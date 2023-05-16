Malky Mackay says Ross County have shown mettle to wipe off scars of Tynecastle hammering

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Malky Mackay says Ross County have shown mettle to wipe off scars of Tynecastle hammering

County have won both post-split matches since their 6-1 defeat to Hearts last month.

By Andy Skinner
Ross County manager Malky Mackay. Image: Shutterstock.
Ross County manager Malky Mackay. Image: Shutterstock.

Malky Mackay has praised his Ross County players for taking the crushing defeat to Hearts at Tynecastle last month in their stride.

County went into the split fresh from a bruising 6-1 loss to the Jambos in Edinburgh, which left them four points adrift at the foot of the Premiership table.

The Staggies have responded superbly, however, with back-to-back wins over Livingston and Dundee United moving them off the bottom of the league, two points clear of the Tannadice outfit.

Mackay knew all eyes would be on County’s resolve following such a heavy loss in the capital, but he says they have kept their nerve to give themselves a fighting chance of avoiding the drop.

He said: “It was an awful evening. It was the worst performance of the year by a million miles. But we’ve only been off it twice in 42 or so games this season.

Ross County players look dejected after defeat at Tynecastle. Image: SNS.

“I’ll take that, Ross County only being off it twice. In every other game we have been involved in we have given teams a game and I think the other teams would agree, whether we have won or lost.

“It was not a time for me to react and go mad at them or go in the huff.

“It was time for us all to take a breath going into the last five games. Calmness in the last five games is what counts.

“Going into the Livingston game there was a lot of pressure on us and a lot of people looking to see how we would react, but they reacted in a really positive way.”

County growing in confidence as Mackay uses years of experience

Mackay is aiming to use his vast managerial experience to County’s advantage in the coming matches, and he has been encouraged by the increasing confidence he is sensing among his squad.

The Staggies boss added: “I’ve been here before, unfortunately, and it’s about staying calm and having a calm training ground.

Malky Mackay with assistant Don Cowie prior to Ross County’s game against Dundee United. Image: SNS

“I want my confidence to rub off on the players. I need to walk in and be in a confident mood and wanting to talk to everyone and the training ground relaxes and the week becomes as normal.

“I’m enjoying the fact we are looking fit and strong.

“I think it’s a confidence thing as well. Maybe it’s the lack of experience in the group with some of the ones who have had to come out of it.

“They don’t just believe that we are as good as anyone else in the division, even though they are told that and they are showing evidence of that.

“It takes examples as the game goes on to say: ‘Hold on a minute, we are as good as the team we are playing here.’ We need to make sure that continues.”

Motherwell game kicks off defining final week for Staggies

County’s fate will be determined in a defining final week of three fixtures.

They make the trip to on-form Motherwell on Saturday, before hosting St Johnstone in their last home fixture next Wednesday.

The Staggies end their league campaign away to Kilmarnock the following Sunday, with the Ayrshire side just a point above them at present.

Mackay insists the job is far from done, adding: “We are not getting carried away. Dundee United on Saturday was just another result. We need to make sure we look after ourselves in these next three games.

“We go to Motherwell now and it’s really tight, and it will be tough because they are in a great run of form. But we are looking forward to going down there.

“But we are not thinking any further ahead than that.”

Conversation

