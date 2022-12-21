Derek Tucker: Can we leave poisonous politics in 2022?

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Opinion Columnists

Derek Tucker: Can we leave poisonous politics in 2022?

By Derek Tucker
December 21, 2022, 6:00 am Updated: December 21, 2022, 7:08 am
As the sun sets on 2022, will we see a change in direction for UK politics next year? (Image: Sven Hansche/Shutterstock)
As the sun sets on 2022, will we see a change in direction for UK politics next year? (Image: Sven Hansche/Shutterstock)

Perhaps, next year, a little more flexibility could be shown to those in politics who make wrong decisions with good intentions, writes Derek Tucker.

As the sun prepares to set on 2022, it seems incredible to look back at all the history-making events that have been crammed into 12 short months.

Three prime ministers, the death of the Queen, a near-calamitous economic meltdown, a war in Europe leading to rocketing fuel and food prices, and all rounded off by wave after wave of strikes. This year will be remembered long after others have been forgotten.

What has struck me in particular, and the Archbishop of Canterbury alluded to it during an interview at the weekend, is how spiteful and unforgiving some sections of society have become.

Henry Ford once remarked that the man who never made a mistake never made anything, but, if he were living in today’s world, he would undoubtedly have to take a different view, because mistakes are no longer allowed, particularly in the political arena.

It used to be the case that the odd misdemeanour could be rectified by a suitably sincere apology, and only a prolonged pattern of errors would require resignation. Now, however, it is one strike and you’re out.

Creativity will be stifled

Opposition politicians and, it has to be said, some parts of the broadcast media, seize on the slightest false step, regardless of how long ago it was perpetrated, and hound the person responsible until he or she is forced to quit, with a public resignation letter trotting out the “it has become a distraction” line. Mission accomplished, the snipers move on to their next target.

Such ruthless persecution may provide some short-term satisfaction for those firing the bullets, but it will cause catastrophic long-term damage to the governance of the country.

Suella Braverman resigned as home secretary on October 19, but was reappointed six days later. Image: Victoria Jones/PA

We are now creating an environment where creativity will be stifled because it inevitably has risks attached.

And, now that the price of a single mistake is loss of office, we will be saddled with colourless individuals, playing it safe simply to protect their livelihoods. The vision of Britain as a high-growth, high-wage economy becomes a pipe dream.

We need more flexibility

It is only right that loss of office is the price to pay for dishonesty, deceit and duplicity, such as that demonstrated by Boris Johnson and Matt Hancock. But, I can’t help feeling that a little more flexibility should be shown to those who make the wrong decisions with good intentions.

I suspect I am not alone is wanting to see the back of this year, and I hope sincerely that 2023 sees a less frenetic political landscape

We cannot continue on this path of ritual crucifixion, and my hope for 2023 is that all parties recognise that. The political atmosphere at the moment is the most poisonous I can recall, and there is now a huge disconnect between all the parties and the voting public.

Boris Johnson resigned as prime minister after a series of scandals. Image: Amer Ghazzal/Shutterstock

Here in Scotland, that is manifesting itself in growing support for independence, as if that alone is the panacea. It isn’t, of course, but it is understandable that people are increasingly seeing it as the only alternative to the broken, two-party UK system.

I suspect I am not alone is wanting to see the back of this year, and I hope sincerely that 2023 sees a less frenetic political landscape and a kinder, more tolerant approach to the imperfections of those around us. I hope, but I don’t really expect.

Derek Tucker is a former editor of The Press and Journal

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]
Tags

Conversation

[[title_reg]]

Please enter the name you would like to appear on your comments. (It doesn’t have to be your real name - but nothing rude please, we are a polite bunch!) Use a combination of eight or more characters that includes an upper and lower case character, and a number.

By registering with [[site_name]] you agree to our Terms and Conditions and our Privacy Policy

Or sign up with

Facebook Google

[[content_reg_complete]]

[[title_login]]

Or login with

Facebook Google

Forgotten your password? Reset it

[[title]]

