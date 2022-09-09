Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Opinion Columnists

Catherine Deveney: Society sorely lacks empathy for those who need it most

By Catherine Deveney
September 9, 2022, 11:45 am
Tom Jones's recent tribute to his wife on The Voice was a moving reminder of love. Photo: ITV
Tom Jones's recent tribute to his wife on The Voice was a moving reminder of love. Photo: ITV

“Anyone else just been broken by Tom Jones?” someone tweeted after Jones’s impassioned, and apparently impromptu, masterclass on television’s, The Voice last weekend.

Everyone who witnessed it, I imagine. At 81, the voice is incredible but it was the raw emotion – passion, soul, spirit, call it what you will – that poured from him as he sang a song dedicated to his late wife that was so spellbinding.

“Come walk with me and hold to my hand/Touch me, let me know I ain’t here by myself.”

Jones said he tries to choose songs that mean something to him and this clearly did. It was about being strong for someone you love, supporting them when they needed you most.

The empathy from the other judges – most of whom were close to tears – was about connecting to the grief of an elderly man who had always been able to fix things, but this time couldn’t.

The power of Jones’s performance was in the personal.

But the power of the song was in something more communal.

The power a song can hold

I had no idea how much the song would mean to me in the week that has followed. Jones’s fellow judge, singer Anne Marie, clearly felt the impact too.

Despite her youth, she empathised with a situation that was not yet entirely within her emotional experience.

In that moment, the song felt not so much like a personal tribute as an anthem for what society could be – if only we allowed ourselves to be driven by that kind of instinctive empathy rather than calculated self-interest.

I was worried about one of my loved ones when I heard Jones sing. The lyrics returned the next day when I called NHS 24.

Despite waiting 45 minutes to get through, I was blown away by the professionalism of the call handler; not just her immediate grasp of symptoms but also the unexpected tenderness of her responses.

Right now, the NHS is imbued with a brutal kind of despair.

I was very worried, I told her. With good reason, she replied. She didn’t scare me, but validated my concern. She wished the patient well. An ambulance arrived minutes later.

And here is where the depressing story of the crumbling NHS begins.

The wait in the queue of ambulances outside the hospital; the hours in corridors where elderly patients begged to go to the toilet but were ignored; the overnight stay in A&E because there were no beds.

The endless hours waiting, waiting, waiting, and then starting from scratch again. We surely all feel this hopelessness. Right now, the NHS is imbued with a brutal kind of despair.

Empathy makes all the difference

There were kind, compassionate staff, and there were rude, dismissive ones who hadn’t read the notes properly, who ignored the patient’s pain and said, “What’s with the ambulance?” like it was some histrionic personal indulgence rather than a clinical decision.

In the days that followed, it was striking what separated good staff from bad. The difference was the ability to feel – as Anne Marie did – something beyond personal experience.

The difference was not how much staff knew, but how much they cared.

Sometimes, we love imperfectly. But we are capable of love which makes the way society is organised baffling.

One doctor, when asked politely to lower the hard, uncomfortable examining table because the patient couldn’t do it herself, looked affronted, like she’d been asked to polish her shoes. She lowered it, but walked out without a word.

The lyrics rang around my head. “I will shadow the heat of your day/And I’ll drink from the sweat of your brow/I will walk to the tune of your song/But I won’t crumble with you if you fall.”

And I wished it were that way.

We watch Tom Jones but look away from others in pain

Years ago, when his wife was still alive, I interviewed Tom Jones, who said with a mischievous smile that it was Linda’s legs that first attracted him.

And his legendary infidelity?

Jones always refused to acknowledge his son from an affair. It was clear that day that sex was not to be confused with love. Acknowledge a son; lose a wife.

So, why did Linda love him? The question stumped him. “I don’t know what the hell it was to be honest with you,” he said.

Sometimes, we love imperfectly. But we are capable of love which makes the way society is organised baffling.

We can watch an old man sing, and cry for his pain. But we can live easily with armies of anonymous old people let down by our health system and our twisted political priorities; or watch hundreds of thousands of families thrown into hunger and fuel poverty while fat cats get fatter.

When Tom Jones sang, I grieved for him but also for all of us, because the sheer beauty of those lyrics reminded me how different the world could be if we applied them, not just to those we love personally but in our general attitudes.

“I’ll wake in the morning if you call/And I’ll stand beside you as long as I can/I will hold back the evening of your sun/ But I won’t crumble with you if you fall.”

Catherine Deveney is an award-winning investigative journalist, novelist and television presenter

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]
Tags

Conversation

[[title_reg]]

Please enter the name you would like to appear on your comments. (It doesn’t have to be your real name - but nothing rude please, we are a polite bunch!) Use a combination of eight or more characters that includes an upper and lower case character, and a number.

By registering with [[site_name]] you agree to our Terms and Conditions and our Privacy Policy

Or sign up with

Facebook Google

[[content_reg_complete]]

[[title_login]]

Or login with

Facebook Google

Forgotten your password? Reset it

[[title]]

More from Columnists

Is the SNP's strategy toward nationalism changing? Photo: David Cheskin/PA Wire
John Ferry: Can the SNP really be less than absolutist on independence?
0
I've taken to using a walking stick as it gives me rhythm and tempo.
Angus Peter Campbell: Finding my rhythm stick as I take my cromack to the…
0
Vicki Butler-Henderson.
Vicki Butler-Henderson: Is it time to supersize our parking spaces?
0
While the Tories were putting Liz Truss and her team of crackpots into government Keir Starmer was busy trying to keep the Trots at bay.
James Millar: Labour could learn a lesson from Conservatives - the goal in politics…
0
Aberdeen shopping centres
Rebecca Buchan: Could the death of shopping centres benefit Aberdeen's battered city centre?
0
Perhaps I should try a deep-fried Mars bar - the Yanks love them.
Iain Maciver: Should I draw the line at a deep-fried Mars bar?
0
My dream of owning a home won't be easy but is one step closer now.
Kerry Hudson: It's never too late to strive for better things
0
Never mind changes to the Highway Code... when was the last time some north-east drivers read the thing in the first place.
Scott Begbie: Time for 70-year-olds to take compulsory driving tests to keep our roads…
0
Solar panels on a house in the Highlands (Photo: Duncan Andison/Shutterstock)
Thomas McMillan: Give solar power the chance to lead Scotland out of energy and…
0
People from all walks of life make their way along Union Street in Aberdeen (Photo: Michael715/Shutterstock)
David Knight: It's not just low earners who will be wiped out by the…
0

More from Press and Journal

The National Federation of Fish Friers has revoked the membership of Jaki Fish and Chip Shop following Thursday's incident. Picture by Sandy McCook.
'A step too far': Muir of Ord residents condemn disrespectful behaviour of local chip…
0
A girl in school uniform eating her lunch
Your school lunch menu this week: September 12
0
Elgin City chairman Graham Tatters.
Postponing matches was right call and worth the wait, says Elgin City chairman Graham…
0
The Queen at the Town and County Hall, the Cross, Forfar, with the Duke of Edinburgh and the Lord Lieutenant Mrs Georgiana Osborne. Picture by DCT Media, 2004.
GALLERY: The Queen was always the centre of attention when she sampled local events…
0
Cove YFC's Murray Jamieson and Westdyke CC's Finn Sibson compete for the ball. Pic by Chris Sumner
Aberdeen and District Juvenile Football Association fixtures postponed
Emeli Sande.
North-east singer Emeli Sande pays tribute to the Queen
0