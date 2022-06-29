Angus Peter Campbell: Even in an unfair world we can do so much with what we have

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Opinion Columnists

Angus Peter Campbell: Even in an unfair world we can do so much with what we have

By Angus Peter Campbell
June 29, 2022, 5:00 pm
Speed and skill are key to a game like cricket (Photo: Brian A Jackson/Shutterstock)
Speed and skill are key to a game like cricket (Photo: Brian A Jackson/Shutterstock)

Seeing that it’s Wimbledon and Test cricket season reminds me that I once played the most dangerous game in the world: cricket.

It was a charity match, and I remember being given the bat and marching in my smartest whites out to the stumps, believing I was Garry Sobers. And then this rock flew past me at 100 miles per hour, and off went the stumps, and off went I. Out for a duck, I think it’s called.

Once our team were all batted out, for something like 20, we were then sent out to field, as the professionals call it. The (sadistic) captain told me to stand at silly mid off (or maybe it was silly mid on), but I soon realised that was no place for a Gaelic poet, or indeed for any other human being with any sense of self-preservation.

Because the other team could bat. And, as soon as the ball was flung to batsman number one, he swiped the ball at another 100 miles an hour an inch or so past my right ear.

So I, very wisely, retreated to the furthest place away from the bat and ball, out by the ropes, in a position that I understand is officially called deep backward point. Where I sunbathed for the rest of the afternoon.

I had never realised how hard the ball was and the speed at which it travelled, and I don’t suppose most of us realise the real intensity of anything until we try it ourselves. Like writing.

Speed is an underestimated skill

I also played football once, in the real Scottish Cup at Hampden Park against Queen’s Park. I was playing for Edinburgh University’s 1st XI, the year we won the East of Scotland League against the giants of Gala Fairydean and Hawick Royal Albert and Ferranti Thistle. So we qualified to play in the Scottish Cup proper.

We lost 1-0 to Queen’s Park – and we missed a penalty! Which I didn’t take, otherwise I could have added that to the burden of my failures over the years.

The difference between the Queen’s (who were semi-professional) and ourselves was not so much skill as speed. They did everything just that bit faster than us and, as time wore on, that bit faster again.

Manchester City’s Phil Foden celebrates after scoring his side’s opening goal during the English Premier League (Photo: Jon Super/AP)

So, when you see Rafa Nadal or Phil Foden do these remarkable things that look so easy, remember they’re doing it at vast speed. Oh, and Queen’s Park then lost 7-0 to Rangers in the next round.

It’s the same with any art or craft or skill. Those astonishing pipers who hit all the grace notes with both precision and elegance. Those amazing bus drivers who drive patiently down Union Street, despite all those jaywalkers and car drivers and cyclists forever weaving in and out of their path. Those marvellous health workers who nurse and operate and heal, despite the queues and the packed corridors and the corrupt state of the government.

Imagination and determination trump wealth and privilege

But the good thing about life is that we can also pretend. We had an old fishbox with Mallaig Fish Merchants written on its side, which was our Formula One racing car. It had wooden wheels and a rope so that my brother and I could haul each other along out of the pits and through the chicane of grass down by the stream, to the finishing line where the washing hung. I was Stirling Moss, he was Jackie Stewart.

A few words of Gàidhlig open a language-world to you. Three stray sticks of wood and a pin across can turn you into Viv Richards. An old fish box into Max Verstappen

And when this time of year came, I turned into Rod Laver, hitting a caorann (a small rounded lump of peat) over the wall for another 6-0, 6-0, 6-0 win. The same stick that earned me victory at Wimbledon then served as Garry Sober’s magic bat.

In other words, we make a world out of bits and pieces. Odds and ends. Sticks of wood we find here and there that become goalposts and boats and dens, pebbles that become houses and treasures, flower petals that become confetti and decorations, and an old sofa that, much later on, became the Starship Enterprise as we boldly (and later on baldly) went where no Gael had gone before.

Chancellor Rishi Sunak (left) and Prime Minister Boris Johnson pose for photos during a brewery visit in 2021 (Photo: Dan Kitwood/AP/Shutterstock)

I know that facilties and resources are important. We live in an unfair world, where those in Downing Street and their pals can do whatever they like while the rest of us scrubble along. But we don’t need their wealth or privilege or exceptionalism, for we can make a world out of the rags – out of the votes – we have.

A few words of Gàidhlig open a language-world to you. Three stray sticks of wood and a pin across can turn you into Viv Richards. An old fish box into Max Verstappen.

And isn’t it wonderful that the gift of reading enables you to read these plain words so that you can recall the child you once were, and still could be?

Angus Peter Campbell is an award-winning writer and actor from Uist

Read more by Angus Peter Campbell

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]
Tags

Conversation

[[title_reg]]

Please enter the name you would like to appear on your comments. (It doesn’t have to be your real name - but nothing rude please, we are a polite bunch!) Use a combination of eight or more characters that includes an upper and lower case character, and a number.

By registering with [[site_name]] you agree to our Terms and Conditions and our Privacy Policy

Or sign up with

Facebook Google

[[content_reg_complete]]

[[title_login]]

Or login with

Facebook Google

Forgotten your password? Reset it

[[title]]