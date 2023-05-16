Scott Begbie: Our beloved Belmont cinema is worth fighting for

The best films are the ones where the underdog triumphs in the face of overwhelming odds and adversity, so let’s hope that’s how the story of the Belmont cinema plays out.

Cooncillors will decide on Wednesday whether to launch a hunt for a new operator to take over the shuttered house of dreams. They can either be the Avengers, swooping in to save mankind from extinction, or they can play the role of Thanos, snapping his fingers and dooming the Belmont to oblivion.

One will fan the glimmer of hope that this gem can be brought back to life, the other will send the clear message that Aberdeen city centre is closed for business as far as our council is concerned. Let’s hope they make the right call.

Make no mistake, the axing of the Belmont was a body blow for Aberdeen’s cultural life. This great wee cinema offered the chance to see titles you couldn’t find in the multiplexes in a comfortable space run by people who were passionate about film. They even threw in the big blockbusters for good measure.

Beyond showing brilliant movies, the Belmont was woven into the fabric of the Granite City’s artistic community. It was pivotal in festivals like Granite Noir and Nuart, hosting many talks and events.

Sure, some of its movie offerings were on the niche side of artsy, but so what? It’s an arthouse cinema. And where else where you going to find those films on a big screen in the north-east?

Of course, the report from Mustard Studio under consideration by councillors suggests a future Belmont would have to scale back the highbrow flicks, but does big up “culty eclectism”. I’m all for that.

I’m also all for the suggestion that the basement cafe bar be ramped up into a speakeasy with enhanced food and drink on offer. This was always a space that just oozed comfort and charm – even when it was being woefully underused before the building had to fade to black.

Did Luke Skywalker give up when he found out Darth Vader was his dad?

I am not alone in my love of the Belmont; you just need to look at the grassroots campaign that has worked tirelessly to bring it back. It is thanks to the steadfast drive and commitment of campaigners that we are now edging closer to the point where its silver screens might burst into life once more.

There is a ways to go, clearly. If the vote passes, the hunt for an operator will doubtless be challenging in these difficult times. You can be sure hurdles will keep cropping up along the way.

But, did Luke Skywalker give up when he found out Darth Vader was his dad? Did Woody and Buzz just roll over when they were all heading into the incinerator? Did Rocky – actually, I’m not sure what Rocky did, because I never saw the films. But you get my drift.

The Belmont is worth fighting for and, once we have it back, it is more than worth supporting. Fingers crossed that soon we can celebrate lights, camera and action on Belmont Street again.

Scott Begbie is a former journalist and editor for The Press & Journal and Evening Express