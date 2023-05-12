Belmont Cinema: How can Aberdeen picturehouse be resurrected?

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Aberdeen & Aberdeenshire

Belmont Cinema: How can Aberdeen picturehouse be resurrected?

Cinema consultants Mustard Studio have come up with plans to help the Belmont Cinema survive reopening. Aberdeen City councillors will vote on its future next week.

By Alastair Gossip
New operators of Belmont Cinema should focus on food and drink, as well as less "high brow" programming to survive reopening, experts say. Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson.
The Belmont Cinema will have to scale back on “highbrow arthouse” films if it’s to reopen and survive, industry experts have claimed.

And the basement being run as a speakeasy-style bar, with bolstered food and drink offering, could help balance the books.

Aberdeen City Council officials are poised to dip their toes in the market, launching a search for a new operator to take over the picturehouse after its closure in October.

It’s a recommendation councillors will vote on next Wednesday, with other options being put forward including the cinema’s sale.

Before deciding its future, the council tasked a cinema consultancy with mapping a potential – sustainable – way forward for the Belmont Street institution.

Belmont Cinema: ‘More culty eclecticism, less highbrow arthouse’ upon reopening

And Mustard Studio has made it clear: “niche” arty films will not be enough to attract the audience needed to ensure the cinema is financially viable.

Before its closure, the Belmont was showing “audience pleasers” like Mrs Harris Goes to Paris, as well as the “challenging and beautiful” Blonde fictionalisation of Marilyn Monroe’s life.

But the experts, who set up shop in 2020, are keen the programme doesn’t just mirror the Granite City’s multiplexes and should continue to push a cultural range.

The Belmont Cinema should screen fewer ‘niche’ films upon reopening, experts said. Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson.

“We imagine a programme that might have a slightly stronger bias towards culty eclecticism, and a slightly reduced emphasis on more ‘highbrow’ arthouse fare,” the consultants said.

A diverse range of films, live events, guest appearances, plus festival and other culturally valuable experiences could help it attract a wider audience.

The cultural and educational aspect of the Belmont is also key to the finances, with the council charging only a token “peppercorn” rent in exchange for it.

Mustard Studio admits survival could be “genuinely hard”.

Experts warns that running the venue only as a cinema would make it “impossible” to recoup the investment required to bring the crowds back.

Nationwide trend offers hope for Belmont Cinema reopening

But UK-wide demand for diversified film offers may warrant “cautious optimism” that appetite is returning after the pandemic.

Mustard Studio has urged whoever takes on the Belmont to focus on making it a “destination” experience.

A design image showing how the new Everyman Cinema at the Bon Accord Centre in Aberdeen could look if it still goes-ahead.

It saw Everyman as the only national cinema group to increase its admissions in 2022. Most others fell by around 20%.

The difference, the council’s experts said, was the food, drink and wider “experience” it offered – which was all set to come to Aberdeen’s Bon Accord Centre before the mall’s recent sale.

‘Let’s all go to the lobby’: Food and drink key to cinema success

Anecdotally, they believe there is a “strong” link between the closure of the cafe-bar in the Belmont basement and its stuttering performance since 2017.

And so, they suggest reopening it as a hidden speakeasy-type bar, with space for live performances.

Projector Ian Cushnie at the reel as the Belmont Cinema gave visitors a look behind the scenes on Doors Open Day in 2015. Image: Kath Flannery/DC Thomson.

Mustard has put forward four potential scenarios, depending on how much any prospective operator is willing to invest.

As well as the speakeasy, the experts plan – Scenario 3 – includes reclaiming space on the ground floor to open a cafe – increasing the time people spend in the building.

Upstairs, space would be used for coworking and a studio – as campaigners working to Save The Belmont Cinema have indicated creatives would be keen to take it up.

Those plans would support full-time operation and 28 film screenings a week.

Combined with the friendly and welcoming atmosphere Belmont regulars praised, the new additions could attract more people “not wedded” to the Belmont by loyalty or film choice.

Cutting the Mustard: Consultants’ other plans for the Belmont Cinema

There are four different ways ahead that the experts have envisaged.

Only Scenario 3 is seen as a way for the new operators to break even. The other four, detailed below, are forecast face shortfalls of tens of thousands of pounds a year.

However, that funding gap could be patched with grants for cultural events at the renewed venue.

Mustard’s other ideas are:

  • Scenario 1: Open the cinema as it is, potentially relying on minimal staff and volunteers to run it. It would leave major problems, such as out-of-date heating equipment, untouched. Cafe to be run by a third party. Mustard said it would be “short-term only” while fundraising for Scenario 3.
  • Scenario 2: Low spend on refurbishment. Repair the building and replace expired machinery. Redecorate. Cafe to reopen as part of cinema business.
  • Scenario 4: Make good all required repairs and replace expired machinery. Redecorate. Convert ground floor to full restaurant with open kitchen by removing kiosk, office, projection room and moving cinema screen 1 to the basement. Replace windows to allow natural light in. Open up the top floor as flexible coworking space for local creatives.

‘Significant investment’ required to bring building up to date

On top of the overall plan for the site, there is a need for an unknown but “significant” investment to update heating and ventilation systems.

The council hired chartered surveyors Shepherd to size up the job.

The Belmont Cinema’s new operators could open a speakeasy bar in the basement and make better use of ground floor space with a cafe. Image: Mustard Studio/Aberdeen City Council.

But the findings are confidential given commercial negotiations could soon be under way.

Council vote on Belmont Cinema’s future

Councillors will next week vote on the how to proceed.

They have been told the organisations, such as Save the Belmont Cinema, coming forward after owner-charity Centre for the Moving Image (CMI) went into administration in October did not have the experience to deliver the cultural programme at the venue.

Hundreds met at Krakatoa in October, only days after the Belmont Cinema closed, to come up with a plan to reopen it. Image: Cameron Roy/DC Thomson.

Projections on the cinema’s future have been made more difficult by an “absence of detailed trading history” from the previous owner, officials said.

Councillors are recommended to allow officials to go to the market and find an operator to take on the Belmont.

Other options – ranked in order of officer advice – include converting the building to a cultural venue for other, non-cinematic, artforms.

Or they could look to sell it and risk “reputational damage” for doing so, or run it as a local authority cinema when CMI’s lease ends in 2024.

Alternatively – and ranked bottom – would be to take no action.

