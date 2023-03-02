Euan McColm: Don’t indulge the fantasy that Scottish media thwarted SNP

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Opinion Columnists

Euan McColm: Don’t indulge the fantasy that Scottish media thwarted SNP

By Euan McColm
March 2, 2023, 5:00 pm
Members of the Scottish press interview First Minister Nicola Sturgeon (Image: Stuart Wallace/Shutterstock)
Members of the Scottish press interview First Minister Nicola Sturgeon (Image: Stuart Wallace/Shutterstock)

In a healthy democracy, a free press should treat with scepticism bold claims made by politicians, regardless of party, writes Euan McColm.

One of the more tiresome cliches in what passes for political debate in Scotland is the claim the media thwarted victory for the Yes campaign during the 2014 independence referendum.

How, whinges the unhappy nationalist, could we be expected to win when journalists and their malign benefactors conspired against us? Thus, the independence campaigner absolves himself of any responsibility for his movement’s defeat.

Back in the mundane environs of the real world, others may take a different view. They may have the audacity to think that the Yes campaign’s failure to provide plausible answers on currency, on borders, and on the economy scuppered its ambitions. They may even believe nationalism just isn’t for some people.

As the race to succeed Nicola Sturgeon heats up, the worn old comfort blanket of media conspiracy remains loved by many nationalists.

The first SNP leadership hustings – held on Wednesday evening – kicked off with a question about what the candidates, Kate Forbes, Humza Yousaf, and Ash Regan, would do to counter the “misinformation, lies, and antipathy” aimed at the party “on a daily basis by journalists based in Scotland”.

As thunderous applause faded, all three indulged this nonsense, explaining their various strategies without once suggesting that, in a healthy democracy, a free press should treat with scepticism bold claims made by politicians, regardless of party.

But, look, I don’t expect the violins to come out because someone was mean about the press. If I had 30 pieces of silver for every time someone had accused me of taking 30 pieces of silver to attack their party, I’d long since have retired to the south of France.

You have to do the hard work, folks

If you’re a Scottish nationalist and you think the barrier to your success is the media, you’re doomed to further defeat on the constitutional question. The reason the press reported as it did on the big questions in 2014 is because neither the SNP nor the wider Yes movement had credible answers when it came to the financial foundations of an independent Scotland. You did not read reports about solutions on pensions and currency because no solutions – beyond “all will be well” – were forthcoming.

This inclination to attack the messenger rather than understanding the need to build a plausible message points to an intellectual deficiency in the SNP. Simply, you have to do the work, folks. And the work is hard.

Let’s put the answers given on Wednesday down to circumstances. Let’s assume the candidates were engaged in the perfectly noble political practise of giving the faithful what they want.

But, once elected, the next leader of the SNP will have to do a damned sight more than indulge fantasies of victimhood if they’re to advance their party’s cause.

Euan McColm is a regular columnist for various Scottish newspapers

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]
Tags

Conversation

[[title_reg]]

Please enter the name you would like to appear on your comments. (It doesn’t have to be your real name - but nothing rude please, we are a polite bunch!) Use a combination of eight or more characters that includes an upper and lower case character, and a number.

By registering with [[site_name]] you agree to our Terms and Conditions and our Privacy Policy

Or sign up with

Facebook Google

[[content_reg_complete]]

[[title_login]]

Or login with

Facebook Google

Forgotten your password? Reset it

[[title]]

More from Columnists

Actor Sean Connery (left) with James Bond creator, Ian Fleming, pictured in 1962 (Image: Danjaq/Eon/Ua/Kobal/Shutterstock)
Catherine Deveney: Let writers’ words do the talking and let readers choose for themselves
Crashing waves near lighthouse
Chris Kerr: Businesses seeking investment need to run a tight ship
Figures suggest Scotland’s 1,125 estates cover around 57% of the country's rural land (Image: EyesTravelling/Shutterstock)
David Ross: Attempt to paint Scotland's estate owners as the good guys is laughable
Prime Minister Rishi Sunak holds a Q&A session with local business leaders during a visit to Coca-Cola HBC in Lisburn, Northern Ireland (Image: Liam McBurney/AP/Shutterstock)
Donna McLean: The people must profit from Northern Ireland's post-Brexit investment
Spectra is just one of Aberdeen's many cultural festivals that relies on funding (Image: Darrell Benns/DC Thomson)
Colin Farquhar: Aberdeen simply can't afford proposed council culture cuts
Liz Cameron, chief executive of the Scottish Chambers of Commerce.
Liz Cameron: Yes (first) minister, it is time for a 'reset'
The 'Psychopath to Inverness' sign was put on display in the past 10 days (Image: James Bissett)
Iain Maciver: Signwriters work in mysterious ways
What are the odds we'll see Boris Johnson and Nicola Sturgeon back in power before long? (Image: Jane Barlow/PA)
James Millar: All change at the top? Don't bet on it
Arts groups like Citymoves, which stages the DanceLive festival, are the bedrock of Aberdeen's cultural life. Image: Supplied by Citymoves Dance Agency
Scott Begbie: Bring curtain down on council's philistine plans to slash Aberdeen's culture budget
I was left with egg - or should I say pear on my face - when my daughter sneezed and revealed she had indeed stuck a stalk up her nose. Image: Shutterstock/DC Thomson
Lindsay Razaq: Pear-shaped moment left me with mum guilt – but we need to…

