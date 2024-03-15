Moreen Simpson: Pre-digital ‘Photoshop’ jobs were the most impressive of all

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Moreen Simpson: Pre-digital ‘Photoshop’ jobs were the most impressive of all

Kate Middleton is in hot water over digital photo edits. It brings back memories of 'analogue Photoshop'.

Once upon a time, photo editing involved scissors and glue. Image: Helen Hepburn
By Moreen Simpson

Fa kint photo editing could be such a fascinatin’ affair?

So, it came to pass that Princess Kate’s efforts to dampen doon the bonfire of conspiracies aboot her abdominal op ended up pooring petrol on the flames and sparkin’ a worldwide conflagration of the social-media ether.

Oh, fit a daft quine – and loon, coz Willie was obviously in on the ruse – to think a homemade, touched-up-happy photie would win ower the Doubting Thomases. Ironically, it was those very DTs who first identified the tell-tale touch-ups, even before the big photo agencies had a closer look and “killed” the picture. Dramatic stuff.

Where, oh where, were the royal couple’s “comms”, as they’re ca’d now? Their various public relations bods and private secretaries. My spies tell me there’s recently been a major shake-up and re-recruit of the teams, which might explain their inability to stop the inanity of Kate and Willie virtually sending out their own Mother’s Day press release, with its multiplicity of manipulated bitties.

Millions have been poorin’ ower the photo like it was some spot the difference competition in Titbits. And an affa lot of differences to spot. It’s even been suggested that the snap is part of a bundle taken a coupla months ago, but the bairns jerseys were changed colour to hide the deceit. Nae a good look for the future king and queen.

Conspiracy theories about Kate Middleton and Prince William have been rife online after a photo showing the princess with her children was shared on Mother’s Day. Image: Aaron Chown/PA Wire

However, you don’t have to be high-tech to Photoshop. Way back in the glorious days of newsPAPERS – when computers were barely a green light on the horizon, when photography was still a laborious round of taking the pictures, then hand-developing – snappers never knew what they’d snapped until the chemical did its biz in the darkroom and revealed the image.

The EE Goes To A Wedding

Roll back the decades to one of the most popular features in this newspaper: The EE Goes To A Wedding. Every Saturday evening, one of the photographers would into a reception venue, gather bride, groom, a’ the guests together in a group photo, and it would be the centre of a’ the wedding pictures on the Monday. We had families pleading for us to spotlight them.

This night, when oor pic-mannie Charlie hit the venue, he clocked that the bride’s dad was already blotto. No matter. Not unusual. He herded the revellers into three long lines, bridal party in the middle of the middle row. Did his biz and aff he sped.

So, what’s an artful, pre-digital snapper to do?

Sadly, later, in the darkroom, Charlie came to discover the bride’s dad had a squiffy heidie, a sozzled 45 degrees to the side, virtually resting on the best man’s shooder. Remembering it, Charlie told me: “I was horrified. It looked like some gadgie had shot him. I couldna use the pic, but I’d nothing else.”

So, what’s an artful, pre-digital snapper to do? Taking the developed picture, Charlie sliced aff the al’ mannie’s side-restin’ napper, turned it through 45 degrees and stuck it, jovially upright, back in the line. The perfect Photoshop using just scissors and glue.

Moreen Simpson is a former assistant editor of the Evening Express and The Press and Journal, and started her journalism career in 1970

