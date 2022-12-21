Take our survey: How safe do you feel in Aberdeen?

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home News Crime & Courts

Take our survey: How safe do you feel in Aberdeen?

By The crime and courts team
December 21, 2022, 6:00 am Updated: December 21, 2022, 5:16 pm
Tell our survey how safe you feel in Aberdeen. Image: Shutterstock
Tell our survey how safe you feel in Aberdeen. Image: Shutterstock

How safe do you feel when you’re out and about in Aberdeen?

That’s the question an anonymous Press and Journal survey is asking both men and women.

The crime and courts team is investigating the issue across the city.

Do you feel safe on public transport? Is street lighting in the city good enough? What areas do you feel most unsafe? Is the CCTV network effective? We want to know about your experiences and your opinions on a range of subjects.

And if you want to discuss them with one of our reporters, you can confidentially share your contact details (which will only be used for this purpose) and we’ll get in touch.

If you’d prefer, you can even remain anonymous in any article about the survey.

Tell us your views

Whether you live or just work in the city or just visit it frequently, we want to hear from you.

The survey is anonymous and your feedback will be treated as confidential.

The survey should not take longer than 7-10 minutes to complete

Click here to have your voice heard.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from Crime & Courts

Tell our survey how safe you feel in Aberdeen. Image: Shutterstock
Man charged with drink-driving following New Year's Day A9 crash
Tell our survey how safe you feel in Aberdeen. Image: Shutterstock
Police found man with bloodied hands after he brutally attacked neighbour in 'ongoing argument'
Tell our survey how safe you feel in Aberdeen. Image: Shutterstock
Drunk woman threw mop at barmaid who refused to serve her and told police…
Tell our survey how safe you feel in Aberdeen. Image: Shutterstock
Warning that additional trial courts will be 'utterly pointless' without lawyers to cover them
Tell our survey how safe you feel in Aberdeen. Image: Shutterstock
Weekend court roll – a 'foolish' family man and a disgraced prosecutor
Tell our survey how safe you feel in Aberdeen. Image: Shutterstock
10 of the best crime podcasts you might have missed in 2022
Tell our survey how safe you feel in Aberdeen. Image: Shutterstock
Aberlour Games spectator spent night in police cell after shouting and swearing at officers
Tell our survey how safe you feel in Aberdeen. Image: Shutterstock
Angry boyfriend broke into mum's flat to accuse her of cheating in front of…
Tell our survey how safe you feel in Aberdeen. Image: Shutterstock
High-risk sex offender caught with internet-enabled television bought with benefit payment
Tell our survey how safe you feel in Aberdeen. Image: Shutterstock
Murder trial date set for north-east man accused of shooting disabled wife in the…

Most Read

1
Tell our survey how safe you feel in Aberdeen. Image: Shutterstock
Police probe sudden death of Westhill schoolboy
2
Tell our survey how safe you feel in Aberdeen. Image: Shutterstock
New Year’s Day babies add to celebrations for two families
3
Tell our survey how safe you feel in Aberdeen. Image: Shutterstock
New 20p charge for bottles and cans will start in Scotland this year
6
4
Tell our survey how safe you feel in Aberdeen. Image: Shutterstock
Six major Inverness developments to keep an eye on in 2023
5
Tell our survey how safe you feel in Aberdeen. Image: Shutterstock
From Nashville to New Aberdour: Take a look inside derelict Dower Hotel and meet…
6
Tell our survey how safe you feel in Aberdeen. Image: Shutterstock
Police found man with bloodied hands after he brutally attacked neighbour in ‘ongoing argument’
7
Tell our survey how safe you feel in Aberdeen. Image: Shutterstock
Those left in Lossiemouth caravan park say it’s now a ‘scrapyard’ and ‘bombsite’ after…
8
Tell our survey how safe you feel in Aberdeen. Image: Shutterstock
Man charged with drink-driving following New Year’s Day A9 crash
9
Tell our survey how safe you feel in Aberdeen. Image: Shutterstock
Concern for missing Aberdeen man Andrew Mackenzie
10
Tell our survey how safe you feel in Aberdeen. Image: Shutterstock
Drone photographer shining light on Union Street’s beauty

More from Press and Journal

Lochinver lifeboat
Highland coastguard teams help find missing 11-year-old girl
Tell our survey how safe you feel in Aberdeen. Image: Shutterstock
Fans react: Aberdeen supporters question Jim Goodwin after 0-0 draw with Ross County
Tell our survey how safe you feel in Aberdeen. Image: Shutterstock
Nairn County sign Elgin City attacker on loan until the end of the season
Tell our survey how safe you feel in Aberdeen. Image: Shutterstock
Defiant boss Jim Goodwin says he won't panic or be fazed by fans' boos…
Tell our survey how safe you feel in Aberdeen. Image: Shutterstock
Ross County boss Malky Mackay confirms two players missed trip to Aberdeen through 'internal…
Tell our survey how safe you feel in Aberdeen. Image: Shutterstock
Police reveal CCTV images of missing Elgin man as searches continue
Tell our survey how safe you feel in Aberdeen. Image: Shutterstock
On-loan Aberdeen striker Aaron Reid grabs late winner on Elgin City debut against Forfar
Tell our survey how safe you feel in Aberdeen. Image: Shutterstock
Caley Thistle boss Billy Dodds cautiously happy after biggest win of the season against…
Tell our survey how safe you feel in Aberdeen. Image: Shutterstock
Cove Rangers bid to bolster squad after suffering crushing defeat at Caley Thistle
Tell our survey how safe you feel in Aberdeen. Image: Shutterstock
ANALYSIS: Busy January transfer window needed for Aberdeen after winless run extends to five…

Editor's Picks

Most Commented