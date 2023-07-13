A dogs day out as biggest gathering of golden retrievers takes place in Highlands

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Highlands & Islands

A dogs day out as biggest gathering of golden retrievers takes place in Highlands

The annual event celebrates the first four golden retriever puppies were born at Guisachan House in Glen Affric 155 years ago.

By Louise Glen
Golden retrievers at Guiachan gathered in the Highlands.
Golden Retriever dogs which gathered at Guisachan in 2018. Image: Supplied.

Hundreds of golden retrievers will be gathering at the Highland ancestral home of the breed today.

Stepping in the paw prints of the very first golden retriever puppies, the five-yearly meetup of the breed will take place at Guisachan House in Glen Affric.

Four puppies, born to a now extinct Tweed water spaniel, started the breed 155 years ago.

They were bred by aristocrat Sir Dudley Marjoribanks, who wanted a gun dog suited to Scottish Highland terrain.

Golden retriever breed started in the Highlands

A series of events, including talks, workshops, demonstrations and a late-night procession, have taken place this week at the site near Tomich, south of Inverness, and nearby Cannich.

A bag running in the woods with a golden retriever.
A young boy with a golden retriever. Image: Shutterstock

A memorial to the breed is in nearby Beauly.

Carol Henry, secretary of the Golden Retriever Club of Scotland, said the aim of the gathering was to keep alive knowledge of the breed.

She said established breeders were mindful of protecting the dogs’ qualities and temperament.

But Mrs Henry told the BBC Scotland Good Morning Scotland programme, the breed had been put at risk by irresponsible breeding during Covid pandemic lockdowns.

She said: “We want to hold on to the confidence, the biddability, the companionship and loyalty – all the things the golden retriever was built on.”

Dogs from more than 12 countries including Canada, the US, New Zealand, Germany, Romania, Czech Republic, Italy, Croatia and Estonia are at Guisachan.

On Tuesday, a procession was held which started at 10pm and involved a mile-long walk to the ruined house where the dogs and their owners were met by a piper.

The gatherings have taken place every five years and dates have fallen on milestone anniversaries, including the 150th in 2018.

Who started the breed?

The golden retriever was developed by super rich brewery magnate and banker, Lord Tweedmouth, Sir Dudley Coutts Marjoribanks, at his Highland estate, Guisachan in Strathglass.

Golden retriever lying on the floor next to its owner. The picture is shared as hundreds of golden retrievers meet in the Highlands.
Golden retrievers are known to be friendly companions. Image: Shutterstock.

Much interested in hunting and sporting dogs, he established the breed of golden retriever in 1868 by breeding Nous, a wavy-coated retriever, to a Tweed water spaniel named Belle.

This created the foundation litter of golden retriever puppies, three yellow wavy-coated puppies called Crocus, Cowslip and Primrose.

In 1913, the golden retriever was officially recognised by The Kennel Club.

The house had fallen into ruin by the 1960s.

More from Highlands & Islands

Highland Home Centre, Aviemore.
Shepherd seeking business to share Aviemore's Highland Home Centre
John and Lorna Norgrove with Afghan students which their foundation has helped.
Linda Norgrove Foundation: Island charity's support for Afghan women passes £3 million milestone
Google maps image of Conon Bridge.
Woman's body found in Highland river
MSC Poesia cruise ship in Stornoway.
New record set for cruise ships in Stornoway
Fiona McKinlay, whose family bought the medal at auction, hands it over to Roddy Dyce. Image Sandy McCook/DC Thomson
Mystery solved: family reunited with cup final medal after Inverness player's identity confirmed
thousands of people descend on Belladrum each year - with security staff required to manage the crowds
Concerns raised over use of shinty pitch for Belladrum Festival staff
SNP MP Angus MacNeil
Western Isles SNP MP Angus MacNeil attacks his party in deepening row over independence…
Princess Anne recently attended the Portsoy Boat Festival for its 30th anniversary - and will now head further north for the Tall Ships in Lerwick. Image: Jason Hedges/ DC Thomson.
Princess Anne to visit Tall Ships in Lerwick
A sea Gull in Inverness waiting for a shopper to emerge, as calls are made to allow the seagull to live and let live
Expert calls for people to 'live and let live' with gulls in Inverness
Mud and stones flood the A86 near Roybridge as a yellow digger works to clear the debris.
A86 reopens to traffic following landslide near Roybridge