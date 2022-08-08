Angus Peter Campbell: Is Gaelic really on the up in Scotland? I’m not so sure

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Opinion Columnists

Angus Peter Campbell: Is Gaelic really on the up in Scotland? I’m not so sure

By Angus Peter Campbell
August 8, 2022, 5:00 pm Updated: August 8, 2022, 7:22 pm
Gaelic is more visible than ever in Scotland, but does that mean it's being spoken more widely? (Photo: Phil Silverman/Shutterstock)
Gaelic is more visible than ever in Scotland, but does that mean it's being spoken more widely? (Photo: Phil Silverman/Shutterstock)

It’s hard to know what to believe: your ears, or the latest survey of Scottish Social Attitudes from the Scottish Centre for Social Research, which shows that the number of Scots who can speak some Gaelic has doubled in the past decade.

Now, we’re not talking of the ability to recite all 854 verses of the original Duan na Fèinne epic here, but “those who can speak at least the odd word of Gaelic” (according to Bòrd na Gàidhlig’s recent press statement) – “a number which has doubled from 15% in 2012 to 30% today.”

It’s marvellous news in many ways, for I welcome with open arms (and ears) anyone who can say “uisge-beatha” or “ciamar a tha thu” or that old Beano favourite, “smashin’”, derived from the original Gàidhlig: “is math sin” (meaning “excellent”).

Though, we all know that one word doesn’t make a language, any more than one swallow makes a samhradh. But, still, the sight of that first gòbhlan-gaoithe in May is always welcome.

For small things matter. I don’t have much French beyond “très bien”, and little German beyond “danke schön”, and no Chinese beyond “ni hao”. Yet, when in Paris or Bonn or Xian, those tiny efforts receive a smile and a warm welcome, in recognition of the attempt that has been made to build a rickety bridge across the languages.

I’m the same with Gàidhlig. I’m encouraged and gladdened if someone who is not a native speaker makes a gesture of respect and recognition: it shows, at the very least, that they are aware of the language’s existence. They might even care.

Nevertheless, let’s not be fooled into thinking that just because attitudes towards Gaelic are (for the most part) changing for the better, it means things are getting better for the language-use community itself.

Reports don’t reflect what I hear

The good news is that the new survey from the Centre for Social Research found that more than half of those asked would like to see the number of Gaelic speakers in Scotland rise in the future, with 56% giving their backing to that proposition.

Though maybe that’s like 56% of us saying we’d like Ross County to win the Champions League next year (the other 43% would like it to be Inverness Caley Thistle, with the remaining 1% – Murdo from Clachnaharry – arguing that honour should go to Clachnacuddin). It’s one thing to wish…

For, despite this latest survey, and despite many upbeat reports from various quangos and authorities and official organisations about the development of Gaelic, my ears tell me different. I hear it less than I used to, and that’s not just because I increasingly spend my time in isolated glens listening only to the birds singing and the cattle lowing and the sheep bleating.

Gaelic has ‘officially grown’ – but unofficially diminished

What has happened over the past 30 years or so is that, while Gaelic has “officially grown”, it has unofficially diminished. By which I mean its public visibility has increased – from road signs to Gaelic-medium schools and corporate language policies – while its actual daily usage as a family and community language has fallen drastically.

Gaelic road sign. North Uist (Photo: Sandy McCook/DC Thomson)

There has been a massive dislocation been public pronouncements and private practice. Of course, that’s not just confined to Gàidhlig: you only have to think of any second-rate politician to know the daily horror of the ever-widening gulf between rhetoric and reality. The further apart they are, the more difficult it is to know where one ends and the other begins: it’s like an endless loop, so that after a while you don’t know (or care) what is fact and what is fiction.

We are all learning. You can hate nationalism and love Scotland. And England

It’s the small tragedy of our time: the way in which common ground has been surrendered, with political parties (and others) merely feeding their bases. Brexiters here, Remainers there. Nationalists here, unionists there. Native Gaelic speakers here, learners there.

Whereas the reality is much more complex and nuanced. We are all learning. You can hate nationalism and love Scotland. And England. You can be European but dislike the structures and power of the EU. You can be part of the vernacular community living in Vermont as well as in Valtos. It’s possible, as Seamus Heaney put it, to be in two minds: to be in two places at once. “You are neither here nor there”, he wrote in one of his poems.

The Union flag, Saltire and EU flag fly outside the Scottish Parliament (Photo: Jane Barlow/PA Wire)

I knew Seamus Heaney, and he loved all of Ireland, despite (perhaps because of?) its divisions. As we can love all 854 verses of Duan na Fèinne, should we have the honour of knowing them, or as we can love the single word “slàinte” because it’s all we know. They are not competing but complementary visions.

So, as the potentially hugely divisive referendum looms, don’t sink into your trench to fire howitzers. Instead, as Seamus put it: “Walk on air against your better judgement”.

Angus Peter Campbell is an award-winning writer and actor from Uist

