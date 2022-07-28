Catherine Deveney: Education is only an opportunity if you are in a position to seize it

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Opinion Columnists

Catherine Deveney: Education is only an opportunity if you are in a position to seize it

By Catherine Deveney
July 28, 2022, 5:00 pm
Joe Wicks has received an honorary doctorate from St Mary's University 'in recognition of his contributions to the wellbeing of people across the country and charity' (Photo: Sarah McKenna-Ayres/St Mary's University/PA)
Joe Wicks has received an honorary doctorate from St Mary's University 'in recognition of his contributions to the wellbeing of people across the country and charity' (Photo: Sarah McKenna-Ayres/St Mary's University/PA)

My grandfather died of a heart attack just as his wife was expecting my father, the sixth of her children.

Grandfather performed in a circus, I heard, diving into a tank of water dressed like a Native American, a nugget of information I thought quite thrillingly colourful, but which my father could be sensitive about. Eccentricity was for toffs; for ordinary folk it invited ridicule.

My father knew real poverty, lived in an era when single mothers were rare, and had no choice but to leave school at 14 to support his mum. His office job lasted only weeks before one of his old teachers intervened, visiting the lawyer’s office to insist he should go to university, and arranging a bursary for him to continue his education. I often wondered what would have happened had he stayed with the dusty tomes and dusty dreams.

From my father’s story, I understood the value of education, the magic key that opens doors or slams them shut. Despite secret, wistful thoughts of being a dancer, education won because, as the last of six children, all of whom went to university, it was unthinkable not to. Education was our currency. It bought a future.

Joe Wicks is an authentic inspiration

So, the footage of the nation’s lockdown PE teacher, Joe Wicks, accepting an honorary doctorate in Westminster Cathedral from St Mary’s University, moved me.

Wicks’ parents both suffered from mental health issues. He found it hard to focus, easy to disrupt. “As a kid, people didn’t have much expectation of me,” he said tearfully, clearly overcome by the scale of both the occasion and his accomplishments.

Wicks recounted being taken on a bus to visit St Mary’s as a teenager. It was an epiphany. He looked around and saw that the bus was full of “bad boys” and asked himself a question: “Why am I on this bus?”

What he saw that day gave him a goal to aim for, opening his eyes to what became his passion in life: sport science. None of his family had been to university he said, breaking completely.

The authenticity of Wicks’ emotional acceptance speech contrasted sharply with sterile talk of education at this week’s Tory leadership debate.

Truss and Sunak did not experience educational barriers

Liz Truss repeated claims that her political motivation was her old school which, in the last debate, she said was full of children in a “red wall” seat who were failed by low expectations and scant opportunities. Never mind that, the next day, a contemporary at that same school, a journalist, accused Truss of distortion.

Their school, he wrote, was nothing like her description. Furthermore, it went from “satisfactory” under the Conservative government to “outstanding” under Labour.

It was recently pointed out in the media that a surprising number of Britain’s elite studied the same course at the same university

Sunak and Truss trotted out the word “opportunity” frequently. But, as both my father and Joe Wicks illustrate – now there’s a sentence I never expected to write – education does not exist in a vacuum. That hasn’t changed from my father’s generation to Wicks’.

My father had economic barriers. Wicks had social ones that highlight the fact that educational policy can’t stand alone. Opportunity is only opportunity if you are in a position to seize it.

Inspiration. Motivation. Widened horizons. Education is a life-changer. It’s also the weapon of the ruling class.

Foreign secretary and Conservative leadership candidate, Liz Truss (Photo: Aaron Chown/PA Wire)

It was recently pointed out in the media that a surprising number of Britain’s elite studied the same course at the same university: politics, philosophy and economics at Oxford. Prime ministers, cabinet members, broadcasting chiefs, even influential journalists trudged the same route.

Rishi Sunak? PPE at Oxford. Lis Truss? Yep, PPE at Oxford – despite that “failing” school of hers.

Education should expand the world

News that the state university of Texas is to introduce a course on pop star Harry Styles invites ridicule. Yet, the detail of the course reads: “Harry Styles and the cult of celebrity: identity, the internet, and European pop culture“. What is that but sociology?

Looking at the role of Styles in changing attitudes to gender fluidity is perhaps reasonable if education reflects the evolving world around us and analyses the reasons for social change. Would Sunak and Truss pass that course?

Education should expand the world, not shrink it. In that regard, Texas is doing better than Sheffield Hallam University, which has scrapped its English literature course in a bid to offer courses that “lead to meaningful employment in six months”. Is that political “opportunity”? Because it’s educationally unfathomable.

My father’s office job was meaningful economically, but university – including the study of English literature – expanded his career and his mind. Joe Wicks was hardly studying PPE, but has made an enormous success out of his chosen path.

Education is not simply a body of knowledge. It’s an approach, an attitude, a way of thinking, and that doesn’t just “happen” through equal access, because we don’t have equal lives.

It’s a raft, a lifebuoy and, at its best, a bridge. And no amount of bandying the word “opportunity” about, without preparing the foundations, will build that bridge.

Catherine Deveney is an award-winning investigative journalist, novelist and television presenter

Read more from Catherine Deveney

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]
Tags

Conversation

[[title_reg]]

Please enter the name you would like to appear on your comments. (It doesn’t have to be your real name - but nothing rude please, we are a polite bunch!) Use a combination of eight or more characters that includes an upper and lower case character, and a number.

By registering with [[site_name]] you agree to our Terms and Conditions and our Privacy Policy

Or sign up with

Facebook Google

[[content_reg_complete]]

[[title_login]]

Or login with

Facebook Google

Forgotten your password? Reset it

[[title]]