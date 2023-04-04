Calum Richardson: Support local and discover hidden gems this spring

Spring is finally here, even if the weather hasn’t quite decided what it’s doing just now.

I love this time of year: the days are stretching, and lighter nights mean more opportunities for getting out and about and exploring. It also means that it is tourist season, so there are a lot more people around, looking to find new favourite spots and hidden gems.

With the cost of living at a high, I would imagine that most will be staying local rather than travelling abroad. Businesses need to adapt and capture this potential by changing their opening hours to suit demand. One thing that Covid has taught us is that we need to adapt and be happy to embrace change without fear.

I’ve noticed over the years that too many businesses close during evenings and weekends. Owners need to evaluate the hours they are open and be there for peak demand. We all need to grab every opportunity to showcase what we have to offer.

Scotland is a fantastic country with so much for people of all ages and from all backgrounds; we don’t appreciate what is on our own doorstep sometimes.

I have just had a night away in Glencoe with my wife and our two dogs. We had never stayed in a hotel with our pets before, and the thought made me a little apprehensive. Even though they are good dogs, I was unsure how it would pan out.

Still, The Kingshouse Hotel said it was dog-friendly, and the staff blew me away with their customer service and attention to detail for the dogs, from beds and bowls to gift bags with treats and toys – they loved it. But if I hadn’t been willing to take that step and visit, I would have never had that experience, and nor would the dogs. (Don’t tell my mum: she has dog kennels.)

Not everything has to cost a fortune: you can go camping nearly anywhere in Scotland, or take day trips to nearby areas you have never been to before.

I love seeing what food is available in the region, finding out what is in season and eating in local places. Not only am I getting something different, but I’m also supporting the local restaurant, farmer, fisherman, baker and so on. If there was ever a time to champion independent businesses, it’s now; doing so helps to keep money and jobs in our area.

It’s really a win-win: you don’t have to travel far, you can get out for some clean air and play weather roulette. What’s not to love about spring?

All you need to do is get out, explore and try something new, not only helping you but also lots of people around you.

Calum Richardson is owner of The Bay Fish & Chips in Stonehaven.