Banff Morrisons plans could be rejected amid flooding and traffic fears

Flooding and traffic fears could scupper Morrisons’ divisive plans to open a new supermarket in Banff.

The retail giant announced its intentions for the town years ago, sparking debate among residents.

Some welcomed the proposals for a full-sized supermarket, and the promise of affordable groceries.

But others called for the green space to be spared from development, including the football club who play their home games there.

The plans were officially submitted to Aberdeenshire Council in February 2022.

Now, more than two years later, the proposals will finally go before councillors for a decision.

And officials are recommending that the scheme be thrown out.

A report going before the Banff and Buchan area committee details just how finely balanced public opinion is; with 183 letters of support just outnumbered by 185 objections.

But officers say the decision should be based on flooding and road issues.

What are the flooding fears?

Environment experts say Morrisons has not “satisfactorily addressed” just how the supermarket would be built on a floodplain.

The location is on a Sepa flood map, and comes with a 0.5% “probability” of flooding every year.

A Sepa response states: “This indicates that there is a medium to high risk of flooding from the River Deveron.

“We do object to the proposals for a new supermarket which is significantly larger than the existing community centre on site, and located in an area which is currently public park and so classed as water compatible.”

What are the road concerns?

Meanwhile, road chiefs say a “pedestrian link” would need to be created over Bridge Road.

And they required more convincing on the entrance off the busy A98 route.

The matter will be decided at a meeting on Tuesday, March 12.

It comes as plans for a new Aldi supermarket in Macduff progress.

You can see the Banff Morrisons plans recommended for refusal here.