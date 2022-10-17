Len Ironside: Aberdeen, it’s time to be bold, ask questions and embrace change

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Opinion Columnists

Len Ironside: Aberdeen, it’s time to be bold, ask questions and embrace change

By P&J Comment
October 17, 2022, 6:00 am Updated: October 17, 2022, 7:23 am
Locals should be involved in shaping the future of their city (Image: Aberdeen City Council)
Locals should be involved in shaping the future of their city (Image: Aberdeen City Council)

Aberdeen is the third largest city in Scotland. It’s a great place for quality of living.

But, in recent times, the city has been on its knees. Even before the cost of living crisis, things were looking bad. The slow recovery from Covid-19 hasn’t helped.

I was intrigued by the Aberdeen masterplan. Whether you like it or not, it’s a progressive attempt to reinvigorate our tired city.

Something has to be done. We cannot constantly resist any change if we are to reinvigorate and, once again, become a vibrant, progressive place.

Tourism is one of the best ways forward, with attractions like the Art Gallery, Torry’s Greyhope Bay dolphin-spotting cafe, harbour boat tours, the Science Centre, our world-class P&J Live venue which can host any large-scale event, and some interesting small shopping units in likes of Chapel Street. Clearly, we have much to build on.

There will always be those who oppose any changes, and I remember the small but vocal group who tried to stop the Marischal Square redevelopment. Now, people enjoy sipping their coffees, eating tasty, quality meals, and letting their children enjoy running through the little fountains there.

The Marischal Square redevelopment was fiercely opposed by some residents. Photo: DC Thomson

Similarly, several years ago, when the council was looking to add an extension to His Majesty’s Theatre, there was resistance, all because it was proposed to use glass, not granite, which would have to have been imported.

As council leader, I was both determined and persistent. HMT has a unique place in our history, and that was worth preserving.

I set about seeking funding from the Scottish Government and the Scottish Arts Council. They accepted my presentations, and now we have a theatre which visiting performers love because there is adequate room to rehearse, access for people with disabilities, and availability for local groups to use the space.

Time to raise concerns and ask questions

Now, with the city and beachfront masterplan on display, local people will have their chance to raise questions and provide comments which can directly influence the development.

Cyclists need their own road space, protected from heavier traffic, and allowing unimpeded bus movement

Residents will want to know where the traffic will flow and what will be pedestrianised. Currently, there is poor enforcement of parking in pedestrianised areas like Little Belmont Street, Back Wynd, Upperkirkgate and outside John Lewis and the Bon Accord centre.

Will the Castlegate be reopened? Should traffic be allowed on the beachfront? What is the future of the cobbles? Are there to be more bus gates?

Aberdeen’s Castlegate. Photo: Kami Thomson/DC Thomson

The cycling lobby have already raised their concerns. When I say “the cycling lobby”, I am referring to properly trained cyclists who know the rules of the road – not the casual user who simply buys or is given a bicycle and creates problems by illegally using the pavements. They are a menace to people with visual or hearing impairments, along with other pedestrians.

When the bus lanes were created, cyclists were allowed to use them. However, that is no longer viable in today’s world, where using the bus is meant to be a faster way through city traffic. Given the aggressive driving, cyclists need their own road space, protected from heavier traffic, and allowing unimpeded bus movement.

The issue of electric scooters must also be addressed before they start forcing pedestrians off the pavements.

Change presents a huge opportunity

Unfortunately, in Aberdeen, we have a history of objecting to any changes being proposed. This has resulted in the failure to build an oil experience centre or an undersea visitor attraction, a lack of rail links to the airport, and no central transport hub.

So, time to get out of your armchairs and become proactive

And, even when I reached an agreement with the then first minister, Jack McConnell, to produce and fund a western peripheral route in 2003, the road building was delayed by eight years due to public protest. In other parts of Scotland, when new exciting proposals come forward, locals are clamouring for them to succeed.

Well, now is our chance. The masterplan and beachfront proposals are before us. This is our opportunity to put forward suggestions, present ideas – to improve and develop those plans.

Proposed changes to Aberdeen’s beachfront could entirely transform the area. Image: Morrison Communications

Be bold and raise the questions that you have. There is very often a discrepancy between development plans on paper and the reality of practical development on the ground.

It’s also very important to discuss and consider the needs of the disabled community. The range of the term “disability” is very wide and, therefore, needs careful consideration. The views of people with disabilities are paramount in any consultation and must be acted upon before any implementation.

I’m proud of Aberdeen. I want to see visitors come here and enjoy our exciting and forward-thinking city, and that’s before they get to the beautiful scenery and attractions of the shire.

So, time to get out of your armchairs and become proactive. Raise your concerns with your local councillor, and help improve and shape the future of our great city.

Len Ironside CBE is a former champion wrestler who served as an Aberdeen councillor for 35 years, with four years as council leader

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]
Tags

Conversation

[[title_reg]]

Please enter the name you would like to appear on your comments. (It doesn’t have to be your real name - but nothing rude please, we are a polite bunch!) Use a combination of eight or more characters that includes an upper and lower case character, and a number.

