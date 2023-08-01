A9 closed following two-vehicle collision near Dalwhinnie

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Highlands & Islands

A9 closed following two-vehicle collision near Dalwhinnie

The incident happened north of Dalnaspidal shortly before 6am this morning.

By Michelle Henderson
The A9 is closed in both directions just north of Dalnaspidal. Image: DC Thomson

The A9 Inverness to Perth road is closed in both directions following a two-vehicle crash near Dalwhinnie.

The incident happened near Drumochter Pass, north of Dalnaspidal, shortly before 6am this morning.

Police and paramedics are currently in attendance.

The A9 is closed to all traffic.

Motorists are being advised to use an alternative route and prepare for longer than normal journey times.

A police spokeswoman said: “Around 5.45am on Tuesday, August 1, police were called to a report of a road crash involving two vehicles on the A9 near to Drumochter Pass. Officers are currently at the scene.”

Bus services disrupted

Transport operator Megabus UK has confirmed services operating between Inverness and Perth are facing disruption this morning due to the road closure.

Northbound passengers will travel as far as Perth Broxden, with shuttle buses transporting them to Perth railway station for onward travel.

Meanwhile, bus services heading south from Inverness will travel as far as Aviemore.

More as we get it.

