Nicola Sturgeon denies ‘prior knowledge’ as husband Peter Murrell arrested in connection with probe into SNP finances

Nicola Sturgeon said she had no prior knowledge police were about to arrest her husband Peter Murrell and search their home in connection with a probe into SNP finances.

Mr Murrell, who was the party’s chief executive until last month, was taken into custody on Wednesday morning then released without charge after 11 hours.

Police have been investigating the spending of about £600,000 which was earmarked for Scottish independence campaigning.

Officers were seen scouring the property in Lanarkshire. A tent was erected in front of their property as officers stood guard.

The SNP’s Edinburgh headquarters next to the Scottish Parliament was also searched by police.

The major development comes just weeks after Ms Sturgeon quit as first minister, followed by her husband after a damaging row about the reporting of official SNP membership numbers.

It’s understood Ms Sturgeon was at home when police arrived around 7.30am.

In a statement on Wednesday evening, a spokesperson for Ms Sturgeon said: “It would not be appropriate to comment on a live police investigation.

“Nicola Sturgeon had no prior knowledge of Police Scotland’s action or intentions. Ms Sturgeon will fully cooperate with Police Scotland if required however at this time no such request has been made.”

Released pending further investigation

Police Scotland later released an update on the ongoing investigation

“A 58-year-old man who was arrested as a suspect earlier today, Wednesday, 5 April 2023, in connection with the ongoing investigation into the funding and finances of the Scottish National Party, has been released without charge pending further investigation,” a statement confirmed.

Mr Murrell was questioned by detectives after he was arrested at 7.45am. He was released from custody at 6.57pm, police said.

A report will be sent to the Crown Office and Procurator Fiscal Service.

Newly elected First Minister Humza Yousaf is only one week into the job.

On Wednesday morning, he had to field yet more questions about the party he now leads.

“I won’t comment on a live police investigation,” he said.

“Of course, as party leader, I will know the financial state and health of the party.

“As I’ve already made clear, one of the first things I did was talking to our party lawyers around about the current live police investigation.

“I’ve never been an office bearer in the party, I’ve not had a role in the party finances.”

‘Review of transparency’

He added: “There’s an opportunity with new leadership to make sure we’re being transparent.”

He said the party’s national executive committee had agreed to a review of governance and transparency.

Asked if the arrest would hurt the SNP in the polls or at a potential by-election, he said: “It certainly doesn’t do us any good.

“People will have questions, there will be some concerns. Our party membership will have concerns too.

“What I can commit to as party leader is that we want to be absolutely transparent.”

Peter Murrell stepped down

Mr Murrell, who married Ms Sturgeon in 2010, had been credited with overseeing a rapid rise in fortunes for the party.

Their power over the party raised questions when she took over from Alex Salmond after the 2014 independence referendum

At the time, they insisted there was a strict division of power within the party’s governance.

Mr Murrell stepped down as the party’s chief executive in March following a row over the reporting of party’s membership numbers.

His resignation was announced during the SNP’s leadership contest.

NEW: Reaction from First Minister @HumzaYousaf to the arrest of Peter Murrell this morning pic.twitter.com/qRR1R2ykwt — Alan Smith (@Political_AlanS) April 5, 2023

SNP agree ‘review of governance’

An SNP spokesperson said: “Clearly it would not be appropriate to comment on any live police investigation but the SNP have been cooperating fully with this investigation and will continue to do so.

“At its meeting on Saturday, the governing body of the SNP, the NEC, agreed to a review of governance and transparency – that will be taken forward in the coming weeks.”

The party’s opponents said there are serious questions to answer.

Alex Salmond is ‘sad’

Former first minister Alex Salmond, whose relationship with Ms Sturgeon sensationally broke down, said the news was very sad.

“It’s a very live investigation, so I couldn’t really comment on the specifics,” said Mr Salmond, who was walking into the BBC’s Edinburgh office just 25 metres away from the headquarters of the SNP.

“I led the SNP for a long time, so I’m very sad about what’s happening to it and, indeed, what it’s become.”

“Both the former First Minister and the current First Minister must fully co-operate with the police over this ongoing investigation. This is clearly a serious case and it is vital that Nicola Sturgeon and Humza Yousaf explain what they knew, and when they knew it.

‘Secrecy’

Scottish Conservative leader Douglas Ross said the SNP has been shrouded in secrecy.

“This is clearly a serious case and it is vital that Nicola Sturgeon and Humza Yousaf explain what they knew, and when they knew it,” he said.

“Transparency is key as the police continue their investigations into the SNP’s finances.”

Scottish Labour leader Anas Sarwar said: “There are big questions to be asked of both Humza Yousaf and Nicola Sturgeon and, in the fullness of time, I hope those questions are asked.”