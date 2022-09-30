Mass cycling event held in Aberdeen to highlight need for better infrastructure

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Mass cycling event held in Aberdeen to highlight need for better infrastructure

By Denny Andonova
September 30, 2022, 8:39 pm Updated: September 30, 2022, 9:24 pm
cycling aberdeen
A mass bicycle ride-out took place in Aberdeen on Friday. Image: Chris Sumner/DC Thomson

Cycling lovers have taken to the roads of Aberdeen to promote bikes as means of transport and highlight the need for better infrastructure in the city.

Dozens took part in a Critical Mass bicycle ride event on Friday evening to raise the profile of pedal power in Aberdeen and urge the council to make further investment.

People from all walks of life jumped on their bikes for a group cycle around the city, starting from Marischal College, to highlight how big their community is.

While this was one of the first Critical Mass events to take place in the Aberdeen, the initiative dates back to 1992 when such a group ride-out was held in San Francisco.

Similar schemes, designed to draw attention to certain flaws in the local infrastructure for cyclists and encourage change, run in Inverness, Glasgow and Edinburgh.

A chance to promote cycling in Aberdeen

Bridge of Don resident Martin Sharman, who initiated the Aberdeen Critical Mass project, said a lot more can be done to accommodate cyclists in the city.

The 38-year-old dad-of-two said: “I can make a difference as an individual, but we can do so much more as a group – and that’s the drive behind today’s event.

Image: Denny Andonova/DC Thomson.

“We have a real opportunity to promote urban cycling in Aberdeen and I think the number of people that showed up today only shows how big our community is.

“We want to build a stronger community and get more people with good ideas together to highlight the benefits of cycling and the need for improvements.”

One of the people to join the ride-out was Sustrans project officer for NHS Grampian, Katrina Schofield.

Miss Schofield, who has been involved with the health board for the last 14 months to support staff to cycle and walk more, said this event has been a long-time coming.

Safety concerns ‘biggest barrier’ for cyclists

The 30-year-old, who was joined by fellow Sustrans worker Beth Woodall, stressed the need for a better infrastructure, adding people “don’t feel safe to get on their bikes”.

She said: “The infrastructure in Aberdeen is pretty poor and something I have found out through work is that the biggest barrier that stops people from cycling is that they are scared to cycle on the roads here.

“There is a lot of room for improvement – including introducing 20mph zones, which has been really effective in other parts of the country, and also segregated bike lanes.”

 She added: “I’m just really excited that something like this is happening in Aberdeen – it’s a really good opportunity to raise the profile of cycling in the city.

“There are so many benefits for an individual in terms of mental and physical health, and it’s such a good way to get around the city.

“And for the community, it’s a good thing in terms of creating a nicer and healthier environment without the congestion of vehicles.”

Torry councillor Christian Allard, who cycles to work from his home in Torry every single day, also took









the opportunity to support the initiative.

Image: Denny Andonova/DC Thomson.

He said: “I’ve been in Aberdeen for more than 35 years and I can’t believe the number of people I see cycling to work, which is fantastic.

I think there has been progress, but it’s important we continue supporting cyclists and invest more from the fund we have in the council.

“It’s challenging, but we need to make sure that people take their place on the road and that drivers understand how to make the space safer for cyclists.”

