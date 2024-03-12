Unlock your confidence with subsidised dental implants

We may not all be blessed with perfect teeth; however, dental implants can be the key to both unlocking your self-confidence and unleashing your smile. With the new subsidised dental implant scheme at Andrew Scott Dental Care, you might also discover they are more affordable than you expect too.

To find out more we spoke to Dr Andrew Scott BDS. BMSc. DPDS., principal dentist, who heads up the team at his multi award-winning state-of-the-art practice in Aberdeen’s west end.

With over 20 years of experience placing and restoring dental implants, Dr Andrew Scott is an established and highly regarded name in the industry. In fact, Andrew Scott Dental Care has become an official training centre for qualified dentists studying for the postgraduate MSc in Clinical Implantology.

This means the practice will be mentoring dentists in the planning, placing and restoring of dental implants. And, for suitable patients, it offers the unique chance to benefit from implants at a considerably reduced cost.

Dental implants at a subsidised cost

While not all patients will be suitable for treatment under the subsidised scheme, Andrew explained what factors would make someone a good candidate for the program and what the process involves.

Andrew told us: “The dentists placing the implants are being mentored as part of a Dental Implantology MSc course. Ideal candidates would be simple cases – ideally single missing teeth or small bridges in sites with good bone, and the candidate should be generally in good health and a non-smoker.

“After you register your interest in being part of the scheme, you will first be asked a few questions by our reception team to identify if you may be a suitable candidate for the subsidised dental implants. Following this you will then be booked in with me for a short assessment, and I’ll double check if you are going to meet the criteria set by the university.”

In terms of the difference between subsidised and standard appointments, Andrew says the main difference is that subsidised treatment appointments may be a bit longer and there may be a few more people in the room. Treatment is carried out by qualified dentists who are undertaking postgraduate study in dental implants, and everything is under the direct supervision of Andrew himself.

Discounted Options and Comprehensive Care

If you apply for the program but are unsuccessful, there is another option open to you. Andrew told us: “Where someone has been seen as a potential patient for this specific treatment but found at the assessment not to be suitable, we offer a discount on treatment which would be carried out by me.”

Life Changing All-on-4 Treatment

Of course, dental implant treatment can be far more extensive than single teeth or small bridges as offered on the subsidised scheme. In this case, if, for example, a full jaw rehabilitation is required, then the All-on-4 dental implant treatment provided by Andrew Scott Dental Care can provide life changing results.

Andrew told us more: “A full arch implant bridge has been able to be done for some time. However, it would often require bone grafting and more complex procedures and the patient would have a temporary denture for over six months.

“All-on-4 is a less invasive and more affordable option which allows a fixed bridge to be fitted on the day of the implant placement thus the patient experiences a much more pleasant and comfortable temporary phase. After a few months, the definitive bridge is made which is stronger and gives a nicer looking result.”

Experienced dental implantologist

Whether you require a single tooth implant, a full jaw rehabilitation or anything in between, dental implants may offer the solution. And as with any surgery, you want to be confident in the skills and experience of the person carrying out the procedure.

At Andrew Scott Dental Care’s state-of-the-art clinic you are most definitely in safe hands. Andrew has placed thousands of dental implants with a very high success rate and great aesthetic results. However, in some cases dental implants may not be the best course of treatment in order to achieve the desired end result – and this is where you can trust in the knowledge and experience of Andrew too. You can be sure you’ll receive the best advice on the right treatment for you whether that’s implants or an alternative procedure.

Andrew sums up by saying: “Patients constantly tell us how life changing it is to get a smile that they are proud of. They comment about how they feel more confident and happier. It is such a privilege to be part of their transformation.”

Take the first step in gaining a smile you can be proud of with Andrew Scott Dental Care. Register your interest in receiving implants as part of the subsidised dental implant scheme or find out more about the range of dental implants on offer including All-on-4.