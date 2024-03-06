Banff Morrisons plans could be rejected amid flooding and traffic fears

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Banff Morrisons plans could be rejected amid flooding and traffic fears

The divisive plans for the Aberdeenshire town date back years.

By Ben Hendry
Banff Morrisons plans are recommended for refusal.
Banff Morrisons plans are recommended for refusal. Image: Morrisons

Flooding and traffic fears could scupper Morrisons’ divisive plans to open a new supermarket in Banff.

The retail giant announced its intentions for the town years ago, sparking debate among residents.

Some welcomed the proposals for a full-sized supermarket, and the promise of affordable groceries.

But others called for the green space to be spared from development, including the football club who play their home games there.

The proposed Morrisons store would be located in Canal Park, Banff. Image: DC Thomson

Banff Morrisons plans refusal could come within days

The plans were officially submitted to Aberdeenshire Council in February 2022.

Now, more than two years later, the proposals will finally go before councillors for a decision.

And officials are recommending that the scheme be thrown out.

A report going before the Banff and Buchan area committee details just how finely balanced public opinion is; with 183 letters of support just outnumbered by 185 objections.

But officers say the decision should be based on flooding and road issues.

What are the flooding fears?

Environment experts say Morrisons has not “satisfactorily addressed” just how the supermarket would be built on a floodplain.

The location is on a Sepa flood map, and comes with a 0.5% “probability” of flooding every year.

Fotballers opposed the development. Image: Roddie Reid/Wullie Marr

A Sepa response states: “This indicates that there is a medium to high risk of flooding from the River Deveron.

“We do object to the proposals for a new supermarket which is significantly larger than the existing community centre on site, and located in an area which is currently public park and so classed as water compatible.”

Do you think the plans should be refused? Let us know in our comments section below

What are the road concerns?

Meanwhile, road chiefs say a “pedestrian link” would need to be created over Bridge Road.

And they required more convincing on the entrance off the busy A98 route.

Canal Park is just along from Banff Bridge. Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson

The matter will be decided at a meeting on Tuesday, March 12.

It comes as plans for a new Aldi supermarket in Macduff progress. 

You can see the Banff Morrisons plans recommended for refusal here.

