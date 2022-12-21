Derek Tucker: Can we leave poisonous politics in 2022?

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Perhaps, next year, a little more flexibility could be shown to those in politics who make wrong decisions with good intentions, writes Derek Tucker.

As the sun prepares to set on 2022, it seems incredible to look back at all the history-making events that have been crammed into 12 short months.

Three prime ministers, the death of the Queen, a near-calamitous economic meltdown, a war in Europe leading to rocketing fuel and food prices, and all rounded off by wave after wave of strikes. This year will be remembered long after others have been forgotten.

What has struck me in particular, and the Archbishop of Canterbury alluded to it during an interview at the weekend, is how spiteful and unforgiving some sections of society have become.

Henry Ford once remarked that the man who never made a mistake never made anything, but, if he were living in today’s world, he would undoubtedly have to take a different view, because mistakes are no longer allowed, particularly in the political arena.

It used to be the case that the odd misdemeanour could be rectified by a suitably sincere apology, and only a prolonged pattern of errors would require resignation. Now, however, it is one strike and you’re out.

Creativity will be stifled

Opposition politicians and, it has to be said, some parts of the broadcast media, seize on the slightest false step, regardless of how long ago it was perpetrated, and hound the person responsible until he or she is forced to quit, with a public resignation letter trotting out the “it has become a distraction” line. Mission accomplished, the snipers move on to their next target.

Such ruthless persecution may provide some short-term satisfaction for those firing the bullets, but it will cause catastrophic long-term damage to the governance of the country.

We are now creating an environment where creativity will be stifled because it inevitably has risks attached.

And, now that the price of a single mistake is loss of office, we will be saddled with colourless individuals, playing it safe simply to protect their livelihoods. The vision of Britain as a high-growth, high-wage economy becomes a pipe dream.

We need more flexibility

It is only right that loss of office is the price to pay for dishonesty, deceit and duplicity, such as that demonstrated by Boris Johnson and Matt Hancock. But, I can’t help feeling that a little more flexibility should be shown to those who make the wrong decisions with good intentions.

I suspect I am not alone is wanting to see the back of this year, and I hope sincerely that 2023 sees a less frenetic political landscape

We cannot continue on this path of ritual crucifixion, and my hope for 2023 is that all parties recognise that. The political atmosphere at the moment is the most poisonous I can recall, and there is now a huge disconnect between all the parties and the voting public.

Here in Scotland, that is manifesting itself in growing support for independence, as if that alone is the panacea. It isn’t, of course, but it is understandable that people are increasingly seeing it as the only alternative to the broken, two-party UK system.

I suspect I am not alone is wanting to see the back of this year, and I hope sincerely that 2023 sees a less frenetic political landscape and a kinder, more tolerant approach to the imperfections of those around us. I hope, but I don’t really expect.

Derek Tucker is a former editor of The Press and Journal