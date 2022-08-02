James Millar: The gender divide in sport does us all a disservice

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
James Millar: The gender divide in sport does us all a disservice

By James Millar
August 2, 2022, 5:00 pm
England scores during the UEFA Women's Euro 2022 final. (Photo: Photo by Manjit Narotra/ProSports/Shutterstock). England defends against Malawi during their 2022 Commonwealth Games match. (Photo: Peter Byrne/PA Wire).
Due to some peculiar luck in various ticket ballots, I found myself spending Saturday night in Birmingham watching Commonwealth Games netball and at Wembley stadium the following night to witness England’s Euros triumph.

The latter was all the more pleasant because it’s the first time in my 45 years that one of my teams has actually won something.

Being of mixed Scottish and English heritage I’ve more teams than most to support and yet I’ve been cursed with a portfolio of failure. The frustration of Scotland getting swizzed out of the under-16s World Cup by Saudi Arabia in 1989 burns just as furiously as England’s many and various stumbles at the big tournaments.

Born within reach of Crystal Palace, raised near Alloa, neither of my club sides have actually won anything of note in their entire histories. So, given how much they’ve had to celebrate over the last few decades, I felt nothing for the Germans sat glumly in the row in front of me as the rest of the stadium erupted in a chorus of Sweet Caroline.

Netball is seen as a ‘women’s sport’

However the juxtaposition of the two sports did focus the mind. Never having attended a netball game before I was struck by not just the number of spectators but how many were genuine fans, invested in the game as players and followers.

I ought not to have been surprised, upon reflection I realised I know many women of all ages who play netball.

Given the popularity of the game, why so little coverage and awareness? Because netball is pigeon-holed firmly in the bracket marked ‘women’s sport’ and that label immediately devalues it in too many eyes.

Come Sunday night the football was on network TV and led the UK news bulletin at 10pm. The obvious difference is that football has traditionally been a male domain. At least since the men running the sport banned women from taking part in order to keep it for themselves.

Sport should be genderless

I couldn’t shake the niggling thought that we treat women succeeding in sports traditionally practised by men differently to how we treat avowedly women’s sports. That’s not to demean or degrade the success of England’s Lionesses.

England celebrate their victory of the UEFA Womens Euro 2022. (Photo: Daniela Porcelli/SPP/Shutterstock)

But perhaps among all the words written and said about how their win will open opportunities for women and girls to participate in football we ought to recognise there are also sports already open to women that enjoy mass participation with all the mental and physical benefits that brings.

I was reminded of the old 1970s Sports Council slogan: Sport for All. The hierarchy of sports, and how it maps across the gender divide, does us all a disservice. When a British men’s netball team win’s gold, then we’ll have something to truly celebrate.

James Millar is a political commentator, author and a former Westminster correspondent for The Sunday Post.

Tags

Conversation

