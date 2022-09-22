Donna McLean: I’m becoming a student at 50 because it’s never too late to evolve

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Opinion Columnists

Donna McLean: I’m becoming a student at 50 because it’s never too late to evolve

By Donna McLean
September 22, 2022, 6:00 am Updated: September 22, 2022, 8:12 am
Queen's University in Belfast, where Donna McLean is studying a Masters in creative writing (Photo: Todamo/Shutterstock)
Queen's University in Belfast, where Donna McLean is studying a Masters in creative writing (Photo: Todamo/Shutterstock)

I started university today. At 50 and on crutches (an unfortunate, middle-aged accident, ripping a ligament while running for a bus).

Despite this predicament and pain-related wooziness, entering into this hallowed space, I felt instantly at home. I never expected to be walking through the doors of Queen’s University, but it feels like I should be here.

I’m doing a Masters in creative writing, despite not having done a degree in anything at all before. I was supposed to be the first one in my family to get a university-level qualification, a long time ago. In the end, I managed to accrue a hotchpotch of different diplomas over the years. But a bit of me felt I had missed out.

Perhaps it has taken me this long to identify my space. I’m prone to restlessness, and life’s fluxes tend to make me even more so. All I know is that, today, I felt instantly at ease, untroubled by the newness of my surroundings.

People may well have been extra kind because of my current immobility, but I suspect it’s just what it is like here. There’s a sense of goodness; humanity within the humanities.

Someone offered to carry my coffee cup for me, let me into the room early so I could find an accessible seat. Those small acts of kindness knit daily life together and create a sense of calm.

Saying so long to solitude

Life has been hectic for a long time, and I haven’t had the psychological space to shut out the world and retreat fully into creativity. Today, I have the strongest urge to visit the library. It’s open 24 hours a day and you can borrow 25 books at a time! I can smell them already.

University libraries can offer study serenity. Photo by photogl/Shutterstock

It’s unlikely that day-to-day life will allow me the kind of serenity that comes with spending hours inside a library, but I’ve realised over the past few years that writing offers that space for me. As an inherently social being (I’d describe myself as an extrovert) the idea of coming together with other writers to talk about books and critique each other’s work is hugely exciting.

My life has, like many other people, been much more solitary than I would like over the past few years. Sometimes there’s a necessity to turn away from the outside world, as brutal as it can be, or a desire to hide. Now I want the opposite.

Writing helped me find my voice and strength

I started writing in early 2017, encouraged by a close friend to write an article about my discovery that my ex-fiancé, who disappeared from my life in 2004, was an undercover police officer.

Getting my story down on paper remains one of the most therapeutic things I’ve done

Carlo worked for a secretive political policing unit, the Special Demonstration Squad (SDS), within the Metropolitan Police. Over 40 years, the SDS and its successor, the NPOIU, spied on left-wing and grassroots groups. Women activists were deceived into long-term, intimate relationships in order to gain greater access to the groups. I was one of those women.

The process of writing this bizarre, troubling story down, and the acceptance of the piece for publication inspired me to sign up to a six-week creative writing course. I started writing snippets about my life, a patchwork quilt of jumbled-up memories as they were at the time.

Those vignettes became a book, and getting my story down on paper remains one of the most therapeutic things I’ve done. Writing helped me find my voice and my strength.

Entering a new phase with hope

The decision to go into full-time education as a grown-up, with a whole array of competing life priorities and financial responsibilities, is a big one. In fact, it might be construed as self-indulgent. But, the last few years have taught me that life is both devastating and joyful and that change is inevitable, whether it’s chosen or forced.

In the face of anxiety, I’ve forced myself to develop a personal practice of acutely recognising the precious and the good in life, precisely because they are impermanent.

If you’ve had a story in your head for decades, it might be time to write it down. Photo by Sharomka/Shutterstock

I’m entering this new phase and new decade with hope. That might seem like a strange term to use now, when life is so tough and the news from all sides is so relentlessly painful. During these times, hopefulness becomes another act of defiance.

I feel the urge to keep writing and learning. Something has been unleashed in me – a voice and a sense of identity that was suppressed for a long time. I also have a story in my head that has been there for 35 years, and now it is shouting to be told. Write me, it says.

I believe we are beings who seek both purpose and connection. Hopefully, that’s what I’ll find here.

Donna McLean is originally from Ayrshire and is a mum of twins, writer and activist

