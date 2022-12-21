Take our survey: How safe do you feel in Aberdeen?

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

How safe do you feel when you’re out and about in Aberdeen?

That’s the question an anonymous Press and Journal survey is asking both men and women.

The crime and courts team is investigating the issue across the city.

Do you feel safe on public transport? Is street lighting in the city good enough? What areas do you feel most unsafe? Is the CCTV network effective? We want to know about your experiences and your opinions on a range of subjects.

And if you want to discuss them with one of our reporters, you can confidentially share your contact details (which will only be used for this purpose) and we’ll get in touch.

If you’d prefer, you can even remain anonymous in any article about the survey.

Tell us your views

Whether you live or just work in the city or just visit it frequently, we want to hear from you.

The survey is anonymous and your feedback will be treated as confidential.

The survey should not take longer than 7-10 minutes to complete

Click here to have your voice heard.