Catherine Deveney: Tacky Vincent Van Gogh souvenirs highlight our ignorance of human suffering By Catherine Deveney February 17, 2022, 5:00 pm Updated: February 17, 2022, 5:15 pm Visitors take in a self-portrait at the Courtauld Gallery's Vincent Van Gogh exhibition (Photo: Geoff Pugh/Shutterstock) Already a subcriber? Sign in [[title]] [[subtitle]] Email address Password Show Use a combination of eight or more characters that includes an upper and lower case character, and a number. [[list_checkbox_text]] [[button_text]] By registering with [[site_name]] you agree to our Terms and Conditions and our Privacy Policy Or sign up with Facebook Google Complete Registration Check mark A check mark indicating successful registration. Registration complete Thank you for registering! A confirmation email has been sent to Back to [[site_name]] More from the Press and Journal Catherine Deveney: By ignoring social class issues we turn our backs on those who need help desperately Vincent van Gogh self-portraits brought together for exhibition Catherine Deveney: Those blessed with fame and fortune are equally cursed with its pressures