A9 closed following two-vehicle collision near Dalwhinnie

The A9 Inverness to Perth road is closed in both directions following a two-vehicle crash near Dalwhinnie.

The incident happened near Drumochter Pass, north of Dalnaspidal, shortly before 6am this morning.

Police and paramedics are currently in attendance.

UPDATE❗ ⌚ 07:42#A9 Dalnaspidal Restricted in both directions just North of Dalnaspidal due to a collision⚠️ Emergency services at scene🚔 @NWTrunkRoads pic.twitter.com/OjFQVDG2Pz — Traffic Scotland (@trafficscotland) August 1, 2023

The A9 is closed to all traffic.

Motorists are being advised to use an alternative route and prepare for longer than normal journey times.

A police spokeswoman said: “Around 5.45am on Tuesday, August 1, police were called to a report of a road crash involving two vehicles on the A9 near to Drumochter Pass. Officers are currently at the scene.”

Bus services disrupted

Transport operator Megabus UK has confirmed services operating between Inverness and Perth are facing disruption this morning due to the road closure.

Northbound passengers will travel as far as Perth Broxden, with shuttle buses transporting them to Perth railway station for onward travel.

Meanwhile, bus services heading south from Inverness will travel as far as Aviemore.

Northbound passengers will go as far as Perth Broxden where shuttle buses will go round to the train station with ticket acceptance from Scot Rail. Southbound will operate Inverness-Aviemore train station to continue the journey South. #MegabusUpdates https://t.co/1Ssw0GPI4K — megabusUK (@megabusuk) August 1, 2023

More as we get it.