Ben Dolphin: Lose yourself in the hypnotising magic of dendrochronology

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Opinion Columnists

Ben Dolphin: Lose yourself in the hypnotising magic of dendrochronology

By Ben Dolphin
May 12, 2022, 11:45 am Updated: May 12, 2022, 11:52 am
The Mar Lodge Estate is home to many trees - some as old as 545 (Photo: Pete Stuart/Shutterstock)
The Mar Lodge Estate is home to many trees - some as old as 545 (Photo: Pete Stuart/Shutterstock)

Forty-seven, 48, 49… Ooh! A cuckoo!

The distinctive sound is so close that I look up, vainly hoping I’ll see it up in the tree. I don’t, so I return to my counting.

But… was I on 47 or 51? Probably neither. These days, my attention span is diminishing as rapidly as my memory capacity. Ugh, I’ll have to start again.

One, two, three, four, five…

I’m slowly tracing my finger outwards from the centre of a massive tree stump. It’s Arwen’s handiwork.

November’s storm took so many Deeside trees before their time but, here at Mar Lodge, it felled giants. I walked past this one last week and was struck by the clarity of its rings, so I’ve returned to see how old the tree was when it fell.

Sixteen, 17, 18…

Trees grow new cells every year, just under the bark, which steadily increase the tree’s girth. In late spring and summer, when growth is rapid, new cells that form are large and less dense.

But, in late summer and autumn, when growth is slowing, new cells are smaller and denser. This produces a distinctive pair of rings (respectively light and dark) that together reflect one year’s growth.

Could you keep count of the rings? (Photo: Ben Dolphin)

Fifty-seven, 58, 59…

There’s a wonderful sense of nostalgia, but I can’t remember the last time I did this. Most likely, it was with a forest school class in Braemar before the pandemic, but the last time I did this for myself? By myself? It’s been years.

I enjoy the tactile element of it, moving my finger across the wood and feeling the smoothness of the cut.

Seventy-two, 73, 74…

Taking a (much) closer look

Somewhere around 85, the cuckoo calls again. It takes all my powers of concentration to ignore it, pushing through the nineties until somehow, miraculously, I reach 100.

I won’t deny, I feel a buzz of excitement. Partly because I’ve managed to concentrate long enough to get here, but mainly because the kid in me is still amazed that something can live to this age.

The lines are so close together now, they’re almost a blur; ring thickness reflecting how readily the tree put down new growth that year

Of course, as a number, 100 is no more significant than 99 or 101, but we humans do love a round century.

There’s still some way to go, so I hold my finger exactly where it stopped, at the 100th ring, and lift my eyes to the far distance, if only to reassure them that the far distance still exists.

The next part looks challenging. Until now, the rings have been millimetres apart, but now they’re narrowing to well under 1mm, so I’m going to need my magnifying glass to see the gaps. I could probably keep going unaided, but the thought of losing concentration at this late stage induces mild panic.

As Jeremy Clarkson would say, I need a safety net – somewhere to fall back to if it all goes wrong.

Sadly many trees in the north and north-east were brought down by Storms Arwen, Malik and Corrie (Photo: Wullie Marr/DC Thomson)

I etch “100” discreetly into the wood at the appropriate ring, and hover my magnifying glass over the trunk.

One hundred and one, 102, 103…

The colour of the wood has abruptly changed from dark brown to light yellow. This is the transition from the “spent” centre of the tree (the heartwood) to the living outer part of the trunk that transports water and minerals around the tree (the sapwood).

One hundred and 28, 129, 130…

The lines are so close together now, they’re almost a blur; ring thickness reflecting how readily the tree put down new growth that year. A thick ring indicates good growing conditions, a thin ring the opposite.

Variations in sunshine, rainfall and temperature have an effect, and so the study of tree rings (dendrochronology) has proven useful in the study of historical climate change. However, ring thickness can also be affected by insects and other animals, fire, disease, or even being shaded out by neighbouring trees.

Marvel at biology or beauty – or both

One hundred and 55, 156, 157….

I can see the finish line out the corner of my eye but the repetition is taking its toll. I’m genuinely in danger of hypnotising myself.

Someone from the estate team will likely find me here next week, unmoving, apparently sniffing a tree stump.

Mercifully, I reach the outer bark, running out of rings at a satisfyingly high 179. Give or take a few years, this correlates nicely with a known phase of tree planting on the estate around 1840, and so I feel pretty chuffed, like I’ve conducted my own wee science experiment.

True, it’s not groundbreaking science, nor is it among the oldest trees on the estate (there’s a Scots pine that’s 545 years old!), but that doesn’t matter.

As with many things in nature, you can marvel at the biological complexity of tree rings, or you can switch off the scientist and lose yourself purely in what you can see – the colours, patterns, the astonishing beauty.

Just mind you don’t look too closely, otherwise you might go cuckoo, like I almost did!

Ben Dolphin is an outdoors enthusiast, countryside ranger and former president of Ramblers Scotland

Read more from Ben Dolphin

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]
Tags

Conversation

[[title_reg]]

Please enter the name you would like to appear on your comments. (It doesn’t have to be your real name - but nothing rude please, we are a polite bunch!) Use a combination of eight or more characters that includes an upper and lower case character, and a number.

By registering with [[site_name]] you agree to our Terms and Conditions and our Privacy Policy

Or sign up with

Facebook Google

[[content_reg_complete]]

[[title_login]]

Or login with

Facebook Google

Forgotten your password? Reset it

[[title]]