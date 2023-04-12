Derek Tucker: Events not party members will dictate how the SNP’s future unfolds

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Opinion Columnists

Derek Tucker: Events not party members will dictate how the SNP’s future unfolds

The SNP needs strong leadership to plot its way through its current problems, but there isn't a capable hero in its ranks.

Officers from Police Scotland leave the headquarters of the SNP in Edinburgh with boxes following the arrest of former chief executive Peter Murrell (Image: Lesley Martin/PA)
Officers from Police Scotland leave the headquarters of the SNP in Edinburgh with boxes following the arrest of former chief executive Peter Murrell (Image: Lesley Martin/PA)
By Derek Tucker

One week on from the extraordinary scenes which surrounded the arrest of former SNP chief executive, Peter Murrell, and the search of the home he shares with his wife, former first minister, Nicola Sturgeon, the repercussions are still being felt across the entire Scottish political system and beyond.

In common with much of the country, I watched with a mixture of fascination and astonishment as the police operation unfolded.

The activity at the Murrell-Sturgeon household took on an intensity normally reserved for murders and other violent crime. It is hard not to come to the conclusion that this rather over-the-top police response to an alleged “white collar” crime owed more to the profile of the residents of this particular house than the severity of the matter under investigation.

In the interests of fairness, and with due regard to the laws of the land, it must be stressed at the outset that Mr Murrell has not been charged with any offence, and was released, pending further investigation, after being questioned for almost the legal maximum of 12 hours. Equally importantly, there is absolutely no suggestion of any wrongdoing on the part of Ms Sturgeon, who does not appear to have been interviewed about the £600,000 allegedly missing from the SNP’s bank account.

But, the last seven days have resulted in the virtual meltdown of Scotland’s largest political party, with problem after problem piling up in new first minister Humza Yousaf’s in tray. Each day has brought a new development in the biggest political scandal Scotland has ever witnessed.

The fact that this saga is snowballing so quickly is entirely down to the secrecy with which the SNP conducts its affairs; even senior party figures have been refused basic information about finances. Indeed, if media reports are to be believed, Ms Sturgeon herself shut down discussion about SNP finances at a 2021 National Executive Committee meeting by insisting that everything was fine and the discussion should move on.

The “need to know” strategy may serve a purpose in the good times, but it has a habit of backfiring spectacularly when things start to go wrong. At that stage, the information vacuum leads to rumour and speculation, and even a cursory look at the newspapers over the weekend demonstrates how true that is in this case. Fact and wild speculation converge and, in the absence of any official guidance from the SNP leadership, human nature is more inclined to believe than disbelieve.

Matters which may or may not be relevant – or, indeed, true – are pieced together to form a huge jigsaw which depicts wrongdoing, but conceals the faces of those responsible.

Questions about Humza Yousaf’s mandate will not go away

Why did the party’s auditors resign? Why was a £100,000 motorhome removed from the driveway of Mr Murrell’s 92-year-old mother? How much prior notice – if any – did senior party figures receive of last Wednesday’s police activity? Was there a connection between the severely shortened timescale in which Ms Sturgeon’s successor as first minister was elected and the rapid acceleration of the police investigation?

All of these questions will no doubt be answered in time but, until they are, there will remain serious questions about Mr Yousaf’s mandate. He painted himself as “the continuity candidate”, promising to carry on Ms Sturgeon’s legacy, while his main rival, Kate Forbes, provided a snapshot of the chaos that was to follow by insisting that a vote for continuity was a vote for mediocrity. With party heavyweights firmly behind Mr Yousaf, the membership duly toed the line.

New first minister Humza Yousaf has had a turbulent start in his new job (Image: Andrew Milligan/PA)

The big question now is: would members have voted the way they did if they had known that, just two weeks later, the party would be thrown into what SNP President Mike Russell describes as the “biggest crisis in 50 years”? The temptation is to conclude that they wouldn’t, but there is sufficient doubt over the validity of the ballot to support Hebridean MP Angus MacNeil’s demand for a second vote.

The problem the party faces when dismissing that – as surely it will – is that Mr Yousaf becomes a lame duck first minister who may yet fail to outlive doomed UK Prime Minister Liz Truss’s famous lettuce.

The SNP desperately needs strong leadership to plot its way through its current problems. Unfortunately, the autocratic way in which Ms Sturgeon and Mr Murrell ran the party means that no such candidate exists, and the impression prevails that events, not people, will dictate future developments. Scottish Labour leader Anas Sarwar must be loving this.

