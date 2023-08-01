Scott Begbie: Nationalising electricity and gas is the only way forward

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Opinion Columnists

Scott Begbie: Nationalising electricity and gas is the only way forward

We have people in power more interested in protecting the profits of global conglomerates than protecting the people of this country.

For many, it feels like the only option left as energy bills increase is to put on yet another layer indoors (Image: Kashaeva Irina/Shutterstock)
By Scott Begbie

If Britain isn’t broken, how do you account for energy giants raking in hundreds of millions of quid in naked profit when there are families and pensioners who spent the winter shivering in fear of putting on the heating?

If everything is hunky-dory in this wonderful world of Tory governance, why have we seen business, shops, restaurants and theatres forced to shut down because they can’t afford eye-watering power bills, while British Gas increased its takings tenfold?

And, if we live in the best of all possible worlds, why is the response from the powers that be a shrug and: “It’s just a one-off” while British Gas trousers £969 million in profits?

Gosh, I wonder what the better part of a billion quid could do to help people in poverty struggling through the cost-of-living crisis?

Just think of the lift businesses on the brink could have, if only there were access to a slush fund of profits made off the back of war and chaos. But, nope – off it goes to the shareholders for an uptick in their portfolio.

In the inevitable and justified backlash against this obscene grift, the usual excuses are trotted out about world affairs, events beyond anyone’s control or the market adjusting itself. So, how come it never adjusts itself in favour of us poor oiks who were almost literally burning our disposable income to heat and eat?

The reason is pretty obvious, isn’t it? The system is not just broken, it’s rigged.

We have people in power in Westminster who are more interested in protecting the profits of global conglomerates than protecting the people of this country.

In a just world – or even just a sane one – the provision of light and heat in our homes would be an essential service. Now it’s just a commodity, and shareholders’ dividends are more important than keeping pensioners and bairns warm and fed.

Pay up or put another jumper on

The privatisation of gas and electricity was a Thatcherite project which claimed it would break a monopoly to give consumers choice and reduce prices. The reality is that consumers do have a choice – pay up or put another jumper on in the house on chilly days.

Of course, the cheerleaders for capitalism say we will see prices ease. Ease, is it?

How about dropping back to where they were? How about being lower than they were? Will that happen? No.

Energy costs have skyrocketed for households in recent years (Image: Rainer Fuhrmann/Shutterstock)

And, at the first sign of a blip in the oil and gas markets, our prices will soar again overnight. Let’s see what happens this winter.

There is a solution. It’s one we had before. It’s one we need again. Nationalise gas and electricity. It’s that simple.

Instead of obscene profits going to rich people who don’t need them, the gazillions raised could improve infrastructure and keep bills lower for everyone in the country, if we had a national energy firm, owned by all of us, working for all of us.

Surely it is time to give power back to the people.

Scott Begbie is a journalist and editor, formerly for The Press & Journal and Evening Express