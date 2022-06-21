James Millar: Westminster is failing the UK’s heroes all over again

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
James Millar: Westminster is failing the UK’s heroes all over again

By James Millar
June 21, 2022, 5:00 pm
Carrie and Boris Johnson clap outside 10 Downing Street (Photo: James Veysey/Shutterstock)
Carrie and Boris Johnson clap outside 10 Downing Street (Photo: James Veysey/Shutterstock)

Headline-writers are convinced we’re heading back to the 1970s, in a summer dominated by strikes, inflation and Kate Bush.

Only one of these is a good thing.

But I see the ripples of history going back further. As the government in Westminster shuns the demands of train workers, teachers and nurses for a bumper pay rise, there’s more than a whiff of “homes fit for heroes” about the current situation.

After the First World War, then prime minister David Lloyd George – a womanising populist with scant respect for the norms of decent behaviour or integrity in government – promised Britain’s victorious soldiers would be recognised, particularly with “homes fit for heroes”. He didn’t deliver.

The UK has been through a new struggle over the last two years, to preserve our way of life in the face of Covid. And, we have a new generation of heroes as a result – teachers, shop staff, transport workers and, above all, healthcare professionals, who walked out into the teeth of the pandemic every day in order to keep us safe and society functioning. Like the Tommies in the trenches between 1914 and 1918, many carry a heavy mental toll as a result.

To suggest such people don’t deserve a pay rise is insulting and insidious. For a start, most have already suffered real world pay falls or stalls due to Westminster austerity since 2010. And, despite that disrespect, they still didn’t falter when called upon.

We clapped them then. Now is the time to settle the bill.

Boris Johnson’s lack of action is shameful

Downing Street says there aren’t the funds to go round. But, the Treasury has money, it’s just choosing how to spend, save and raise it.

A million quid to work out that a bridge between Scotland and Northern Ireland is daft? No problem. Billions flushed away on a duff test and trace system, and crooks skimming off a decent cut of Covid cash.

Nurses and NHS workers hold a socially distanced protest outside Downing Street in London. Unison says half of Scotland's nurses have contemplated quitting.
NHS staff protest outside Downing Street (Photo: Jonathan Brady/PA Wire)

And, a too slim cadre of particularly older people are holding a disproportionate amount of the nation’s wealth. We face a future in which your life chances are determined by whether you’re lucky enough to be related to someone in that cohort or not.

Some judicious, redistributive taxation, targeted at wealth rather than income, could unlock those resources.

The folk Boris Johnson applauded from his doorstep two years ago are now at his door asking for more

Of course, health and education are devolved but it’s decisions at 11 Downing Street that determine budgets in Holyrood. Despite this, the SNP still, rightly, found a token bonus for Scots healthcare workers last year.

The folk Boris Johnson applauded from his doorstep two years ago are now at his door asking for more. To turn away and stay silent is shameful.

James Millar is a political commentator, author and a former Westminster correspondent for The Sunday Post

