Moreen Simpson: UK Government rewarded the rich and punished the poor – can someone call Robin Hood?

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Opinion Columnists

Moreen Simpson: UK Government rewarded the rich and punished the poor – can someone call Robin Hood?

By Moreen Simpson
September 30, 2022, 6:00 am
We'll all be keeping warm by any means possible this winter (Illustration: Helen Hepburn)
We'll all be keeping warm by any means possible this winter (Illustration: Helen Hepburn)

Tell me aboot rising mortgage rates. I was one of the 18-percenters.

Dire predictions house owners might have to shell oot as much as 6% on their repayments by spring next year. A horrendous jump which could see millions of peer folk having to consider selling up.

Like feel bairns, PM Lizzie and her quasi-chancellor Kwasi dreamt up their ruse in secret, ca’ed it a “fiscal event” to smuggle it past the budget police, then tottered off giggling, to wait until the whole caboodle went kaput. Success.

They rewarded the rich and punished the poor. Where’s Robin Hood when we need him?

My mortgage is long paid off, but I deeply sympathise with everyone facing a sickening monthly hike. My first man and I bought oor hoosie in 1974. It hadn’t been lived in for seven years, so we got it for a song and had to gut it. However, come the early 1980s, we bumped up the mortgage to pay for an extension, just when inflation went mad and the rate hit a whopping 18.45%.

Luckily, we were both working; we got through it, but millions of others didn’t. Thanks a lot, Mrs Thatcher, whom I suspect is Ms Truss’s role model.

Come the 1990s; new man, new extortionately expensive hoose, rates still over 10%, each month paying oot more in interest than the loan.

North-east or North Pole?

Ancients like me may have now paid up their mortgages, but oor fixed pensions are facing a sair fecht this winter. One of the bossier and more sensible in a pucklie of us in touch for years has set up something like an oldiesnet in a WhatsApp to get us fired up and motivated to slash oor bills.

Aboot 10 of us were vying to see fa’d be the first and last to switch on their cintral heatin’. I was second, having to push the button one Sunday teatime aboot three weeks ago, when I’d been to Codona’s with my quine and grandtoots, freezing to the giblets watching them having the three-hour time of their lives. (The bairns insisted I’d warm up on the pirate boat. I declined, suspecting their motives.)

Old men's hands in knitted gloves on heating radiator at home
Some are layering up instead of putting the heating on (Photo: Jelena Stanojkovi/Shutterstock)

All the app chat the past two weeks has been about how to ward off the oncoming freeze. From the thin goonies we sweated in during the heatwave to flannelette jammies.

The big question is what time to change into full Arctic evening wear to beat the radiators? I kid you not, some of my ladies are stripped off and muffled up even before Grumpian News at 6pm.

A delivery gadgie, dressed in T-shirt and shorts like it’s still July

I’m more of an 8pm kinda gal. But Monday was particularly chilly. Beginning to shiver, I launched my beat-the-heat campaign around 6.30pm, enveloping masellie in a huge duvet dressing gown, complete with hood, I’d bought from Amazon yonks ago but always reckoned too daft to wear. Spik aboot toastie.

Natch, comes a ring on the bell 7pm. A delivery gadgie, dressed in T-shirt and shorts like it’s still July. He looked so shocked. Like he’d accidentally delivered to the North Pole.

Moreen Simpson is a former assistant editor of the Evening Express and The Press & Journal, and started her journalism career in 1970

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]
Tags

Conversation

[[title_reg]]

Please enter the name you would like to appear on your comments. (It doesn’t have to be your real name - but nothing rude please, we are a polite bunch!) Use a combination of eight or more characters that includes an upper and lower case character, and a number.

By registering with [[site_name]] you agree to our Terms and Conditions and our Privacy Policy

Or sign up with

Facebook Google

[[content_reg_complete]]

[[title_login]]

Or login with

Facebook Google

Forgotten your password? Reset it

[[title]]

More from Columnists

Inverness was rocked by the disappearance of Renee MacRae and her son, Andrew (Photo: Sandy McCook/DC Thomson)
How the Renee MacRae case is a part of Inverness's DNA
Martin Gilbert.
Martin Gilbert: Drink sector is made of strong stuff
Andor stars Diego Luna as Cassian Andor (Photo: Disney+/YouTube)
Darryl Peers: Escaping our everyday worlds helps us to relax, reflect and grow
Ambulance sirens are a trigger for Catherine as a result of past trauma (Photo: Mino Surkala/Shutterstock)
Catherine Deveney: University trigger warnings trivialise mental health issues
toads
Ben Dolphin: Is it silly to get attached to a toad?
Beavers are among several species of animal reintroduced in Scotland in recent years (Photo: Digital Wildlife Scotland/Shutterstock)
Donna McLean: Nature needs our voice and our protection from Westminster
Macallan distillery in Aberlour, Moray (Photo: JasperImage/Shutterstock)
Iain Maciver: When you are named after a whisky label, you could be in…
1984 British apocalyptic drama television film, Threads, terrified a nation already afraid of nuclear war (Photo: BBC)
Scott Begbie: Cold War dreaded hand of Armageddon is back on all our shoulders
Rachel Reeves, shadow chancellor (Photo: Geoff Pugh/Shutterstock)
James Millar: Rachel Reeves could checkmate Kwasi Kwarteng with her eyes closed
The Queen's funeral procession passes through Brechin (Photo: Kim Cessford/DC Thomson)
Eleanor Bradford: The Queen brought an amazing cross section of society together

More from Press and Journal

To go with story by Keith Findlay. Annual results for North Star Picture shows; North Star?s hybrid propulsion SOV fleet will be delivered from 2023. don't know. Supplied by Big Partnership Date; Unknown
North sea vessel operator expects tightening market to fix balance sheet
Inverness was rocked by the disappearance of Renee MacRae and her son, Andrew (Photo: Sandy McCook/DC Thomson)
How the Renee MacRae case is a part of Inverness's DNA
Martin Gilbert.
Martin Gilbert: Drink sector is made of strong stuff
Fraserburgh's Bryan Hay, left, and Formartine United's Stuart Smith pictured with the Evening Express Aberdeenshire Cup ahead of the 2022-23 final. Pics by Chris Sumner and Kenny Elrick. Collage created 28/9/2022
Evening Express Aberdeenshire Cup: Fraserburgh and Formartine stalwarts aim for more glory
Oban Community Council chairwoman Marri Malloy.
'Where are our councillors?': Oban Community Council hit out at lack of attendance at…
Andor stars Diego Luna as Cassian Andor (Photo: Disney+/YouTube)
Darryl Peers: Escaping our everyday worlds helps us to relax, reflect and grow

Editor's Picks