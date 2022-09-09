Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Euan McColm: Privileged MPs in the Commons have little idea about struggles of working people

By Euan McColm
September 9, 2022, 5:00 pm
Three of the so-called great offices of state are now held by non-white Brits. Photo: PA
Three of the so-called great offices of state are now held by non-white Brits. Photo: PA

When I was a kid in 1970s Britain, racism was all the rage. It seemed everyone was at it.

There was the public stuff – the rise of the far-right National Front with its demands that Black and Asian Brits be “sent back”, for example.

And then there was the private stuff, the casual use of racist epithets by people who, I’m sure, considered themselves in favour of equality.

If you’re of a similar vintage to me and you grew up in a household where references to popping to the P*** shop were never heard, then I suspect you may be in the minority.

If you didn’t laugh in the playground at jokes based on the colour of someone’s skin or their unusual – to white Scots – name, then you were a more progressive child than I.

Progress can be seen among latest government appointments

Things are, I think, a little better, these days. People from a diverse range of ethnic backgrounds are more commonly represented on TV; in politics, the hegemony of white men is – slowly – breaking down.

And so, regardless of what you think of their ideological positions, the fact that holders of three of the so-called great offices of state are now held by non-white Brits must surely be seen as progress.

Chancellor Kwasi Kwarteng, Foreign Secretary James Cleverly, and Home Secretary Suella Braverman are now – new Prime Minister Liz Truss, aside – the most high-profile figures in the UK Government.

Labour, I’m afraid, has some way to go to catch up when it comes to creating a more diverse team.

The election of Anas Sarwar as leader of Scottish Labour was undoubtedly a step forward, but his prominent role also allows him to remind us that prejudice based on skin colour is very much alive.

Anyone who has heard him talk of his young kids’ experiences of racism should be jolted out of their complacency on this issue.

Privilege stops true government diversity

But while Liz Truss’s cabinet may be ethnically diverse, one particular group dominates. Three-quarters of the prime minister’s top team were privately educated.

They are from privileged backgrounds which, I fear, will always make it difficult for them to fully understand the stresses of people struggling with the most horrendous cost-of-living crisis.

Old men's hands in knitted gloves on heating radiator at home
The majority of those in power are out of touch with the cost-of-living crisis. Photo: Shutterstock

These are people who do not know what it is to have to decide between heating and eating.

I’m no class warrior. I’ve no objection to the existence of private schools. I have friends who attended them and who send their kids to them.

What I do object to is private education as a golden ticket to career advancement.

It is right that the UK Government reflects the ethnic mix of the nation. But true diversity will never be achieved while the majority of those who govern have enjoyed lives of privilege that the vast majority of us can only imagine.

Euan McColm is a regular columnist for various Scottish newspapers

