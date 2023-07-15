What A Week: Retrievers stage get together and fur flies in Hollywood

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
What A Week: Retrievers stage get together and fur flies in Hollywood

In a week that hundreds of golden retrievers meet at a gathering in the Highlands, a bird expert urges us to be more understanding of another creature - seagulls

A record 466 Golden Retrievers from more than 12 countries gather at their ancestral home at the Guisaschan Estate near Tomich in the Highlands. Image: Sandra Mailer/Shutterstock.
By Jacqueline Wake Young

If I was ever in a situation where the victim gets to confront their attacker I’d be sitting opposite a seagull.

Two seagulls in fact, one that chased me into a butchers’ shop with my ice cream and one that stole my cheesy toastie from outside the pub.

I wouldn’t be able to pick either of them out of a police line-up but I would recognise the terrifying squawk of the one who swooped down on lunch, leaving a trail of shredded lettuce in its wake.

Sometimes I hear the phrase “living under an oppressive regime” on the news and I assume they are talking about Scottish harbours during nesting season.

Seagulls in Fraserburgh. Image: Kath Flannery.

That’s why it’s such a tall order to “live and let live” with gulls but this week Viola Ross-Smith of the British Trust for Ornithology asked us to do just that.

She said that while the sea birds are seen to be causing misery in Inverness city centre and elsewhere, they are adapting to find food and it’s time to rethink our human relationship with them.

“Seabirds are being affected by habitat loss, herring gulls are on the list of species at risk. We need to look after these seabirds. They will soon disappear if we don’t. My advice is to live and let live,” she said.

Well now I just feel bad. Sorry seagulls, I’ll try to be more understanding.

Pawsome event

Now, had she suggested we look after golden retrievers, no problem. I would have loved to attend the breed’s big gathering at their ancestral home in the Highlands.

Hundreds of the pooches gathered at Guisachan House in Glen Affric for what looked like the world’s biggest therapet session.

I needed that after I discovered how close I am to the end of my fixed rate mortgage but I had to make do with lying down in a darkened room and finding things to sell on eBay.

A puppy at a picnic at the Guisachan gathering where 466 Golden Retrievers from more than 12 countries arrived at their ancestral home at the Guisaschan Estate near Tomich. Image: Sandra Mailer/Shutterstock.

The gathering sounded a lot like other conventions, with talks, workshops and team bonding, just with a bigger line at the water cooler and delegates drinking straight from the tap.

Hollywood actors went walkies, some straight off the red carpet, as 160,000 performers followed writers to take strike action in a row over pay, conditions and AI.

At the London premiere of Christopher Nolan’s Oppenheimer on Thursday, stars including Matt Damon and Emily Blunt left early to support the strike.

Matt Damon, Emily Blunt, Cillian Murphy and Florence Pugh at the Oppenheimer UK Premiere on Thursday, before the cast staged a walkout. Image: Stuart Hardy / Abacapress.com / Shutterstock.

Barbie the movie

It drew attention to the cause and also to the film itself, which can’t compete with the level of pinkwashing deployed to market Barbie the movie.

With pink clothing, pink merchandise, pink billboards, a pink Doctor Who Tardis on London’s Tower Bridge and the renaming of Barbican Tube station to Barbiecan, the campaign has been all-consuming.

It had its premiere on Wednesday in Leicester Square and lead Margot Robbie has been popping up all over in pink outfits.

Ryan Gosling and Margot Robbie for the London premiere of Barbie. Image: Amy Muir/Shutterstock.

It truly is a Barbie world right now, but Miranda Dickson of Edinburgh was way ahead of the trend.

Last year she faced a £20,000 fine if she did not repaint her pink front door. She repainted it green but that was also rejected by planners and now the council has received another complaint over its “off-white” colour.

The mother-of-two says she’s confused and she’s not the only one.

Career choices

Barbie herself loves a pink front door and having had a career as an interior designer, she knows her stuff.

She has also been a teacher, a police officer, a doctor and an actress, all with outfits to match.

I don’t think there has been a Picket Line Barbie, but with a placard and a hi-viz vest that would cover just about every profession these days and cut down on the amount of clothing going to landfill.

Striking junior doctors outside St Thomas’s Hospital in London. Image: Guy Bell/Shutterstock.

On Thursday Rishi Sunak announced public sector pay rises of between 5% and 7% with mixed responses.

I’m baffled as to why this has taken him so long and also why he had to read an 11-word sentence off a card.

Maybe the stress of the job has got to him. I know where he can find a few hundred golden retrievers if he needs some pet therapy.

Prime Minister Rishi Sunak takes a sip of water at a press conference on public sector pay rises on Thursday. Image: Geoff Pugh/Shutterstock.