More from Columnists

We'll still be carefully counting our pennies throughout 2023, predicts James Bream (Image: Dalex Photos/Shutterstock)
James Bream: Plan for the worst in 2023 and things might improve as a…
It has now been more than two years since Britain officially left the EU (Image: Bodo Schieren/imageBROKER/Shutterstock)
John Ferry: Take the biggest Brexit lessons on board to avoid future disaster
Television broadcast streaming multimedia. Earth globe abstract composition; Shutterstock ID 386549023; purchase_order: ; job:
Stewart Crabb: Higher internet speeds can be driving force for north-east economy
2
In 2022, demonstrators staged a silent protest with blank placards in Edinburgh to make a statement about freedom of speech (Image: Stuart Wallace/Shutterstock)
David Knight: Protect freedom of expression and information with everything you have
It's time to bring in the new year and all the hopes and dreams that come with it.
What a week: Hamburgers, Harris Tweed and Hogmanay
How will you see in the new year tonight? Image: Shutterstock.
George Mitchell: Will your New Year mean party time or peace and quiet?
To go with story by Keith Findlay. Op-ed for business supplement Picture shows; Leigh?Reid, owner and director of Aberdeen Business Network. Aberdeen. Supplied by Engage PR Date; 20/12/2022
Leigh Reid: Why networking is a no-brainer for your business
A mock-up of former Lord Provost of Aberdeen, Barney Crockett, beside his official portrait (Image: DC Thomson)
The Flying Pigs: Surrealist collective 'Aberdeen City Council' dominated once again in 2022
It's not Christmas without some silly games (Image: Helen Hepburn)
Moreen Simpson: Concert tickets for Christmas mean I’m fair becomin’ a giggin’ grunnie
Growing up with family friends makes for very special, lasting relationships (Image: MIA Studio/Shutterstock)
Alex Watson: Friendships that go the distance are truly remarkable

Most Read

1
The incident happened at a property on Keirhill Avenue. Image: DC Thomson
Police probe sudden death of Westhill schoolboy
2
Samantha Morrice and Sean Innes with baby Cody and his sister Stevie and brother Luke. Image: Kath Flannery/DC Thomson.
New Year’s Day babies add to celebrations for two families
3
Once Scotland's Deposit Return Scheme is up and running, bottles and cans will typically come with an extra 20p deposit you can only get back by recycling it properly. Pictured is a Reverse Vending Machine on Orkney being used as a pilot for the scheme. Image: Zero Waste Scotland.
New 20p charge for bottles and cans will start in Scotland this year
6
4
To go with story by Michelle Henderson. Grounds works on the National Treatment Centre Highland at Inverness Campus are scheduled for completion in September. Picture shows; The National Treatment Centre Highland (NTC-H). Inverness Campus . Supplied by NHS Highland Date; 28/03/2022
Six major Inverness developments to keep an eye on in 2023
5
Clan Baird has purchased a building in New Aberdour to transform it into a community hub with a range of activities on offer. Pictured from left, Bob Watson, Debra Baird, Jim Kerner, Laura lynn Kerner, Kate Kelly and Ailsa Kelly. Image: Kenny Elrick/ DC Thomson
From Nashville to New Aberdour: Take a look inside derelict Dower Hotel and meet…
6
Simon Obuzor burst into his neighbour's home and assaulted him. Image: Facebook.
Police found man with bloodied hands after he brutally attacked neighbour in ‘ongoing argument’
7
Robert Haytack sits on one of the many empty plots at Lossiemouth Bay Caravan Park. Image: Jason Hedges / DC Thomson
Those left in Lossiemouth caravan park say it’s now a ‘scrapyard’ and ‘bombsite’ after…
8
A man has been arrested following Sunday's crash. Image: Jasperimage
Man charged with drink-driving following New Year’s Day A9 crash
9
Andrew Mackenzie has been reported missing from the Aberdeen area. Image: DC Thomson.
Concern for missing Aberdeen man Andrew Mackenzie
10
Glen Cairns has been taking impressive images of Aberdeen and Aberdeenshire. Image: Glen Cairns
Drone photographer shining light on Union Street’s beauty

More from Press and Journal

Lochinver lifeboat
Highland coastguard teams help find missing 11-year-old girl
Aberdeen manager Jim Goodwin during the 0-0 draw with Ross County. Image: SNS
Fans react: Aberdeen supporters question Jim Goodwin after 0-0 draw with Ross County
Nairn County boss Steven Mackay.
Nairn County sign Elgin City attacker on loan until the end of the season
Plenty to ponder for Aberdeen boss Jim Goodwin insists he will not panic as winless run hits five games Image: Shutterstock.
Defiant boss Jim Goodwin says he won't panic or be fazed by fans' boos…
Ross County manager Malky Mackay. Image: SNS
Ross County boss Malky Mackay confirms two players missed trip to Aberdeen through 'internal…
Police in Moray have renewed their missing person appeal as efforts to trace Jonathon Lyle from Elgin continue. Image: DC Thomson.
Police reveal CCTV images of missing Elgin man as searches continue
Elgin City boss Gavin Price celebrates.
On-loan Aberdeen striker Aaron Reid grabs late winner on Elgin City debut against Forfar
Inverness manager Billy Dodds. Image: Ewan Bootman/SNS Group
Caley Thistle boss Billy Dodds cautiously happy after biggest win of the season against…
Cove Rangers manager Jim McIntyre. Image: SNS
Cove Rangers bid to bolster squad after suffering crushing defeat at Caley Thistle
Aberdeen's Ross McCrorie looks dejected after the 0-0 draw with Ross County. Image: SNS
ANALYSIS: Busy January transfer window needed for Aberdeen after winless run extends to five…

Editor's Picks

Most Commented