Elgin City will be without Stephen Bronsky for their League Two charge next season as the defender’s new job forced him to bow out at Borough Briggs.
The 26-year-old Glasgwegian joined the Black and Whites four summers ago, having arrived with experience with Clyde, East Kilbride and BSC Glasgow.
Club confirm Bronsky can’t commit due to new role
He has 120 appearances to his name in an Elgin shirt and manager Gavin Price was keen to keep him at the Moray club.
However, the club announced this morning that Bronksy won’t be extending his contract after sending an “open and honest message to the club stating due to his new job he couldn’t give his full commitment” to Elgin City.
Price has, however, signed up the vast majority of his player pool for 2021/22.
Elgin reached the promotion play-offs last month, losing at the semi-final stage to Edinburgh City, who were beaten in the final by Dumbarton.
