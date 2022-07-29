Moreen Simpson: A great gardener is irreplaceable

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Moreen Simpson: A great gardener is irreplaceable

By Moreen Simpson
July 29, 2022, 6:00 am
Does anyone know any good Aberdeen gardeners? (Illustration: Helen Hepburn)
“Sorry, but we’ve bad news for you.”

The moment the ominous words were oot his gob, I kint I was in for a naisty shock.

The younger of my beloved father-and-son gardeners then cut deep: “We’ll be here one last time, then we’re giving up. Starting our own smallholding. Trying to be self-sufficient.”

Stuff that for a bag o’ strong manure. This decrepit self is niver gan tae be sufficient for my pretty-bigholding. My hairtie sank. Then, fit an embarrassment, I started pleading: “But surely you could keep on just me, your favourite customer?” (How they tittered.) “For old time’s sake?”

Sadly, son J and dad K, from deepest Kincardineshire, shook their soddin’ heids. I’m shattered to face being without these guys who’ve done so much for me over the decade-plus I’ve had them. All at an extremely reasonable price – in fact, probably undercharged, but fa’ wis I tae point it oot?

I got them on the recommendation of a friend after my last gardener moved away. I was never a huge fan. A bit sense of humour-challenged. Nae chuffed when I said he was the dead spit of Harry Enfield, which I thought was a compliment. And the fence he fitted kept bla’in doon.

J and K transformed Moreen’s garden over the years (Photo: encierro/Shutterstock)

Big J and wee K were a breath of fresh air, always good for a laugh, even when their ancient Land Rover often broke doon or the wheels came aff their trailer bogey. As well as the regular fortnightly maintenance during spring and summer, they turned their talented hands to ony jobbie I desired.

How do you replace the Irreplaceables?

When I sent away for a huge swing and chute set for my grandtoots, then discovered no one in the family had the foggiest how to build it, they spent a day with hunners of bits of timber all over the grass, putting it together to perfection, for only a pucklie pounds. Thanks, loons.

They felled a small forest of huge firs at the bottom of the garden and planted a second lawn, now my grandson’s adored football pitch. Mair tas. Removed the ancient patio set and put together the new one. Recently built a superb fence.

Now I know why a wifie really, really needs a husband

Inside my hoosie, they’ve sorted wonky door handles and kitchen drawers, carted off loadsa junk from the garage; even fixed broken table lamps and other electricals. No extra charge. Spik aboot my Men Friday.

Nae wonder I’m bereft at losing them. How do you replace the Irreplaceables?

Above all, I need my regular mowing; no way Erchie am I rootin’ oot my old push-me-pull-you to up-and-doon the lawns. Now I know why a wifie really, really needs a husband.

So far, finding my new gardener is nae that easy. My pal – who’s also lost J and K – found a woman who was due to pop in last week. Never turned up.

I’ve had three recommended. One’s oot the door wi’ work. No reply from the others. Nightmare visions of my grass growin’ as high as an elephant’s eye…

Moreen Simpson is a former assistant editor of the Evening Express and The Press & Journal, and started her journalism career in 1970

