A look inside Ben Nevis Holiday Park’s major refurbishment including new cafe, play park and shop

The Ben Nevis Holiday Park has unveiled a major refurbishment including a new cafe, shop and play park.

The upgrade is a major statement of intent for the Fort William-based venue which, like many hospitality and tourism businesses in the Highlands, has had its challenges to face.

The sector has been one of the most severely affected by a lack of attainable housing which has hampered efforts to recruit staff.

But Highland Holidays, which runs the holiday park, is upbeat about the future after its most recent investment.

A wide range of new facilities includes sit-in and takeaway options at Campbell’s cafe, a children’s play park and onsite shop.

The main reception area now also hosts guest and camper essentials including a laundrette and a shower block.

Campbell’s cafe – comfort food with stunning views of Ben Nevis

Campbell’s Cafe, in the main building, is named after owners Andrew, Emily and baby Douglas.

It serves a range of family-friendly food and drinks, including soups and stuffed-crust pizzas, inside or on the terrace which has stunning views of Ben Nevis.

The terrace’s electric roof offers protection from the elements, including if it rains in true Fort William fashion.

The refurbishment also includes a new shop where park guests can stock up on holiday and camping trip essentials.

Andrew and Emily Campbell took over the park in 2020 and carried out a major refurbishment before opening.

The new facilities further improve the park which was among businesses who faced a staffing-crisis this summer.

The holiday park confirms summer was a ‘success’

Some were forced to operate on reduced hours, earning Fort William the title of a ‘part-time town’.

Highland Holidays increased salaries and benefits to stay competitive when advertising 15 new jobs for the cafe.

Manager Dawn Williams said this year’s summer season finished a success. She praised her team and described the hard work as “rewarding”.

As well as their major refurbishment, Ben Nevis Holiday Park was recently featured on Channel 4 show The Perfect Pitch.

Although things are slowly quietening with the summer season tapering off and the end of filming, Dawn confirms they will be bustling again soon.

To book a stay at Ben Nevis Holiday Park, you can visit their website here.