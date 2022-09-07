Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Opinion Columnists

James Millar: Labour could learn a lesson from Conservatives – the goal in politics must be power

By James Millar
September 7, 2022, 5:00 pm
While the Tories were putting Liz Truss and her team of crackpots into government Keir Starmer was busy trying to keep the Trots at bay.
While the Tories were putting Liz Truss and her team of crackpots into government Keir Starmer was busy trying to keep the Trots at bay.

It surely hardly needs repeating that the thing that matters most in Westminster is power.

The ascent of Liz Truss underlines that essential fact.

And it contrasts with the forever wars that consume Labour.

While the Tories were putting a fundamentalist and her team of crackpots into government Keir Starmer was busy trying to keep the Trots at bay.

Last week Labour had another round of internal votes on the make-up of its decision-making National Executive Committee. This has been a battleground of sorts for decades but never more so than during the Corbyn years when the hard left seized the levers of party power, didn’t really know what to do with them and promptly blew up.

What remains is a cast of oddballs hell-bent on carrying the torch for their particular faction (and there are multifarious factions, it’d be a lot easier if it was just Blairites versus Bennites). Like all survivalists, they have a specific set of skills adapted to a particularly tough environment, in this case, internal Labour politics rather than a post-nuclear desert for example. However, these skills are unnecessary or unhelpful in civilisation at large. So the sorts of folk who people Labour’s NEC are entirely incapable of getting elected in a poll that involves contact with normal humans.

Liz Truss is every bit as out of touch as Jeremy Corbyn

Labour WhatsApp groups, Twitter threads and the like were filled with venom as the results were announced over the weekend.

And all the while Liz Truss prepared for her coronation.

Here is somebody every bit as radical and out of touch as Jeremy Corbyn. He was mocked for seeming to want a different electorate, one that aligned with his programme. Yet Truss is also peddling an ideology that is out of sync with what the voters want.

Joe Lycett may have stolen the limelight on Laura Kuenssberg’s first outing as a Sunday show star but you don’t have to have a tinfoil hat in your wardrobe to wonder if certain news outlets chose to target the Brummie funnyman to cover the fact the woman who was Minister for Women and Equalities said out loud that she’s not really fussed about inequality. Her statement that it is ‘fair’ that rich people benefit the most from her economic plans is a potential turning point in UK politics.

Truss thinks she knows best

Are we to become a nation that ignores inequality in pursuit of individual wealth? There’s no evidence the people are so cold-hearted, let alone foolish. To tolerate inequality is to fail to understand that anyone can be its victim because by nature inequality is unfair. And it is to condemn swathes of talent to the doldrums simply because the person in possession of that genius comes from the wrong background or location.

But Truss thinks she knows best, better than the people she’ll ask to vote for her in two years’ time.

She’s as arrogant as the Islington messiah. And she’ll come unstuck in the same way – when her programme is put to the people. The electorate likes to be led, not lectured to.

And yet there’s a key difference between Truss and Corbyn. She will get to put her unorthodox ideas into action. Because the Tories value power. We’ve gradually moved down through the Prime Ministerial gears since 2010 from the smooth running Cameron years (no matter how efficient your engine it won’t survive impact with an obstacle like Brexit) via Boris Johnson’s clown car that never got out of second gear to the stuttering jalopy parked in Downing Street today.

Lessons for everyone

But by remaining in power all those years the extremists could bide their time and eventually, this week, they get their shot at running and changing the country.

Truss’s top team are as unlikely as Jeremy Corbyn’s shadow cabinet – a combination of the mediocre, the misguided and the downright daft. The thought of Barry Gardiner round the Cabinet table was as risible as the idea that Kwasi Kwarteng – a man who, if you pay attention to his attire, seems always to be wearing somebody else’s trousers, someone smaller than himself – could be Chancellor.

Back in January, I suggested to a high-ranking Conservative that adding Kwarteng to his Cabinet was a shrewd move by Boris Johnson. When he’d stopped laughing, the top Tory assured me that Kwarteng is a buffoon. That opinion will be proved true if he goes through with an emergency budget viewed as foolish by all respectable economists.

