Thistle Lane and Rose Street were among those transformed by spectacular art installations.

Since its launch in 2017, Nuart Aberdeen has attracted tens of thousands of visitors to the north-east, providing a welcome boost to the local economy.

The bold green artwork of by Eloise Gillow on Flourmill Lane.
Eloise Gillow created a new colourful artwork on a wall on Flourmill Lane. Image: ClarkeJossPhotography

‘There has been a buzz on the streets’

Adrian Watson, chief executive of Aberdeen Inspired, said there has been “a buzz’ in Aberdeen all weekend, all thanks to the success of Nuart Aberdeen.

He said: “Nuart Aberdeen is widely regarded as the best street art festival of its kind in the world, and rightly so,” he said.

“The works that have been added to the streets of the city for this year’s festival are vibrant, thought-provoking and evocative.

“It has been fantastic to see visitors from near and far coming into Aberdeen to engage with Nuart Aberdeen, and to spend time in the city. We have welcomed thousands of people on the walking tours and the Chalk Don’t Chalk public art event.

“There has been a buzz on the streets all weekend and on social media, with people of all ages visiting and sharing their photos of their favourite pieces.”

Sniks piece on Thistle Lane,
Adrian Watson, chief executive of Aberdeen inspired says this years artworks, including Sniks piece on Thistle Lane, adds to the “city’s street art legacy.” Image: ClarkeJossPhotography.

Speaking about this year’s artistic creations, Mr Watson said they are a welcome addition to the “city’s street art legacy.”

He added: “There’s no doubt that the new pieces, all themed around Rewilding, have further added to the city’s street art legacy. There is a huge public appetite for Nuart to return again next year.”

Nuart Aberdeen embraces the theme of rewilding

Organised by Aberdeen Inspired and Aberdeen City Council, Nuart has become a major tourist attraction for the city.

Festivities for this year’s festival kicked off on Thursday.

Children of all ages embraced their creative side to transform Marischal College Quad by creating colourful chalk drawings on the grounds.

Meanwhile, crowds attended a series of guided street art tours, taking in the new works of art alongside seven years of festival artworks.

Martyn Reed, founder and artistic director of the Nuart festivals added: “We decided on rewilding, a topical theme which touches on many of the same issues as access and trespass but provokes different questions and sends us down different paths.

“Rewilding isn’t without its own issues, of course – it’s not all meadows full of wildflowers and the freedom to roam.”

