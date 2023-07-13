A dogs day out as biggest gathering of golden retrievers takes place in Highlands

Hundreds of golden retrievers will be gathering at the Highland ancestral home of the breed today.

Stepping in the paw prints of the very first golden retriever puppies, the five-yearly meetup of the breed will take place at Guisachan House in Glen Affric.

Four puppies, born to a now extinct Tweed water spaniel, started the breed 155 years ago.

They were bred by aristocrat Sir Dudley Marjoribanks, who wanted a gun dog suited to Scottish Highland terrain.

Golden retriever breed started in the Highlands

A series of events, including talks, workshops, demonstrations and a late-night procession, have taken place this week at the site near Tomich, south of Inverness, and nearby Cannich.

A memorial to the breed is in nearby Beauly.

Carol Henry, secretary of the Golden Retriever Club of Scotland, said the aim of the gathering was to keep alive knowledge of the breed.

She said established breeders were mindful of protecting the dogs’ qualities and temperament.

But Mrs Henry told the BBC Scotland Good Morning Scotland programme, the breed had been put at risk by irresponsible breeding during Covid pandemic lockdowns.

She said: “We want to hold on to the confidence, the biddability, the companionship and loyalty – all the things the golden retriever was built on.”

Dogs from more than 12 countries including Canada, the US, New Zealand, Germany, Romania, Czech Republic, Italy, Croatia and Estonia are at Guisachan.

On Tuesday, a procession was held which started at 10pm and involved a mile-long walk to the ruined house where the dogs and their owners were met by a piper.

The gatherings have taken place every five years and dates have fallen on milestone anniversaries, including the 150th in 2018.

Who started the breed?

The golden retriever was developed by super rich brewery magnate and banker, Lord Tweedmouth, Sir Dudley Coutts Marjoribanks, at his Highland estate, Guisachan in Strathglass.

Much interested in hunting and sporting dogs, he established the breed of golden retriever in 1868 by breeding Nous, a wavy-coated retriever, to a Tweed water spaniel named Belle.

This created the foundation litter of golden retriever puppies, three yellow wavy-coated puppies called Crocus, Cowslip and Primrose.

In 1913, the golden retriever was officially recognised by The Kennel Club.

The house had fallen into ruin by the 1960s.