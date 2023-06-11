Aberdeen comes to life following the return of Nuart

[[title]] [[text]] [[success]] Email address Sign up

Organisers of Nuart Aberdeen have hailed this year’s event a resounding success as crowds gathered for the return of the popular street art festival.

Thousands of people turned out over the course of the weekend to see firsthand the array of murals transforming the streets of the Granite City.

A total of 13 acclaimed artists were selected to create captivating new artworks for a range of locations across Aberdeen, centred around the topic of rewilding

The Primark building at Rennie’s Wind, Annan House on Poynernook Road and walls on Crooked Lane, Thistle Lane and Rose Street were among those transformed by spectacular art installations.

Since its launch in 2017, Nuart Aberdeen has attracted tens of thousands of visitors to the north-east, providing a welcome boost to the local economy.

‘There has been a buzz on the streets’

Adrian Watson, chief executive of Aberdeen Inspired, said there has been “a buzz’ in Aberdeen all weekend, all thanks to the success of Nuart Aberdeen.

He said: “Nuart Aberdeen is widely regarded as the best street art festival of its kind in the world, and rightly so,” he said.

“The works that have been added to the streets of the city for this year’s festival are vibrant, thought-provoking and evocative.

“It has been fantastic to see visitors from near and far coming into Aberdeen to engage with Nuart Aberdeen, and to spend time in the city. We have welcomed thousands of people on the walking tours and the Chalk Don’t Chalk public art event.

“There has been a buzz on the streets all weekend and on social media, with people of all ages visiting and sharing their photos of their favourite pieces.”

Speaking about this year’s artistic creations, Mr Watson said they are a welcome addition to the “city’s street art legacy.”

He added: “There’s no doubt that the new pieces, all themed around Rewilding, have further added to the city’s street art legacy. There is a huge public appetite for Nuart to return again next year.”

Nuart Aberdeen embraces the theme of rewilding

Organised by Aberdeen Inspired and Aberdeen City Council, Nuart has become a major tourist attraction for the city.

Festivities for this year’s festival kicked off on Thursday.

Children of all ages embraced their creative side to transform Marischal College Quad by creating colourful chalk drawings on the grounds.

Meanwhile, crowds attended a series of guided street art tours, taking in the new works of art alongside seven years of festival artworks.

Martyn Reed, founder and artistic director of the Nuart festivals added: “We decided on rewilding, a topical theme which touches on many of the same issues as access and trespass but provokes different questions and sends us down different paths.

“Rewilding isn’t without its own issues, of course – it’s not all meadows full of wildflowers and the freedom to roam.”