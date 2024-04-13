Jacqueline Wake Young: Harry Potter and the magic of mechanical engineering

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Opinion

Jacqueline Wake Young: Harry Potter and the magic of mechanical engineering

Class 37 locomotive makes its debut on the Harry Potter line from Fort William to Mallaig, delighting railway fans including celebrity trainspotter Francis Bourgeois.

The Jacobite steam train, which looks a lot like the Hogwarts Express, crossing the Glenfinnan Viaduct. Image: Shutterstock.
By Jacqueline Wake Young

Up until Thursday, the only celebrity trainspotter I’d ever heard of was Robert Carlyle as Begbie in the film adaptation of Irvine Welsh’s book.

But then I read about Francis Bourgeois, who joined fellow (but less famous) train enthusiasts on Monday when a Class 37 locomotive made its debut on the Harry Potter line.

A class what on the what now? Allow me to elaborate. The Class 37 is a “beautiful engine” according to Francis and for fans, it’s the rail equivalent of a Ferrari, he says.

The Harry Potter line is what we’re now calling the Fort William to Mallaig route. Get with the programme.

It goes across the Glenfinnan Viaduct, which has special significance for Potterheads what with the Hogwarts Express and all.

The Hogwarts Express went across the Glenfinnan Viaduct in the films, which is why the route is being called the Harry Potter line. Image: Shutterstock.

Harry Potter line is like the NC500

Plus it slips off the tongue more easily than the “West Highland Jacobite line” as it’s been called. Sorry history lovers.

In a way, the Harry Potter line is like the NC500; it was there all along but giving it a cuter name made more people sit up and take notice.

Francis Bourgeois (made-up name, obvs) is a social media personality, model and mechanical engineer.

That last bit is interesting because it turns out he once worked for Rolls-Royce.

Then he discovered that making TikTok videos and Instagram reels is more his cup of tea.

Celebrity trainspotter Francis Bourgeois tried out the Class 37. Image: Louise Glen.

The other day I watched a former A&E doctor-turned-influencer giving lifestyle advice on YouTube, so this is where we are now.

If Artificial Intelligence takes all our jobs while we’re out taking selfies, I can’t help but think we’ll only have ourselves to blame.

I got chatting to a real-life former Rolls-Royce engineer on a plane from Aberdeen to London recently and the journey seemed to fly by quicker than you could say “cross check”.

An exhibition by Rolls-Royce of the Boeing 787 power unit, the Trent 1000 jet engine at the Farnborough Airshow. Image: Shutterstock.

Harry Potter line versus airlines

I’m not terribly fussed about trains but I am very interested in aeroplanes.

I only found out recently there’s a name for that. Apparently I’m an aviation geek.

I do prefer this to Anorak, which is what the trainspotting lot call themselves, or Crank, which sounds well dodgy.

I grilled my fellow passenger with questions such as: “What was it like being at Rolls-Royce, or Boeing, the world’s largest factory? And how does Rolls-Royce transport its jet engines around the world?”

Dreamliner jets being assembled inside the world’s largest factory, the Boeing hub in Everett, Washington State. Image: Shutterstock.

Answers: Strict, pristine and awe-inspiring. You had to sign legal documents to say that if you lost or dropped anything, say a pencil, you’d fess up.

This was to make sure nothing ended up where it wasn’t supposed to be, like in a turbofan jet engine.

World’s biggest plane destroyed in Russian invasion

Transporting a Rolls-Royce engine is like trying to move two elephants with Ming vases balanced on their heads. Precious, heavy and not to be jolted.

It could call for an Antonov international cargo transporter, you know, the funny-looking one.

While we’re swapping geeky facts, aircraft manufacturer Antonov is state-owned and its parent company is Ukrainian Defense Industry.

It created the world’s biggest plane, the AN-225. It was destroyed at the Battle of Antonov Airport in the Russian invasion on February 24, 2022.

The world’s largest cargo aircraft, the Antonov 225 Mriya, stops at Prestwick airport for a fuel stop in August 2020. Image: Shutterstock.

Only one AN-225 was ever completed. It was called the Mriya, meaning dream.

I wonder if any of the Mriya’s mechanical engineers decided one day to down spanners and become social media personalities instead?

Cyberspace is no substitute for the real world

As we withdraw ever further into cyberspace, viewing the real world via a screen, we are losing the skill at which we most excel – our ability to communicate.

A message that can be conveyed with the tiniest nod of the head or the pursing of a lip can take 100 words to express via Facebook Messenger.

Even then, it can still be misinterpreted.

The world’s biggest plane, the AN-225, destroyed in the Russian invasion into Ukraine. Image: Shutterstock.

Internet ‘influencers’ like Francis Bourgeois can bring experiences to our attention.

A train ride through the West Highlands is a great experience but has something been lost in transit?

At one time, passengers aboard trains, planes and buses would talk to one another.

They would discuss the weather, the news, their destinations or Rolls-Royce engines and Antonov aircraft.

Now they are too engrossed in their devices. And so the conversation I had on that flight from Aberdeen was a rare treat.

And all I had to do was switch my phone to airplane mode – and put it away.

From left, Ewen Bremner, Ewan McGregor, Jonny Lee Miller and Robert Carlyle at the premiere of Trainspotting 2. Image: Jane Barlow/PA Wire.

 

Conversation