Most Read

1
Sport Aberdeen funding cuts mean the Beach Leisure Centre and Bucksburn swimming pool will be shut
Aberdeen Beach Leisure Centre and Bucksburn Swimming Pool to CLOSE after £700,000 cut
3
2
20,000 new bins will be rolling out to Aberdeenshire households, in the first wave of introducing a three-bin, three-week waste collection cycle in the region. Image: Aberdeenshire Council.
Controversial 3-bin change rolling out in Aberdeenshire from April
4
3
Preparing for summertime on Mull - eco pods arrive for the new campsite at Pennyghael. Image: Colin Morrison, Mull binman.
Plans to bring Mull village back to life move a step closer as eco…
4
Police in the Highlands took a high vantage point to detect more crimes among drivers. Image: Police Scotland.
Police tractor unit in the Highlands detects more than 30 crimes from high viewpoint
5
Debbie Baillie and Lee McPhee, Anthony McPhee (top right), and Kirstie Kelly (bottom right) have been locked up over a series of assaults at two pubs in Keith. Image: Facebook
Friends locked up over rampage of violence in pubs that left five people injured
6
Elgin business owner Sarah Holmes standing outside her new homeware store
‘There’s so much opportunity here’: Pencil Me In owner to open second store in…
7
The Aberdeen budget for 2023-24 could spell disaster for many locals.
Aberdeen budget: Libraries to close, school meal costs to increase and council tax to…
4
8
The Highland Council logo surrounded by potholed roads, bins, a laptop and school dinner trays
Highland Council budget: Cuts to children’s charities squeak through, as roads investment and 4%…
9
A large emergency response has been seen on King Street. Image: DC Thomson.
Man, 60, dies after medical incident on Aberdeen’s King Street
10
Iain Kelly leaving court. Image: Wullie Marr / DC Thomson
Furious father’s foul-mouthed rant at ‘Nazi’ swimming pool staff

More from Press and Journal

Alison Wilson, UHI, with Iain Robertson and Alison Hood from Statkraft UK at the scholarships launch. Picture Trevor Martin
UK first as renewables firm Statkraft signs scholarship partnership with University of the Highlands…
SNP leadership candidate Kate Forbes with her daughter Naomi during a visit to the Association of Ukrainians in Great Britain (AUGB), in Glasgow, as she campaigns to be First Minister and SNP leader, following the resignation of First Minister Nicola Sturgeon. Picture date: Thursday March 2, 2023. PA Photo. See PA story POLITICS SNP. Photo credit should read: Andrew Milligan/PA Wire
Highlands SNP veteran Fergus Ewing backs Kate Forbes in leadership race
Inverness head coach Billy Dodds. Images: Mark Scates/SNS Group
Caley Thistle's focus is on football, not finances, insists boss Billy Dodds
Jim Goodwin believes he can steer Dundee United away from relegation. Image: SNS.
Jim Goodwin: People think I’m off my head for taking Dundee United job —…
New Aberdeen FC chief executive Alan Burrows at Pittodrie. Image: SNS.
New Aberdeen chief executive Alan Burrows provides update on the club's search for a…
caledonian sleeper train
Iconic Highland train service the Caledonian Sleeper to be nationalised later this year
MSP for the Highlands and Islands Rhoda Grant raised the issue of bullying with the first minister in Holyrood. Image: Rhoda Grant.
MSP raises bullying concerns with first minister following shocking videos of violent Highland school…
Stuart MacBride says Aberdeen library closures will leave 'chunks of the city impoverished'
Aberdeen budget: Crime writer Stuart MacBride says closing six libraries 'impoverishes chunks of city'
The Boddam Post Office at the Red Shed will be "temporarily" closing. Image: Google Maps.
Aberdeenshire village loses only Post Office as MP labels decision 'hammer blow'
Members of the PTA and St John Scotland with the newly installed defibrillator at Crombie Primary School. Image: Aberdeenshire Council.
Health scares inspire Westhill primary school to install defibrillator for whole community

Editor's Picks

Most Commented