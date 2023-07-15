Results Gym boss plans Aberdeen Arches expansion to win back members after roadworks misery

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Traffic misery along South College Street forced many to cancel their memberships at the fitness facility.

By Denny Andonova
Results Gym Aberdeen's owner Lewis Thomson outside the new premises.
Lewis Thomson has been longing to expand the business for some time. Image: Darrell Benns/DC Thomson.

The owner of an Aberdeen gym has launched expansion plans that could help rebuild the customer base he lost due to traffic chaos on South College Street.

Lewis Thomson took over the reins of Results Gym Aberdeen just a few months before Covid struck and the country was plunged into lockdown.

Having been a loyal member ever since he was a teenager, the 31-year-old bought the business full of hopes and dreams.

The now “bursting” sports venue started off as small-scale project in a lock-up shop in 2001, before moving to one of the arches on South College Street.

Results Gym Aberdeen's equipment.
The current gym offers high quality equipment and personal training sessions. Image: Richard Dingwall architects 

It has grown to attract a steady base of customers, with its high-end equipment and expertise.

And after taking it on from its pervious owner in 2019, Lewis made sure the gym went from strength to strength despite a string of obstacles along the way…

Why is Results Gym on the move?

Covid proved to be “massively problematic” for the 31-year-old, who said the ongoing “ludicrous” restrictions on gyms cost him a “huge amount” of regular customers.

And as he was trying to get his business back on its feet, another blow struck.

The traffic chaos caused by the South College Street project forced out even more members due to lengthy road closures and a lack of parking options.

The roadworks seen here in May as the scheme neared its overdue conclusion. Image: Kath Flannery/DC Thomson

Drivers faced miles-long tailbacks on Palmerston Place and North Esplanade West for months while the revamp project was under way.

Now is taking action to expand the business – and regain his customers.

He is seeking permission from the Aberdeen City Council to turn two of the railway arches on South College Street into a haven for fitness devotees.

Lewis Thomson believes now is his time to expand the business. Image: Darrell Benns/DC Thomson.

Lewis said: “All I want for this place is more kit, more space and better vibes.

“There is no huge expansion planned to begin with, it’s just about providing a better and more usable service to the customers we have at the moment.”

Where is Results Gym moving to?

If given the go-ahead, the gym will be relocated to Arches 32, 33 and 34 – just about 300 yards away from its current home.

Arch 32 was previously owned by engraving and signage firm Henderson & Dick Designs Ltd and Aberdeen Trophy Centre but has been vacant since 2020.

It was the perfect opportunity to move the gym to larger premises without losing his local customers. Image: Aberdeen City Council.

Meanwhile, units 33-37 had been occupied by DF Communications for many years before the firm moved to Riverside Drive.

This presented a “once-in-a-blue-moon” opportunity for Lewis to lease the premises and give his business the space to grow.

There is also a car park right outside these Arches – providing an easy fix to the ongoing issues with lack of available parking following the road changes.

Arches 32 and 33 will be renovated for the gym. Image: Darrell Benns/DC Thomson.

“It’s a good time to expand,” Lewis said. “The gym has grown considerably since it first opened in 2001 and now we would hopefully get even more people involved.

“I’m looking forward to pushing the gym to the next level.”

The work is now done, and Lewis is on the road to success. Image: Darrell Benns/DC Thomson

What do the plans include?

The entrance to the new Results Gym in Arch 33 will lead to a reception area with a customer service desk and a small office space for staff.

Mr Thomson’s plans include offering 24-hour access to the gym, with personal training sessions available from 5am to 9pm every day.

The different areas in Arch 33 will be torn down to make space for the gym’s kit. Image: Aberdeen City Council.

The existing meeting room, as well as the office and kitchen areas, will be combined to create more space for designated workout areas with high quality equipment.

These will be mainly for weightlifting, powerlifting, strongman and bodybuilding.

Meanwhile, Arch 32 will remain mostly unchanged as another open space for training.

You can see the Results Gym Aberdeen plans here.

