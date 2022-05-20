Youth arts festival Light The Blue to return to Aberdeen

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Youth arts festival Light The Blue to return to Aberdeen

By Danica Ollerova
May 20, 2022, 11:45 am Updated: May 20, 2022, 1:55 pm
DJ Evan Duthie.
DJ Evan Duthie will be part of Aberdeen Performing Arts' Light The Blue festival.

The best and brightest local talent of the future will be taking centre stage this June as Aberdeen Performing Arts’ youth festival Light The Blue returns to the city.

A vibrant and lively programme of dance, music, film and spoken word performances will fill the Lemon Tree, Music Hall’s Big Sky Studio as well as the Bon Accord Roof Garden from Thursday June 16 to Saturday June 18.

The programme of events will offer young people across the region and beyond an opportunity to get involved, collaborate and celebrate their talent.

A festival by young people for young people, Aberdeen Performing Arts’ head of creative engagement Susan Whyte believes that Light The Blue is a “bold and exciting addition to the north-east’s cultural programme”.

She said: “Light The Blue is a snapshot of young talent across Aberdeen and beyond, right now.

“The aim of the festival is to spark imaginations and start conversations, bring young creative minds together and create unforgettable experiences.

“We’re really excited and proud to be showcasing these talented creative artists and performers.”

Aberdeen r n’ b star Aiitee, who was short-listed for the Scottish Album of the Year award, will perform at Light The Blue.

Light The Blue celebrates and supports young creatives

Aberdeen Performing Arts’ Young Company and Grampian Hospitals Art Trust will celebrate the city and its achievements with its unique “All About People” performance on Thursday June 16.

Jason Singh will also beatbox on the day, setting the tone for the festival weekend with his uplifting and engaging show.

Later that day, Aberdeen Performing Arts Senior and Intermediate Youth Theatre, City Moves and Ten Feet Tall Theatre Company will share the bill for an eclectic line-up of performances celebrating the creativity of young people through theatre, dance and film.

On Friday, free events will include a hip hop workshop and an Emerging Artist Scratch Night. This showcase of works-in-progress by young creatives, curated by young people from open call submissions and mentored by professional artists, is an opportunity for emerging creatives to test out their new material in front of a live audience.

The Happiness Collectors will aim to bring even more joy to the event.

Free concerts, pop-up events and more

Up-and-coming artists will also take to the Bon Accord Roof Garden to deliver a free concert on Saturday. The Happiness Collectors, an interactive journey of silliness and sounds to learn the best ways to collect and share happiness, will also be part of Light The Blue.

A specially curated series of performances created for the festival with the theme of “Light The Way” will see outdoor pop-up events as well as a cabaret evening hosted by drag artist Jordy Delight, featuring a line-up of spoken word, drag, theatre and music.

Artists Ink Asher Hemp & Mal Fraser, and local singer-songwriter AiiTee will perform.

This will be followed by a celebratory under 18s club night hosted by DJ Evan Duthie at the Lemon Tree, closing Light The Blue 2022.

Tickets for Light The Blue are on sale now and more information on the festival is available here.