The Truss premiership will most likely be a calamity due to duff personalities, dodgy policies and, most of all, dire circumstances.

But there will be lessons for everyone. The first, for all stripes of Labour, is that the primary goal in politics must be power. From there you can attempt to take the country in any variety of directions depending on time and events. But this is a lesson the Tories have known for centuries, and Labour have yet to learn.

James Millar is a political commentator, author and a former Westminster correspondent for The Sunday Post

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]
Tags

Conversation

[[title_reg]]

Please enter the name you would like to appear on your comments. (It doesn’t have to be your real name - but nothing rude please, we are a polite bunch!) Use a combination of eight or more characters that includes an upper and lower case character, and a number.

By registering with [[site_name]] you agree to our Terms and Conditions and our Privacy Policy

Or sign up with

Facebook Google

[[content_reg_complete]]

[[title_login]]

Or login with

Facebook Google

Forgotten your password? Reset it

[[title]]

More from Columnists

Vicki Butler-Henderson.
Vicki Butler-Henderson: Is it time to supersize our parking spaces?
0
Aberdeen shopping centres
Rebecca Buchan: Could the death of shopping centres benefit Aberdeen's battered city centre?
0
Perhaps I should try a deep-fried Mars bar - the Yanks love them.
Iain Maciver: Should I draw the line at a deep-fried Mars bar?
0
My dream of owning a home won't be easy but is one step closer now.
Kerry Hudson: It's never too late to strive for better things
0
Never mind changes to the Highway Code... when was the last time some north-east drivers read the thing in the first place.
Scott Begbie: Time for 70-year-olds to take compulsory driving tests to keep our roads…
0
Solar panels on a house in the Highlands (Photo: Duncan Andison/Shutterstock)
Thomas McMillan: Give solar power the chance to lead Scotland out of energy and…
0
People from all walks of life make their way along Union Street in Aberdeen (Photo: Michael715/Shutterstock)
David Knight: It's not just low earners who will be wiped out by the…
0
Win Butler of Arcade Fire has been accused of sexual misconduct by multiple people (Photo: Amy Harris/Invision/AP/Shutterstock)
Alex Watson: Win Butler betrayed our trust - don't let him off easy
0
Post Thumbnail
Yvie Burnett: Movie Covid test a reminder of how far we've come in the…
0
George looks into the letters of last resort that could dictate our strategy in a nuclear war.
George Mitchell: What is contained in a prime minister's letters of last resort?
0

More from Press and Journal

George Harmon.
Ross County defender George Harmon dealt injury setback after suffering hamstring tear
0
CR0037872 Evening Express Aberdeenshire Cup semi-final between Formartine United and Huntly. Pictured are Robbie foster for huntly and Ryan Spink Picture by Paul Glendell 07/09/2022
EE Aberdeenshire Cup: Formartine edge past Huntly to reach final
To go with story by Chris Cromar. Newburgh cafe visited by Holywood stars Picture shows; Trellis Cafe staff. Newburgh. Supplied by Trellis Cafe Date; 06/09/2022
'They were lovely': North-east cafe welcomes Holywood stars
0
Aberdeen's Leighton Clarkson is booked for a challenge on Ross County's Callum Johnson.
Aberdeen midfielder Leighton Clarkson to serve two-game ban after charge of serious foul play
CR0037894 ________________________________________ Details: Comedy legends Ford Kiernan and Greg Hemphill, best known for their roles as Jack and Victor in Still Game visit the Co-op on Union Street to sign their own brand of whisky and gin. Pictured:Ford Kiernan and Greg Hemphill, signing bottles and getting photos taken with fans Picture by Paul Glendell 07/09/2022
Video: Around 400 Still Game fans meet the stars at Aberdeen bottle signing
0
An international team of geoscientists have shed some light on the ancient mystery. Supplied by Gerd Altmann/Pixabay/PA Wire.
Aberdeen University scientist's study of rocks 'paints a vivid and terrifying picture' of what…
0