By registering with [[site_name]] you agree to our Terms and Conditions and our Privacy Policy

Or sign up with

Facebook Google

[[content_reg_complete]]

[[title_login]]

Or login with

Facebook Google

Forgotten your password? Reset it

[[title]]

More from Columnists

Today's children are more aware of political activism and engagement than ever before (Photo: Halfpoint/Shutterstock)
Kerry Hudson: Teaching my toddler to protest is as much about hope as it…
There can be tension between locals and tourists in the north of Scotland (Photo: oksanaperkins/Shutterstock)
David Knight: Don't blow tourist campervan issues out of proportion
5
The recently closed Belmont Filmhouse in Aberdeen (Photo: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson)
The Flying Pigs: Post-Belmont, Aberdeen's got a bigger cultural void than Nadine Dorries
King Charles III and the Queen Consort meet members of the public in Ballater on Tuesday.
What a week: Dear oh dear, there's a king-size hole in the budget
Dr Richard Beeching's report was responsible for a swathe of railway closures across the country.
George Mitchell: Was Beeching wrong to close so many railways across the north and…
Dipping a toe back into swimming didn't go as planned for Erica (Photo: shevtsovy/Shutterstock)
Erica Munro: 'Slow' exercise is more my speed
Moreen spent some of her big day sneaking a smoke (Illustration: Helen Hepburn)
Moreen Simpson: Quitting smoking was torturous - but I've never looked back
Is Liz Truss's government serious or an experimental Fringe show? (Image: Mhorvan Park/DC Thomson)
Euan McColm: Liz Truss & Co's bizarre performance art is a disturbing must-see
Iranian women are on the front line of protests (Photo: Social Media/ZUMA Wire/Shutterstock)
Catherine Deveney: Iran's exhilarating uprising should inspire Scotland to take a stand
BrewDog founders Martin Dickie (right) and James Watt at the site of their Lost Forest, on the Highland estate the company owns (Photo: BrewDog)
David Ross: Overlooked government report shows Scotland is screaming out for land reform

Most Read

1
Stock image police
Two men found dead following one-car crash on A836 near Lairg
2
To go with story by Kathryn Wylie. Court Picture shows; Shane Flower knocked a man unconscious in a one-punch attack on Union Street.. Aberdeen. Supplied by DCT Design Team / Facebook Date; Unknown
Teenager’s one punch left victim unconscious on Union Street
3
Jill Webster is calling for plans to be put in place to replace the ageing Banchory Academy. Picture by KENNY ELRICK 20/12/2016
Secondary school physics teacher to stand trial over domestic abuse claims
4
Lily McDowall of South Lochs, Lewis with the John Mackenzie Paterson Memorial Trophy for poetry in the 11-12 category. Image: Sandy McCook/ DC Thomson.
Islanders take centre stage at the Mod in Perth
5
AC Hotel by Marriott Inverness will open next month. Image: Jason Hedges / DC Thomson
Take a look behind the scenes as new Marriott hotel in Inverness prepares to…
6
A £1.4 million revamp of the Ellon park and ride has been completed. Photos: Aberdeenshire Council.
£1.4 million Ellon Park and Ride transformation finally complete
7
The King met families settled in Aberdeen from Afghanistan, Syria and Ukraine. Picture by Kenny Elrick.
‘Proud’ refugees who settled in Aberdeen tell their stories to King Charles in special…
8
A section of the A836 is closed near Lairg following an accident. Image: Google Maps.
Section of A836 closed following one-car crash near Lairg
9
Abbeyton Bridge
Work to replace historic Aberdeenshire bridge could start next year – four years after…
10
Plans for a new £50m market are hoped to bring people back to Union Street in the long term. The development is planned of the emptied out husk of the former BHS building. But business chiefs worry the change will come "too late" to save the city centre. Image: Aberdeen City Council.
‘Time is of the essence’: Landmark emergency summit hoped to save Union Street ‘before…
2

More from Press and Journal

Caley Thistle first-team coach Barry Wilson.
Players pitching in to push Caley Thistle upwards amid fresh injury blows
ABERDEEN, SCOTLAND - OCTOBER 16: Aberdeen manager Jim Goodwin at full time during a cinch Premiership match between Aberdeen and Heart of Midlothian at Pittodrie, on October 16, 2022, in Aberdeen, Scotland. (Photo by Craig Foy / SNS Group)
Aberdeen boss Jim Goodwin warns players not to underestimate Partick
Early Warning Lossiemouth by Dr Bill Hossack. Image: Friends of Chalmers Hospital.
GP's watercolours to help Banff charity support Chalmers Hospital
Youngsters took to the stage on Monday, and here are the winners. Picture by Sandy McCook.
Royal National Mod: Monday results in full
The level crossing at Dalfaber Drive in Aviemore
£1.1m improvement works planned for notorious Aviemore level crossing
Glen O'Dee Hospital, Banchory.
Dementia ward at Glen O'Dee Hospital temporarily closed due to 'significant' staffing shortage
His Majesty The King met families settled in Aberdeen from Afghanistan, Syria and Ukraine and heard about programmes set up by Aberdeen City Council to support them at Aberdeen Town House, Broad Street, Aberdeen. All pictures by Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson
GALLERY: Families meet King Charles at special reception in Aberdeen
To go with story by Callum Law. Featured image for the October 17 episode of Highland League Weekly featuring Clachncuddin v Lossiemouth and Banks o' Dee v Fraserburgh. Picture shows; Featured image for the October 17 episode of Highland League Weekly featuring Clachnacuddin v Lossiemouth and Banks o' Dee v Fraserburgh. N/a. Supplied by Design desk Date; 17/10/2022
WATCH: Highland League Weekly highlights of Clachnacuddin v Lossiemouth and Banks o' Dee v…
Scotland defeated England 13-4 in Aberdeen.
World Mixed Curling Championship: Perfect starters Scotland cruise to win against England in Aberdeen
The 10-year-old fought off stiff competition from 11 young singers to win the Mrs Roderick B Munro Trophy and the coveted Gold badge. Image: Sandy McCook/ DC Thomson.
Lochaline singers hit the right note at Perth Royal National Mod

Editor's Picks

Most Commented