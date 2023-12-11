Edward Welch: North would be poorer in so many ways without language learning opportunities

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Opinion

Edward Welch: North would be poorer in so many ways without language learning opportunities

A region like the north-east, whose industries are multinational, only stands to gain from a workforce fluent in the world’s languages.

A 2022 study by the think tank RAND Europe argues that every pound invested in language education can return two. Image: EleniVasiliou/Shutterstock
A 2022 study by the think tank RAND Europe argues that every pound invested in language education can return two. Image: EleniVasiliou/Shutterstock
By Edward Welch

It was a pleasure recently to visit Cults Academy and talk to S3 pupils about the horizons broadened by language learning.

We were joined by a final-year student from the University of Aberdeen, who enthused them with stories about her placement year in France. As many do, she had found her time abroad transformative.

Being part of daily life and culture in another country is a hothouse for language skills. And living on one’s wits in another language is ideal for building personal confidence and resilience.

With their passion for global languages and cultures, our students are ideal ambassadors. They can inspire the next generation of learners and remind them that all the hard work of “getting the grammar right” is worth the effort, because it unlocks the door to new ways of seeing the world.

In partnership with SCILT, Scotland’s national centre for languages, the University of Aberdeen has developed a new language mentoring scheme that pairs languages students with budding linguists in schools.

Last year, the scheme reached around 50 students in five schools across Aberdeen city and Aberdeenshire. With the help of SCILT, it has now been extended across Scotland, from South Ayrshire to Thurso. This will give nearly 300 aspiring linguists the chance to learn from a mentor about the power of multilingualism, fuelling them with the motivation to pursue their languages journey.

But language learning isn’t just about opening up horizons and seeking out new cultures, places and people. It’s also about ensuring people are equipped with the linguistic skills and intercultural literacy to connect our region to the world.

North-east only stands to benefit from multilingual residents

A 2022 study by the think tank RAND Europe argues that every pound invested in language education can return two. In an ever more globalised world, says the study, the UK’s limited multilingualism is a key barrier to trade. Removing it could add an additional £19 billion to UK exports.

A region like the north-east, whose industries are oriented towards multinational and multilingual trading partners, only stands to gain from a workforce fluent in the world’s languages and the different cultures they express.

Aberdeen’s motto ‘Bon Accord’ is French for ‘Good Agreement’. Image: Wullie Marr/DC Thomson

Multilingualism in Aberdeen is as old as the city itself. The city’s motto, “Bon Accord”, reminds us of enduring links between Scotland and France, based not just in commerce but in shared values, beliefs and ideals.

Multilingualism is also embedded in the long history of the University of Aberdeen, whose founders in the 15th century were fluent in Latin as well as their own vernacular languages, and where the teaching of language degrees began in the late 19th century.

Today, Aberdeen’s teaching and research in languages covers the globe, through its French, German, and Spanish and Latin American degrees. But it also foregrounds Scotland’s own multilingual heritage, with expertise in Doric, Gaelic and Scots. Indeed, Aberdeen is one of only four universities in the world offering degrees in Gaelic.

Languages degrees transform how we see the world

As such, Aberdeen has a key role to play in sustaining access to education in languages and cultures for the whole of the north of Scotland. Its geographic proximity to the Highlands and islands offers potential students from across the north access to a university with strength across the humanities, sciences and social sciences.

Having a regional university of such breadth gives genuine options to those not in a position to travel to the Central Belt or beyond for a university education. But it also shows talented people that they don’t need to head away, but instead can stay and energise their home region.

Amongst the options under consideration is the withdrawal of degrees in languages and cultures

In November, the University of Aberdeen announced a review of its languages provision. Amongst the options under consideration is the withdrawal of degrees in languages and cultures. The announcement has prompted vigorous debate and UK-wide expressions of support for the value of languages, multilingualism and intercultural communication.

Languages degrees transform how we see the world by encouraging us to inhabit other ways of speaking and thinking about it. And, as the pupils at Cults discovered one morning last week, they also have the power to transform lives.

Edward Welch is Carnegie Professor of French at the University of Aberdeen

More from Opinion

UK foreign secretary Lord David Cameron and First Minister Humza Yousaf on a visit to Heriot-Watt University's Dubai Campus during COP28. Image: Andrew Matthews/PA Wire
Chris Deerin: David Cameron's determination to babysit Scotland isn't a good look
Paws on Plastic members gathered recently to celebrate the initiative's fifth birthday. Image: Iska Birnie Photography
Marion Montgomery: A little bit of litter picking on daily dog walks goes a…
Marvin Humes (left) and Nigel Farage on this year's I'm a Celebrity. Image: ITV/Shutterstock
David Knight: Celebs 'starve' on TV for cash while UK families are going hungry
Giant panda Yang Guang (Sunshine) at Edinburgh Zoo. Image: Jane Barlow/PA Wire
The Flying Pigs: Massive cost of feeding former Edinburgh pandas is bamboozling
St Kilda is the UK's only dual UNESCO World Heritage Site. Image: Shutterstock.
Jacqueline Wake Young: 'Epic trek for Coffeemate gave me newfound respect for St Kilda…
Monymusk locals helped Moreen to find her grandmother's childhood home. Image: Helen Hepburn
Moreen Simpson: Trying to shed light on my family secret with ancestry info
A Eurasian blue tit perched in a blooming blackthorn tree. Image: Laurent Chevallier/Shutterstock
David Ross: Is Scotland planting seeds of hope for fairer land ownership?
Protesters wait outside the UK Covid-19 Inquiry at Dorland House in London, where the former prime minister Boris Johnson has been giving evidence. Image: Jonathan Brady/PA Wire
Catherine Deveney: Covid inquiry is extortionate and pointless song and dance
A farmer herds cattle in South Omo, Ethiopia during 2014. In recent years, the area has suffered greatly as a result of extreme weather caused by climate change. Image: Dietmar Temps/Shutterstock
Osai Ojigho: Fund to help countries worst hit by climate change is only the…
Baila Venezuela performing at this year's Aberdeen Mela, a celebration of multiculturalism in the north-east of Scotland. Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson
Deena Tissera: Immigrants contribute more than you realise to their communities and adopted countries

Conversation