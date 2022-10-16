A look inside Ben Nevis Holiday Park’s major refurbishment including new cafe, play park and shop

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
A look inside Ben Nevis Holiday Park’s major refurbishment including new cafe, play park and shop

By Shannon Morrison
October 16, 2022, 6:00 am
Ben Nevis Holiday Park front entrance
The Ben Nevis Holiday Park, Fort William, has recently seen major upgrades to its facilities. Photo by Sandy McCook

The Ben Nevis Holiday Park has unveiled a major refurbishment including a new cafe, shop and play park.

The upgrade is a major statement of intent for the Fort William-based venue which, like many hospitality and tourism businesses in the Highlands, has had its challenges to face.

The sector has been one of the most severely affected by a lack of attainable housing which has hampered efforts to recruit staff.

But Highland Holidays, which runs the holiday park, is upbeat about the future after its most recent investment.

A wide range of new facilities includes sit-in and takeaway options at Campbell’s cafe, a children’s play park and onsite shop.

The main reception area now also hosts guest and camper essentials including a laundrette and a shower block.

Campbell’s cafe – comfort food with stunning views of Ben Nevis

Campbell’s Cafe, in the main building, is named after owners Andrew, Emily and baby Douglas.

Campbell's cafe offers both sit in and takeaway options
The cafe offers both sit-in and takeaway options. Photo by Sandy McCook

It serves a range of family-friendly food and drinks, including soups and stuffed-crust pizzas, inside or on the terrace which has stunning views of Ben Nevis.

Highland Holiday's new terrace also features an electric roof
The new terrace is a perfect place to enjoy dinner with a sunset. Photo by Sandy McCook

The terrace’s electric roof offers protection from the elements, including if it rains in true Fort William fashion.

The refurbishment also includes a new shop where park guests can stock up on holiday and camping trip essentials.

Andrew and Emily Campbell took over the park in 2020 and carried out a major refurbishment before opening.

The new facilities further improve the park which was among  businesses who faced a staffing-crisis this summer.

Ben Nevis Holiday Park also hosts a shop which sells all your basic essentials
The new shop means guests don’t have to take trips offsite for essentials. By Sandy McCook

 

The holiday park confirms summer was a ‘success’

Some were forced to operate on reduced hours, earning Fort William the title of a ‘part-time town’.

Highland Holidays increased salaries and benefits to stay competitive when advertising 15 new jobs for the cafe.

Manager Dawn Williams said this year’s summer season finished a success. She praised  her team and described the hard work as “rewarding”.

As well as their major refurbishment, Ben Nevis Holiday Park was recently featured on Channel 4 show The Perfect Pitch.

Although things are slowly quietening with the summer season tapering off and the end of filming, Dawn confirms they will be bustling again soon.

To book a stay at Ben Nevis Holiday Park, you can visit their website here.

