Colin Farquhar: Banff and Macduff supermarket saga is nearing sell-by date for impatient locals

Ah, the latest chapter, and maybe the last, in the Banff & Buchan Supermarket Wars; a shocker, as Morrisons find out that a long-proposed plan to build a new shop on a site called ‘Canal Park’ in Banff, might be susceptible to flooding from the River Deveron – 500 years ago it was a swamp.

By the time you read this Aberdeenshire Council should have decided whether the Morrisons is to go ahead, or not.

If you weren’t aware, this is the latest in the now forever-running saga of Banff and Macduff’s quest to increase the number of grocery options in the area, having courted both Aldi and Morrisons for what feels like an eternity.

I was up the road in nearby Whitehills to see my Mum for Mother’s Day. A brisk brunch at The Knowes Hotel in Macduff, where I inhaled both pancakes and eggs benedict, followed by a wee jaunt to The Spotty Bag Shop, where Mum was picking up ‘Fat Balls’ – for the birds apparently, and not a dig at me, post-overly hearty brunch.

We trundled down the hill in Macduff and over the Deveron to Banff, parking up on the Bridge St car parks by Co-op, and then walked to The Famous Spotty Bag Shop, formally known as The Eastside Centre.

While at The Spotty Bag, a Banffshire institution and ‘Aladdin’s Cave’ of stuff for those of you who don’t know it, I pondered the plans Morrisons have for Banff, as the site of Canal Park sits opposite the discount store.

Does Banff really need another supermarket like Morrisons?

I’ve now lived away from home for more than 20 years, so maybe my perspective is skewed, but on my many returns, I’ve never had the thought that what the area needs is at least two new supermarkets. It always felt pretty well served by what was there, and what was within reach.

The fight to gain planning permission for these stores has now been so protracted it’s verging on obtuse. It’s difficult to remember exactly who has objected to whom. What’s getting lost is clarity about what would benefit the community.

A quick recap is that Tesco, Co-op and the unbuilt Morrisons included, didn’t want an Aldi. Much of the local community DID want an Aldi.

Locals boycotted Tesco. A lot of people in Banff didn’t want Morrisons. Sepa now doesn’t want a Morrisons. Miss Scarlet killed Colonel Mustard with a candlestick in the billiard room.

Then Aldi’s alcohol aisle was deemed too big, which is a shame, as I think I need a few drinks.

I’m all for more choices for consumers in small communities, and new jobs and better prices are always welcome, particularly in tough times. But I wonder if it’s all a zero-sum game.

A new Morrison’s at Canal Park, in combination with the Aldi in Macduff, would almost certainly sink Tesco and Co-op which already exist in the vicinity of Canal Park in Banff.

Lost jobs. Empty real estate, to be turned into what? Damage might also be done to trade at The Spotty Bag Shop. Then where would my Mum get her Fat Balls? The seagulls in Whitehills may have to turn to chasing the neighbourhood cats…

Further to this, a green space, Canal Park, that is well used by the local community, that was given to the Common Good of the town, is lost forever.

Two local football teams lose their ground. The beautiful Banff vista you get crossing the Deveron gets a shiny, yellow Morrisons sign. The first thing you meet coming home, every time. The more I see, the Morrisons.

The site, which is also in a conservation area, has a huge history in the town.

This park, in my youth, had tennis courts and a pavilion. The plans also take in a former community centre, where I attended a youth club at around age 100.

Many years ago the park was part of the Duff House grounds and had recreational uses then.

Nostalgia is a poor excuse for retaining useless infrastructure

Nostalgia is always a bad argument for retaining useless, or outdated, infrastructure, but thinking back to my own childhood, and considering the history, does make me wonder what else could be placed here for future generations, with the correct investment and care. What might be built that isn’t just another chain shop?

Towns on the Buchan Coast are ripe for more tourist trade. They are gorgeous and cute, and local economies would benefit hugely from focusing on independent high-street traders.

Not bringing in more competition for supermarket chains. Thought must be given to how they protect their heritage and appeal.

It’s also important to remember that, as far as Morrisons is concerned, objections from local people outweighed support, even if only just. No supermarket at all may be better than a supermarket 50% of residents don’t want.

Why not just drive to Macduff and use the already-planned Aldi? It’s cheaper anyway.

The Knowes Hotel has a magnificent view of Macduff harbour to the north-east, and to the north-west, Banff harbour and the mouth of the Deveron. Sitting having a meal, you wouldn’t quite be able to see any new Morrisons. It’s just out of view, behind Maduff’s Doune Church. I wonder if I’ll be able to see the glow of Morrisons on a future visit.

The decision should now be made by Aberdeenshire Council. I hope they’ve taken the correct one for Banff, Buchan, and the people who live there.

Colin Farquhar works as a creative spaces manager and film programmer in the north-east culture sector