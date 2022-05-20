Youth arts festival Light The Blue to return to Aberdeen

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

The best and brightest local talent of the future will be taking centre stage this June as Aberdeen Performing Arts’ youth festival Light The Blue returns to the city.

A vibrant and lively programme of dance, music, film and spoken word performances will fill the Lemon Tree, Music Hall’s Big Sky Studio as well as the Bon Accord Roof Garden from Thursday June 16 to Saturday June 18.

The programme of events will offer young people across the region and beyond an opportunity to get involved, collaborate and celebrate their talent.

A festival by young people for young people, Aberdeen Performing Arts’ head of creative engagement Susan Whyte believes that Light The Blue is a “bold and exciting addition to the north-east’s cultural programme”.

She said: “Light The Blue is a snapshot of young talent across Aberdeen and beyond, right now.

“The aim of the festival is to spark imaginations and start conversations, bring young creative minds together and create unforgettable experiences.

“We’re really excited and proud to be showcasing these talented creative artists and performers.”

Light The Blue celebrates and supports young creatives

Aberdeen Performing Arts’ Young Company and Grampian Hospitals Art Trust will celebrate the city and its achievements with its unique “All About People” performance on Thursday June 16.

Jason Singh will also beatbox on the day, setting the tone for the festival weekend with his uplifting and engaging show.

Later that day, Aberdeen Performing Arts Senior and Intermediate Youth Theatre, City Moves and Ten Feet Tall Theatre Company will share the bill for an eclectic line-up of performances celebrating the creativity of young people through theatre, dance and film.

On Friday, free events will include a hip hop workshop and an Emerging Artist Scratch Night. This showcase of works-in-progress by young creatives, curated by young people from open call submissions and mentored by professional artists, is an opportunity for emerging creatives to test out their new material in front of a live audience.

Free concerts, pop-up events and more

Up-and-coming artists will also take to the Bon Accord Roof Garden to deliver a free concert on Saturday. The Happiness Collectors, an interactive journey of silliness and sounds to learn the best ways to collect and share happiness, will also be part of Light The Blue.

A specially curated series of performances created for the festival with the theme of “Light The Way” will see outdoor pop-up events as well as a cabaret evening hosted by drag artist Jordy Delight, featuring a line-up of spoken word, drag, theatre and music.

Artists Ink Asher Hemp & Mal Fraser, and local singer-songwriter AiiTee will perform.

This will be followed by a celebratory under 18s club night hosted by DJ Evan Duthie at the Lemon Tree, closing Light The Blue 2022.

Tickets for Light The Blue are on sale now and more information on the festival is available here.

