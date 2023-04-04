Calum Richardson: Support local and discover hidden gems this spring

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Calum Richardson: Support local and discover hidden gems this spring

The days are stretching, and lighter nights mean more opportunities for getting out and about and exploring.

Better weather brings more chances to get outside for adventures (Image: James Jones Jr/Shutterstock)
By Calum Richardson

Spring is finally here, even if the weather hasn’t quite decided what it’s doing just now.

I love this time of year: the days are stretching, and lighter nights mean more opportunities for getting out and about and exploring. It also means that it is tourist season, so there are a lot more people around, looking to find new favourite spots and hidden gems.

With the cost of living at a high, I would imagine that most will be staying local rather than travelling abroad. Businesses need to adapt and capture this potential by changing their opening hours to suit demand. One thing that Covid has taught us is that we need to adapt and be happy to embrace change without fear.

I’ve noticed over the years that too many businesses close during evenings and weekends. Owners need to evaluate the hours they are open and be there for peak demand. We all need to grab every opportunity to showcase what we have to offer.

Scotland is a fantastic country with so much for people of all ages and from all backgrounds; we don’t appreciate what is on our own doorstep sometimes.

I have just had a night away in Glencoe with my wife and our two dogs. We had never stayed in a hotel with our pets before, and the thought made me a little apprehensive. Even though they are good dogs, I was unsure how it would pan out.

Still, The Kingshouse Hotel said it was dog-friendly, and the staff blew me away with their customer service and attention to detail for the dogs, from beds and bowls to gift bags with treats and toys – they loved it. But if I hadn’t been willing to take that step and visit, I would have never had that experience, and nor would the dogs. (Don’t tell my mum: she has dog kennels.)

Not everything has to cost a fortune: you can go camping nearly anywhere in Scotland, or take day trips to nearby areas you have never been to before.

Get ready to enjoy more of the north and north-east – just don’t forget your raincoat. Image: Natakorn Sapermsa/Shutterstock

I love seeing what food is available in the region, finding out what is in season and eating in local places. Not only am I getting something different, but I’m also supporting the local restaurant, farmer, fisherman, baker and so on. If there was ever a time to champion independent businesses, it’s now; doing so helps to keep money and jobs in our area.

It’s really a win-win: you don’t have to travel far, you can get out for some clean air and play weather roulette. What’s not to love about spring?

All you need to do is get out, explore and try something new, not only helping you but also lots of people around you.

Calum Richardson is owner of The Bay Fish & Chips in Stonehaven.

