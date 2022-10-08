MAPPED OUT: The major traffic ban plans for Aberdeen beach explained

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Multi-million-pound plans to ban cars from much of Aberdeen beach could have a dramatic impact on surrounding roads.

The council’s masterplan for the waterfront has revealed the extent of the planned change.

It has led to fears about the loss of the Esplanade as a commuter route, still used by many travelling into Aberdeen from the north.

This autumn, Aberdeen City Council has launched two significant consultations on transformative plans for the city centre and beach.

And our readers have certainly not been shy in letting us know their thoughts.

On Saturday, citizens will have a third and final opportunity to learn more about the seafront proposals.

At the previous event, many of those who spoke to The P&J raised roads concerns.

Some frequently travelled to the beach for water sports, while nearby residents also voiced some worries.

But another thing they complained about was the lack of awareness at what was being proposed.

Here they are: The Aberdeen beach roads plans

And so, here is the change suggested by roads planners in the hope of freeing up the beach area for people, not cars.

They hope to divert traffic onto King Street, the Parkway, Anderson Drive and the Aberdeen bypass instead.

The drive to encourage more to walk, cycle or take the bus has also been made apparent.

How will the council do this? Well, there are seven big alterations planners have brought forward.

The most drastic of these will completely change the face of the beach area.

Planners want to remove all traffic from the Esplanade between the Codona’s amusement park and Accommodation Road, down by the golf driving range.

Around the corner, vehicles would also be barred entry from the eastern section of the Beach Boulevard, from the Esplanade to Links Road.

That car-ban is caveated to continue access for emergency and maintenance crews.

Changes planned for surrounding roads in push to get commuters out of Aberdeen city centre

Further up the Boulevard, the road could be altered to put the focus on active travel – walking, biking and wheeling – on the main route from the city centre to the beach.

However, vehicular access will still be permitted – and is essential to make the rest of the roads work around the seafront.

The planned closure of the central stretch of the Esplanade will force traffic to make more use of Links Road for local access.

To help with that, the council wants to build a new one-way street connecting Links Road to the Esplanade through Queens Links.

It’s mainly to improve accessibility, including disabled parking and another route for public transport.

At the Justice Street and Commerce Street end of the Boulevard, the roundabout could be replaced with crossroads.

This would be hoped to improve safety for pedestrians and cyclists.

Roads officials are also looking to introduce restrictions in Accommodation Road and Golf Road to stop the two smaller roads being used as rat-runs.

Instead, those heading in the direction of Aberdeen and the port will be encouraged to use King Street.

That road might also be subject to upheaval, with plans for alterations to traffic signals.

How can you have your say?

The council’s engagement firm, Streets-UK, will be at the Beach Ballroom on Saturday from 12pm until 8pm.

If you cannot get there, the displays and much more information is available on the local authority’s website.

You can also take part in the consultation there.

A separate consultation is also underway for the latest iteration of the city centre masterplan.

You can take part in that online here. Alternatively, designer will be hand at an in-person consultation event at the Bon Accord Centre today from 12pm until 6pm.