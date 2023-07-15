Results Gym boss plans Aberdeen Arches expansion to win back members after roadworks misery

The owner of an Aberdeen gym has launched expansion plans that could help rebuild the customer base he lost due to traffic chaos on South College Street.

Lewis Thomson took over the reins of Results Gym Aberdeen just a few months before Covid struck and the country was plunged into lockdown.

Having been a loyal member ever since he was a teenager, the 31-year-old bought the business full of hopes and dreams.

The now “bursting” sports venue started off as small-scale project in a lock-up shop in 2001, before moving to one of the arches on South College Street.

It has grown to attract a steady base of customers, with its high-end equipment and expertise.

And after taking it on from its pervious owner in 2019, Lewis made sure the gym went from strength to strength despite a string of obstacles along the way…

Why is Results Gym on the move?

Covid proved to be “massively problematic” for the 31-year-old, who said the ongoing “ludicrous” restrictions on gyms cost him a “huge amount” of regular customers.

And as he was trying to get his business back on its feet, another blow struck.

The traffic chaos caused by the South College Street project forced out even more members due to lengthy road closures and a lack of parking options.

Drivers faced miles-long tailbacks on Palmerston Place and North Esplanade West for months while the revamp project was under way.

Now is taking action to expand the business – and regain his customers.

He is seeking permission from the Aberdeen City Council to turn two of the railway arches on South College Street into a haven for fitness devotees.

Lewis said: “All I want for this place is more kit, more space and better vibes.

“There is no huge expansion planned to begin with, it’s just about providing a better and more usable service to the customers we have at the moment.”

Where is Results Gym moving to?

If given the go-ahead, the gym will be relocated to Arches 32, 33 and 34 – just about 300 yards away from its current home.

Arch 32 was previously owned by engraving and signage firm Henderson & Dick Designs Ltd and Aberdeen Trophy Centre but has been vacant since 2020.

Meanwhile, units 33-37 had been occupied by DF Communications for many years before the firm moved to Riverside Drive.

This presented a “once-in-a-blue-moon” opportunity for Lewis to lease the premises and give his business the space to grow.

There is also a car park right outside these Arches – providing an easy fix to the ongoing issues with lack of available parking following the road changes.

“It’s a good time to expand,” Lewis said. “The gym has grown considerably since it first opened in 2001 and now we would hopefully get even more people involved.

“I’m looking forward to pushing the gym to the next level.”

What do the plans include?

The entrance to the new Results Gym in Arch 33 will lead to a reception area with a customer service desk and a small office space for staff.

Mr Thomson’s plans include offering 24-hour access to the gym, with personal training sessions available from 5am to 9pm every day.

The existing meeting room, as well as the office and kitchen areas, will be combined to create more space for designated workout areas with high quality equipment.

These will be mainly for weightlifting, powerlifting, strongman and bodybuilding.

Meanwhile, Arch 32 will remain mostly unchanged as another open space for training.

You can see the Results Gym Aberdeen plans here.