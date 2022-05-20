Moreen Simpson: Hypocritical MP couldn’t boil a tattie, let alone his heid

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

The cost of living crisis gets ever more scary.

This week the Bank of England governor ratcheted up the pressure, warning we face “apocalyptic” rises in the future.

It’s enough of a frightener for most of us having to think about juggling our finances. But, for those already struggling to make ends meet on a limited budget – like parents on minimum wages and old folk on the basic pension – it must be downright terrifying.

My heart breaks to think of the sacrifices they’re having to make. And it’s scandalous that neither the UK nor Scottish governments have the wit – nor the conscience – to come up with any help for them.

That’s also why the words of that ghastly Tory MP Lee Anderson in the Commons last week were so shocking. This heartless sod attacked those using food banks by claiming their only problem was that they couldn’t cook, proudly announcing a homemade meal could cost only 30p.

Earth to Anderson? I suspect this hypocrite couldn’t boil a tattie, let alone his heid. Mrs A, you have the nation’s pity.

Energy bills are already off the scale

Energy bills are already aff the scale. As I’ve said before, by lucky accident I opted for a two-year fixed tariff, so my costs won’t change until February. However, I’m ca’in’ canny, using my overnight (11.30pm to 7.30am) low-rate electricity as much as poss, like running the dishwasher and tumble dryer in the dead of night.

Fortunately, they don’t make enough noise to worry the neighbours. (I hope!)

Meanwhile, I’m bombarded with calls and texts to get a smart meter. I kept ignoring them, until a particularly persuasive gadgie won me over. I signed up for one, got a date, was advised to make sure there was easy access to meters.

Good shout because, until my son-in-law’s efforts last Wednesday, the smart installer’s only access to my gas meter in the garage would have been swooping, like Tarzan, on a rope.

A very smart smart meter mannie

The smartie came Thurday afternoon. Needed to cut off electrics and gas. Me in the middle of slow-cooked lamb! Don’t think so.

He kindly offered to go to a nearby appointment, then back to me, explaining the work would take about two hours. Fit a faff. I was rapidly gan aff the hale idea.

Before he left for the other hoosie, he’d just check my electricity meter. “Ah,” sez the loon with an ominous doonturn – like I’ve heard so many times from mannies (trades!) hitting a problem in my hoosie ower the years.

Here’s him: “I didnae ken you had day and night meters. We only give you one. A second is a bigger job altogether.” Sez me to him, what I always ask in a such a dilemma: “If it were your hoose, would you get rid of the two rates?” He paused, then: “Definitely not.”

Now, that’s what I call a smart meter mannie.

Moreen Simpson is a former assistant editor of The Press & Journal and started her journalism career in 1970