Derek Tucker is a former editor of The Press and Journal

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from Columnists

Where does one apply for the job of pub judge? (Image: Viacheslav Nikolaenko/Shutterstock)
Iain Maciver: I'm volunteering to survey the best pubs and bars across Scotland
Sushi served at Yorokobi by CJ in Aberdeen (Image: Scott Baxter/DC Thomson)
Colin Farquhar: I've fallen head over heels for a restaurant
Audience members were removed from a theatre in Manchester after loudly singing along to a performance of The Bodyguard (Image: Oleksandr Nagaiets/Shutterstock)
Scott Begbie: Theatre audiences should have some respect and act responsibly
Juries in Scotland are made up of 15 people (Image: Alexander Oganezov/Shutterstock)
Alex Watson: Jury duty could be the most eye-opening thing you never do
Former first minister Nicola Sturgeon speaks to press outside the home she shares with Peter Murrell (Image: Jane Barlow/PA)
Campbell Gunn: Unanswered questions will plague the SNP for the foreseeable
Life without mobile phones is almost unimaginable these days (Image: Momentum studio/Shutterstock)
Eleanor Bradford: In 50 years, mobile phones changed everything - for better or worse
Maria Lewis, owner of the Seafood Bothy in Stonehaven, who has come up against lobster-related planning permission issues (Image: Chris Sumner/DC Thomson)
David Knight: We've got stricter rules for lobsters than antisocial teens
Police Scotland searched the home and garden of Peter Murrell and Nicola Sturgeon this week (Image: Robert Perry/PA)
The Flying Pigs: Former FM's got a pokey wee gairden jist like the rest…
We should always challenge preconceptions and prejudice. Image: Shutterstock.
George Mitchell: The preconceptions of others
Police Scotland outside the Glasgow home of former chief executive of the SNP, Peter Murrell. Image: Robert Perry/PA
Moreen Simpson: Fit's afoot at Holyrood? It seems the sharn has hit the pulley

Most Read

1
Property investor Steven Clark and his new development in Aberdeen. Image: Steven Clark.
Property investor who went ‘all in’ on Aberdeen market reveals his biggest gamble yet
2
2
MV Loch Seaforth has been pulled from service on Tuesday morning due to engine problems.
Sailings cancelled after CalMac’s largest ferry hit by engine problems
3
Jamieson and Carry bosses are unhappy about a take-away opening next door
New takeaway opening next to Jamieson and Carry despite jeweller’s complaints it will ‘lower…
7
4
Barbara Cormack can't believe her luck after winning big - twice - at the weekend. Image: Darrell Benns/DC Thomson
‘What are the chances of that?’: Buckie woman strikes gold three times in a…
5
At least four police vehicles are at the scene.
Armed police officers called to incident at home in Inverness
6
Creative businessman and marketing expert Scott Hunter of Aberdeen.
Family’s tribute to popular Aberdeen marketing mogul Scott Hunter, 51
7
To go with story by Kathryn Wylie. Ruaridh Mackenzie appeared at Elgin Sheriff Court. Picture shows; Ruaridh Mackenzie. Elgin Court. Supplied by DC Thomson / Facebook Date; Unknown
Drink-driving dad crashed car with children in the back
8
Dylan Tas was left shocked by the messages. Image: Dylan Tas.
Taco Bell regular shocked after burrito order arrives – with a rude message on…
3
9
Inverness Sheriff Court
Man had ‘most obscene’ images of children and sick picture of woman and dog
10
Corran Ferry services were pulled ahead of the Easter weekend. Image: Sandy McCook/DC Thomson
CalMac lends a hand to help get Corran Ferry moving again

More from Press and Journal

Rovop has secured a £20m investment. Image: Rovop
Aberdeenshire subsea robotics firm Rovop bags £20m investment
Pictures by JASON HEDGES CR0041285, Callum Law, Inverness. Picture shows stock still images of Strathspey Thistle Robert MacCormack from the HLW feature fiming earlier today. February 25th 2023 Images by Jason Hedges/DC Thomson
Strathspey Thistle and Keith upbeat ahead of Highland League clash
Orkney council cost of living
Orkney council 'delighted' with uptake of £200 cost-of-living payment despite it only being around…
Wick Academy photos ahead of their Scottish Cup third round tie against Falkirk Wick Academy player/manager - Gary Manson
Gary Manson trying to make the best of Wick's midweek trip to Inverurie
David Stewart leaving Aberdeen Sheriff Court. Image: DC Thomson.
Morrisons worker who embezzled cigarettes and cash ordered repay store
Brechin City FC Goalkeeper Lenny Wilson on the ball
Brechin City's Lenny Wilson looks for more shut-outs as Breedon Highland League title race…
Ross County's Dylan Smith and Oh Hyeon-gyu of Celtic in action. Image: SNS
'He's the youngest player in the Premiership this year' - Malky Mackay praises 16-year-old…
Scottish Sea Farms MD Jim Gallagher
Scottish Sea Farms appeals for better regulation to boost salmon industry
Peterhead were beaten 2-0 by Dunfermline Athletic at Balmoor. Image: SNS.
Peterhead caretaker co-boss Jordon Brown finds positives in 2-0 defeat to Dunfermline
Parklands Care Homes have lodged plans with Highland Council for temporary staff accommodation on the grounds of Lynmore Care Home in Grantown-On-Spey. Image: Google Street View.
Care home operator reveals plans for temporary accommodation to attract agency staff to Grantown-on-Spey

Editor's Picks

Most Commented

Conversation

[[title_reg]]

Please enter the name you would like to appear on your comments. (It doesn’t have to be your real name - but nothing rude please, we are a polite bunch!) Use a combination of eight or more characters that includes an upper and lower case character, and a number.

By registering with [[site_name]] you agree to our Terms and Conditions and our Privacy Policy

Or sign up with

Facebook Google

[[content_reg_complete]]

[[title_login]]

Or login with

Facebook Google

Forgotten your password? Reset it

[[title]]